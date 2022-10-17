ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Nancy Grace discusses Quinton Simon case on podcast as search enters week 2

By Brett Buffington
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the second week of the search continues, Chatham County Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue working to answer the question so many of you are asking: What happened to Quinton?

The 20-month-old little boy was last seen on Oct. 5 at his Southwest Chatham County home. WSAV was told last week that investigators have evidence to believe that Quinton has died.

The Chatham County Police Department will hold a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. to provide an update on the case.

Monday marked day 12 of the search for Quinton. The little boy’s name and his disappearance have gained national attention.

The last update WSAV received about the search for Quinton is from Friday afternoon. A large group of police investigators and federal agents worked over the weekend but were not out searching for the toddler’s body.

That search has so many people talking and so many people asking questions.

“How could this baby get out of a pack and play, get out the door through the neighborhood and so far away he can’t be found,” Nancy Grace said.

Quinton was the topic of Monday’s episode of Fox Nation’s podcast, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace. Grace, the host and popular legal analyst, told WSAV after the episode that the story Quinton’s mom, Leilani Simon told the cops, is downright disturbing.

“The biological mom cast the blame on the bio dad,” Grace said. “ He was not part of this child’s life, who lived a fair distance away and apparently has an alibi. Now, that’s according to reports. Maybe we’ve all got it wrong. But I tell you one thing. If my child disappeared on my watch, I would be going door-to-door myself I wouldn’t have to call the cops.”

WSAV knows police have collected evidence in this case but Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said what exactly the evidence is, isn’t something he’s ready to talk about.

“But everybody that was in and out of that house during the time surrounding this baby’s disappearance, I would have them down at police HQ, get them to agree to a polygraph, and start pinging their phones to find out every single place they’ve been,” Grace said.

We know that police have gotten cell phone data from at least one phone and they told us that. We know that investigators can use a phone to see where someone has been, and who they talked with. But WSAV doesn’t know what the police found on the phone they searched.

Andrea Willis
2d ago

She lost custody of both her children! Grandma had custody. Supposedly grandma was out of town. Why was Mom and the boyfriend living with grandma? Even grandma stated that her daughter does not always do the right thing. I would not have had her at my house! Then she stated bio Dad took Quinton, even though he lives out of state and has been the only one ruled out! So Mom told a lie! She needs to take a polygraph! What is Chatam county sheriff's office waiting on?

