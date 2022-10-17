ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 people still missing in hard-hit Florida county in wake of Hurricane Ian

Three people are still missing from a Florida county weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into the state as a Category 4 storm, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Carmine Marceno on Tuesday, Fort Myers Beach residents James Hurst and Ivonka Knes, and North Fort Myers resident Gary Luke are still unaccounted for in the aftermath of Ian.
Meet the 89-year-old man who runs the little farm by the big road

WOOD-RIDGE NJ -- Commuters on Route 17 in New Jersey are used to driving past sprawling malls, big-box stores, and fast-food restaurants. But for a quarter century, they've also been passing a small farm in Wood-Ridge that is lovingly maintained by Romolo Faustini, who turned 89 in August. While it...
