The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

49ers-Chiefs Injury Report: Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward practice; Talanoa Hufanga still in concussion protocol

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa, tackle Trent Williams, and safety Jimmie Ward practiced on Wednesday. Bosa missed this past Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury. Williams has not played or practiced since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.
SANTA CLARA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo provides encouraging update on Trent McDuffie, Willie Gay Jr.

It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs could welcome both rookie CB Trent McDuffie and third-year LB Willie Gay Jr. to the lineup in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. McDuffie was designated to return from injured reserve ahead of Week 6, but the Chiefs didn’t activate him after the practice week. He was present for the first practice of the week ahead of Week 7 on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Raiders OC Points To Injuries As Reason For Waller And Renfrow Struggling

Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow find themselves struggling under new head coach Josh McDaniels after becoming offensive stars in the last couple of years. There are certainly a few reasons why this is happening. For his part, offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi was recently asked for his input on this development.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Heisman Watch 2022: Leading contenders, current odds, key moments and a Q&A with Michigan's Blake...

We're officially over halfway through college football's regular season, so what better time to check on the Heisman Trophy race than now?. After several high-profile games this past week, our Heisman watch has been turned upside down with three new faces on the list since our last check in -- congrats on making the cut once againC.J. Stroudand Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

The 2022 college football midseason All-America team

We've reached the midpoint of the 2022 college football season, and some new faces -- both teams and players -- have navigated their way to the front of the line. Tennessee is unbeaten and ranked No. 3, the Vols' highest in-season AP ranking since 2001. Ole Miss also is unbeaten and the No. 7 Rebels have won 11 straight regular-season games dating back to last year. TCU and UCLA cracked the AP top 10 this week. It's the highest ranking for the Horned Frogs (No. 8) since 2017 and the highest for the Bruins (No. 9) since 2015.
TENNESSEE STATE
Hoops Rumors

Report: Buccaneers hoping to get Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen back in November

Without Jensen this season, the Bucs' rushing attack has faltered, as they enter Week 7 last in the NFL in rushing yards (405), rushing yards per attempt (3.1), and rushing yards per game (67.5). They're also tied with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts for the fewest rushing touchdowns on the season (two) and are last in the league with the longest rush of just 17 yards.
TAMPA, FL
ABC7 Los Angeles

Lakers' Russell Westbrook cites coming off bench for hamstring strain

SAN FRANCISCO -- Russell Westbrook said he "absolutely" believes that Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in L.A.'s preseason finale could have caused the hamstring strain he suffered that night. "I've been doing the same thing for 14 years straight," Westbrook said following...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

NBA 2022-23 season opening night: 76ers and Celtics arrive in style

The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and some of the league's most storied franchises will get the action started. First, former Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers will return to Boston's TD Garden as Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76erstake on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the defending Eastern Conference champions.
BOSTON, MA

