KWQC
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say he forced his way into the home of a woman who has an order of protection against him. Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable...
KCRG.com
Report finds former assistant Dubuque Co. attorney was ‘hostile’ to boss before being fired
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall said he was cleared of wrongdoing after being fired in March for insubordination. However, an investigator’s report contradicts his claim. Kirkendall says he was placed on paid administrative leave in retaliation for challenging his boss, C.J. May, for...
KWQC
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue. ESCP is a contract metal fabrication...
Man critically wounded in Davenport shooting early Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — An early Wednesday shooting in Davenport left a 40-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. Davenport police responded to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue around 1:58 a.m., on Wednesday morning. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening wound. He was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced on Tuesday to 46 months, or three years and 10 months, in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Davante Shamod Howard, 24, will serve the sentence consecutively to a 14-month sentence imposed upon the...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested for multiple thefts
An Iowa City man has been arrested after committing a string of thefts over the past week. 36-year-old Donnie Reed of Sylvan Glen Court is allegedly observed on video footage taking a bottle of bourbon from the Mormon Trek DeliMart around 1:15am this past Friday, then returning a few hours later to steal two $30 lottery tickets.
KWQC
Nahant Marsh unveils new plan to expand preserved land
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time since 1998, Nahant Marsh is revisiting their long term plan to continue to preserve the natural beauty of Eastern Iowa’s urban wetlands. They revealed their long term plans during two open houses on Wednesday afternoon and are also gathering the publics...
KWQC
Section of Green Street reduced to 2-lane traffic in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of Green Street has been reduced to two-lane traffic for milling and patching, according to the City of Muscatine. Wednesday lane restrictions were put in place, according to city officials. Green Street from Grandview Avenue to Hershey Avenue has one lane of traffic in each direction.
KWQC
Seasonal events in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -Several fall season events return to the Quad Cities this week, everything from Halloween, ice skating, steamboats and pool tournaments. ACS Billiards Tournament- Oct. 19-23, 2022. Free pool clinic at River Center, Friday Oct. 21. Ice skating lessons at Davenport, Parks & Recreation- Registration ends Friday Oct....
KWQC
Rock Island man sentenced to 6 years in prison for firearm charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday to 72 months, or 6 years, in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. Andrew Ryan Demont, 34, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release, following his release. Demont pleaded guilty on May 2. According...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Police Department responds to shots fired in a QC residence
The Davenport Police Department was called to a residence regarding reports of a shooting inside a residence. On Wednesday, October 19 at approximately 1:58 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of N. Linwood Ave. Upon arrival, responding officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, He was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
KWQC
An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
KWQC
Galesburg BMWED leader reacts as union heads back to the bargaining table with BNSF
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The third-largest railroad union in the country rejected its tentative agreement with BNSF railway last week, renewing the possibility of a major railway strike. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division represents more than 11,000 maintenance workers who repair the tracks trains travel on. On...
ourquadcities.com
‘I know I did wrong.’ QC man sentenced to 20 years for robbery; victim died
“I know I did wrong. I’m taking what I got coming to me.”. Those were the words of a 34-year-old Coal Valley man sentenced Wednesday to up to 20 years for his role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide. Cordell McDowell, with three members of his...
KWQC
Shortage of accountants and auditors leads to new initiative at the state level
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa State Auditors Office is creating jobs for those who have an associate’s degree with a new initiative to counter the decreasing amount of accountants and auditors entering the field. According to Bureau of Labor statistics, the field has seen a 17% decrease since...
KWQC
Thomson federal prison inmate facing murder charge in death of fellow inmate
ROCKFORD, Ill. (KWQC) - An inmate at the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois, was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the death of a fellow inmate. The federal jury on Wednesday handed up the two-count indictment against Donta Maddox, 44, on charges of second-degree murder and assault, court records show.
KWQC
Local organizations join together to host free poverty simulation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday the Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library, University of Illinois Extension, St. Paul Lutheran Church, EveryChild, and River Bend Food Bank joined together to host another round of poverty simulations and workshops on socio-economic differences. The simulation is meant to highlight a growing concern in the...
KWQC
2 charged with armed robbery in Louisa County
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were arrested Monday after police say they robbed a man in Letts Sunday. Macey Todd, 18, and Ryan Staats, 20, are both charged with first-degree armed robbery, a Class B felony, extortion, a Class D felony, possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, a Class D felony, drug tax stamp violations, a Class D felony, and assaults with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
KWQC
LeClaire woman found guilty of insurance fraud
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A LeClaire woman was found guilty of insurance fraud in a Scott County jury trial on Oct. 7. Sara Weisbeck, 47, was convicted on the charges of insurance fraud, a Class D felony, and identity theft, a Class D felony. The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau...
City of Moline votes down resolution addressing SAFE-T Act
MOLINE, Ill. — A resolution on Illinois's SAFE-T Act was voted down Tuesday night after the resolution came to a tie between council members. Sponsored by Moline aldermen Mike Wendt and Scott Williams, the resolution states:. "The City of Moline encourages legislators to work with public safety representatives and...
