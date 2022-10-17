ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
49ers' Talanoa Hufanga in concussion protocol; Week 7 status iffy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --San Francisco 49ers strong safety Talanoa Hufanga seemed to leave Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons as one of the team's few healthy defensive starters. Come Monday morning, that was no longer the case. Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol, according to coach Kyle Shanahan. That comes...
Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo provides encouraging update on Trent McDuffie, Willie Gay Jr.

It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs could welcome both rookie CB Trent McDuffie and third-year LB Willie Gay Jr. to the lineup in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. McDuffie was designated to return from injured reserve ahead of Week 6, but the Chiefs didn’t activate him after the practice week. He was present for the first practice of the week ahead of Week 7 on Wednesday.
49ers-Chiefs Injury Report: Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward practice; Talanoa Hufanga still in concussion protocol

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa, tackle Trent Williams, and safety Jimmie Ward practiced on Wednesday. Bosa missed this past Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury. Williams has not played or practiced since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.
Steelers Safety Damontae Kazee Is Eligible To Return In Week 7, Which Could Be A Huge Addition To The Depleted Secondary

It was just the second win in what’s been a difficult season so far, improving the team’s record to 2-4. Heading into the weekend, the biggest concern for the Week 6 matchup was the secondary. Minkah Fitzpatrick was ruled out with a knee injury. The team’s top three cornerbacks were all ruled out with various injuries. The lone remaining starter was Terrell Edmunds, who was coming off a concussion himself.
Report: Buccaneers hoping to get Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen back in November

Without Jensen this season, the Bucs' rushing attack has faltered, as they enter Week 7 last in the NFL in rushing yards (405), rushing yards per attempt (3.1), and rushing yards per game (67.5). They're also tied with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts for the fewest rushing touchdowns on the season (two) and are last in the league with the longest rush of just 17 yards.
Warriors get '22 title rings, unveil banner on 'special night'

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors unveiled their 2021-22 NBA championship banner and rings Tuesday night ahead of their season-opening 123-109 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. "It takes resiliency to win a title, and resiliency is what defines this Warriors team," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said during the...
