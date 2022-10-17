Read full article on original website
76-Year-Old Man Makes First LA Court Appearance in Four Cold Case Killings
A 76-year-old man who was allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the cold-case killings of a 15-year-old girl and three young women in Los Angeles and Inglewood dating back as far as 1980 made his first appearance Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on four murder charges. Billy Ray...
Three Charged in Connection with Reseda Murder
Three people were charged with murder involving an alleged accomplice’s shooting death in Reseda that led to a police pursuit months later where a motorist was killed after being dragged under his own vehicle, Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n announced Wednesday. Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
Brother of Ex-LA City Councilman José Huizar Pleads Guilty to Lying to FBI
The older brother of José Huizar pleaded guilty Wednesday to lying to FBI agents about receiving envelopes of cash from the former Los Angeles city councilman — who is facing federal racketeering charges stemming from an alleged pay-to-play scheme at City Hall. Salvador Huizar, 57, of Boyle Heights,...
Student Who Sued Pomona Unified Alleging Abuse by Coach Settles Lawsuit
A former Pomona High School girls’ basketball player who alleged she was sexually abused in the mid-1990s by a coach on the boys’ team has reached a conditional settlement of her lawsuit against the Pomona Unified School District, attorneys in the case told a judge Tuesday. Los Angeles...
Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Moreno Valley Girls Granted Bail Reduction
A 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle was granted a bail reduction Tuesday, likely enabling him to get out of jail. Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and...
Trial Begins in Deadly Overdose at Newport Beach Bar
A 48-year-old security manager for a Newport Beach bar dealt fentanyl to three patrons six years ago, leading to one death and two other overdoses, a federal prosecutor told jurors Wednesday — while the defendant’s attorney said the real culprit was an unnamed “mystery man.”. Sean Robert...
Felon, Cohort Charged with Attacking Deputies in Moreno Valley Chase
A convicted felon and his cohort accused of trying to run sheriff’s deputies off the road during a chase in Moreno Valley before causing a multi-vehicle crash were charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and other offenses. Gabriel Cabrera Jr., 25, and Robert...
Man Pleads No Contest to Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man pleaded no contest Monday to assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store. Steven Magdaleno, 39, is facing eight years in state prison in connection with his plea to assault with intent to commit a felony, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Two Stabbed at Los Feliz High School; Person of Interest Detained
Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The two students were taken to...
Man Charged With Trying To Kill Security Guard During Alleged Hate Crime
A 33-year-old man has been charged with trying to kill a 74-year-old Black security guard during an alleged hate crime attack in a Pomona parking lot, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Jose Manuel Quezada Jr. is set to be arraigned Nov. 15 in a Pomona...
$50,000 Reward Offered in Homicide of Woman, 81, in Woodland Hills
Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Thursday for help in solving the killing of an 81-year-old woman who was found dead after being set on fire in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim was discovered in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha Street at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 by family members who were concerned after she failed to show up at a family function, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Accused in Holdup on Elsinore Street Arraigned
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident at gunpoint was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, while his alleged cohort was out of custody, awaiting arraignment. Alfredo Dominguez, 23, of Perris, was arrested last week with 18-year-old Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, also of Perris, following a Riverside...
Authorities Attempting to Arrest Allegedly Armed Woman Barricaded in Apartment
Authorities Wednesday were attempting to arrest an allegedly armed woman who barricaded inside an apartment in San Gabriel. San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into a residence and refused to surrender.
Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Killing Partygoer in River Bottom
A Jan. 31 trial date was confirmed Monday for a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing two partygoers, one fatally, during an altercation involving a mass of people gathered in the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside. Raul Sanchez of Rialto was arrested in March 2021 following a month-long investigation into...
Businessman Settles Medical Negligence Suit vs. Cedars-Sinai, Surgeon
A man who sued Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, alleging medical negligence caused the derailment of his stellar business career, has reached a settlement with the facility and a surgeon, attorneys in the case told a judge Wednesday. Plaintiff Matthew Brill was 44 years old on Oct. 12, 2015 when Dr. Ali...
Man Found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity in Mother’s Killing
A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18, 2019,...
LA County Board Approves $32 Million Settlement Over Boy’s Death
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the county’s portion of the...
Costa Mesa Man Involved in Jan. 6 Riot Sentenced
A 24-year-old Costa Mesa man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
Huntington Park Shooting Leaves One Dead
A man was fatally shot Thursday in unincorporated Huntington Park. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department were called at 1:38 a.m. to the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue west of Maywood Avenue where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was taken to...
