ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

GOP group asking Pa. Supreme Court to again rule on undated mail-in ballots

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02R814_0icl220m00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A group of Republicans is once again asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to weigh in on undated mail-in ballots.

The suit comes from a group that includes state lawmakers, the RNC and the Pa. GOP. It asks the state’s Supreme Court to block the counting of mail-in ballots that don’t have a hand-written date on the outside envelope - or at least order the ballots be kept separate.

The status of undated envelopes has been an issue since Pennsylvania first allowed no-excuse mail-in ballots in 2020.

The latest twist comes as the U.S. Supreme Court vacated a lower federal court ruling that determined not counting ballots because of a missing date was a violation of federal voting rights laws.

But the Pennsylvania Department of State says that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling was procedural and not on the merits of the case. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman says every county is still expected to count undated ballots in the upcoming election.

Republicans argue state law clearly says voters must put a date on the ballot envelope or it won’t be counted.

Opponents say the ballots have to be returned by a set deadline, so the date written on the envelope is meaningless.

Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania House sent Secretary Chapman a letter last week asking undated ballots be kept separate during the count. They say the issue is likely to end up back in court after the election.

If it sounds confusing, that’s because it is. The lawsuit points out that, while the Pennsylvania Department of State is telling county elections offices to count undated mail in ballots, the department’s website tells voters if they don’t write the date on the envelope, their vote won’t be counted.

They also say about 1.2 million ballots have been requested, with applications from registered Democrats outnumbering Republicans 4-1.

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Daily Mail

Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit

President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy