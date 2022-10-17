It was just the second win in what’s been a difficult season so far, improving the team’s record to 2-4. Heading into the weekend, the biggest concern for the Week 6 matchup was the secondary. Minkah Fitzpatrick was ruled out with a knee injury. The team’s top three cornerbacks were all ruled out with various injuries. The lone remaining starter was Terrell Edmunds, who was coming off a concussion himself.

