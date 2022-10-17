ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 7 (Oct. 23)

Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd Gives His Five Best NFL Bets For Week 7. Browns at Ravens (SPREAD: BAL -6.5) “My one favorite I like is Baltimore -6.5. They have led every game by 10+ points, it’s a top 5 scoring offense, and their defense has a takeaway in 8 straight games. But this game is about Cleveland, they’re banged up on the o-line, banged up on defense, and the league has figured out Jacoby Brissett. The last three weeks he’s completing 55% of his throws, he’s 0-3, and he’s not always getting great protection. Also, Cleveland’s defense, due to Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward dinged up, they’ve been a terrible fourth quarter defense. The Ravens are furious and believe they gave away a game last week. They come home and they win convincingly, 28-20 over the Browns. It will not be this close though, the Ravens will control the game.”
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter late Thursday (October 20) night. The Panthers will receive "second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

LaVar Arrington: Tom Brady's Detachment Doesn't Get Erased with an Apology

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady found himself in some hot water this week after he compared the NFL season to military deployment on the latest episode of his 'Let's Go!' podcast. On Saturday's edition of 'Up on Game', former Pro Bowl linebacker LaVar Arrington read a letter he received from a military veteran who took offense to Brady's comments, and shared why his own experiences growing up in a military family had him feeling like Brady is clearly detached from reality.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy