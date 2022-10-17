ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

KWQC

Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue. ESCP is a contract metal fabrication...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Man critically wounded in Davenport shooting early Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An early Wednesday shooting in Davenport left a 40-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. Davenport police responded to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue around 1:58 a.m., on Wednesday morning. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening wound. He was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced on Tuesday to 46 months, or three years and 10 months, in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Davante Shamod Howard, 24, will serve the sentence consecutively to a 14-month sentence imposed upon the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested for multiple thefts

An Iowa City man has been arrested after committing a string of thefts over the past week. 36-year-old Donnie Reed of Sylvan Glen Court is allegedly observed on video footage taking a bottle of bourbon from the Mormon Trek DeliMart around 1:15am this past Friday, then returning a few hours later to steal two $30 lottery tickets.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Nahant Marsh unveils new plan to expand preserved land

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time since 1998, Nahant Marsh is revisiting their long term plan to continue to preserve the natural beauty of Eastern Iowa’s urban wetlands. They revealed their long term plans during two open houses on Wednesday afternoon and are also gathering the publics...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Section of Green Street reduced to 2-lane traffic in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of Green Street has been reduced to two-lane traffic for milling and patching, according to the City of Muscatine. Wednesday lane restrictions were put in place, according to city officials. Green Street from Grandview Avenue to Hershey Avenue has one lane of traffic in each direction.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Seasonal events in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -Several fall season events return to the Quad Cities this week, everything from Halloween, ice skating, steamboats and pool tournaments. ACS Billiards Tournament- Oct. 19-23, 2022. Free pool clinic at River Center, Friday Oct. 21. Ice skating lessons at Davenport, Parks & Recreation- Registration ends Friday Oct....
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rock Island man sentenced to 6 years in prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday to 72 months, or 6 years, in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. Andrew Ryan Demont, 34, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release, following his release. Demont pleaded guilty on May 2. According...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Davenport Police Department responds to shots fired in a QC residence

The Davenport Police Department was called to a residence regarding reports of a shooting inside a residence. On Wednesday, October 19 at approximately 1:58 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of N. Linwood Ave. Upon arrival, responding officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, He was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
GALVA, IL
KWQC

Thomson federal prison inmate facing murder charge in death of fellow inmate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (KWQC) - An inmate at the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois, was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the death of a fellow inmate. The federal jury on Wednesday handed up the two-count indictment against Donta Maddox, 44, on charges of second-degree murder and assault, court records show.
THOMSON, IL
KWQC

Local organizations join together to host free poverty simulation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday the Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library, University of Illinois Extension, St. Paul Lutheran Church, EveryChild, and River Bend Food Bank joined together to host another round of poverty simulations and workshops on socio-economic differences. The simulation is meant to highlight a growing concern in the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

2 charged with armed robbery in Louisa County

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were arrested Monday after police say they robbed a man in Letts Sunday. Macey Todd, 18, and Ryan Staats, 20, are both charged with first-degree armed robbery, a Class B felony, extortion, a Class D felony, possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, a Class D felony, drug tax stamp violations, a Class D felony, and assaults with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
KWQC

LeClaire woman found guilty of insurance fraud

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A LeClaire woman was found guilty of insurance fraud in a Scott County jury trial on Oct. 7. Sara Weisbeck, 47, was convicted on the charges of insurance fraud, a Class D felony, and identity theft, a Class D felony. The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau...
LE CLAIRE, IA
WQAD

City of Moline votes down resolution addressing SAFE-T Act

MOLINE, Ill. — A resolution on Illinois's SAFE-T Act was voted down Tuesday night after the resolution came to a tie between council members. Sponsored by Moline aldermen Mike Wendt and Scott Williams, the resolution states:. "The City of Moline encourages legislators to work with public safety representatives and...
MOLINE, IL

