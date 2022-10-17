September 21, 2022, at 11:57 AM, The Gates of Heaven opened to welcome Rhonda Burris, home. Rhonda was a lovely, strong, and determined woman. She was a caring wife, a loving mother, a sister, and a grandmother. She was a talented crafter, an artist, a painter, and an accomplished ceramicist. Yet the greatest gifts that she shared with all who knew and loved her, were the examples of how to live here on earth. She treated everyone with loving kindness. She always had a smile on her face, and a comforting for words for everyone she met. Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Reburn and Bonnie Essary, her sister Cynthia Buckley, her son Jeffrey Vetter, her daughter Michelle Delgado, and her Great-grand son Leo. Rhonda is survived by her husband, John Burris, her daughters, Margaret Kampf, and Jennifer Vetter, her sons, Keith and Christopher Burris, her sister’s Deborah Cox, and Carole DeJarnatt, her aunt Syble Wilburn, her uncle Wayne Shelton, her fourteen Grandchildren, and five Great-grandchildren.