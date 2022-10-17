Read full article on original website
Related
KGO
3 people still missing in hard-hit Florida county in wake of Hurricane Ian
Three people are still missing from a Florida county weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into the state as a Category 4 storm, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Carmine Marceno on Tuesday, Fort Myers Beach residents James Hurst and Ivonka Knes, and North Fort Myers resident Gary Luke are still unaccounted for in the aftermath of Ian.
KGO
Mississippi River hits record low level in Tennessee amid ongoing drought
MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- The Mississippi River has hit its lowest-ever recorded water level in Memphis, Tennessee. And the level is forecast to fall even lower because of the drought in the mid-South and Midwest. The river now sits at more than negative 10 feet. Shipping traffic is affected, with many...
KGO
Meet the 89-year-old man who runs the little farm by the big road
WOOD-RIDGE NJ -- Commuters on Route 17 in New Jersey are used to driving past sprawling malls, big-box stores, and fast-food restaurants. But for a quarter century, they've also been passing a small farm in Wood-Ridge that is lovingly maintained by Romolo Faustini, who turned 89 in August. While it...
Comments / 0