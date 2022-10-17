Here's why you may want want to stock up on Forever stamps

The postal service will once again be hiking the price of postage shortly after the start of the new year.

Beginning on Jan. 22, the price of a postage stamp will rise to 63 cents. Similar hikes are also on tap for metered mail, postcards and international mail.

Overall, it’s a 4.2% increase across the board.

However, Forever stamps remain valid no matter the price at the time of purchase. They have no expiration date, and no extra postage is ever required to mail a letter with a Forever stamp, no matter how long ago it was bought.

For that reason, they remain a good investment for anyone who still sends things through the mail.

Stamps will still be 60 cents apiece for the next three months, so stocking up on those Forever stamps ahead of the price hike could be a great way to save money in the face of inflation.