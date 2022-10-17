Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd Gives His Five Best NFL Bets For Week 7. Browns at Ravens (SPREAD: BAL -6.5) “My one favorite I like is Baltimore -6.5. They have led every game by 10+ points, it’s a top 5 scoring offense, and their defense has a takeaway in 8 straight games. But this game is about Cleveland, they’re banged up on the o-line, banged up on defense, and the league has figured out Jacoby Brissett. The last three weeks he’s completing 55% of his throws, he’s 0-3, and he’s not always getting great protection. Also, Cleveland’s defense, due to Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward dinged up, they’ve been a terrible fourth quarter defense. The Ravens are furious and believe they gave away a game last week. They come home and they win convincingly, 28-20 over the Browns. It will not be this close though, the Ravens will control the game.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO