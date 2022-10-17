Read full article on original website
Free REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education classes
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer three more free, virtual REVIVE! Training classes before the end of June. These one-hour online classes provide an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone. Classes will be...
Town Talk: Rivermont Baptist Church Revival – A conversation with Pastor Tim Dyke
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tim Dyke, Pastor at the Rivermont Baptist Church. Rivermont is hosting a revival starting November 5th with a free concert at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal. The concert starts at 6 pm and features the music of Encounter Revival Ministries from Harrisburg, PA.
Carson Ray Shenk (1943 – 2022)
Carson Ray Shenk, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Woods Cove in Front Royal, surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Town Talk: Warren Job Fair – A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer and Brooke McClung, Dept of Social Services
In this Town Talk, Michelle Smeltzer and Brooke McClung from the Department of Social Services joined Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the Warren Job Fair and other upcoming events in our community. On October 25, 2022, the Warren County Department of Social Services (DSS) will host...
Supervisors explore budget carryover process and new software prior to light meeting agenda – THEN there was the closed session
As Robertson told the board, state codes require that budget amendments exceeding 1% of the total projected expenditures in the currently approved budget year require a public hearing allowing citizen input prior to final board action. That public hearing is targeted for October 25. The balance of the work session...
A Caribbean cruise in a Fairfax sheriff’s office contract and more Va. headlines
• Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger pulled out of a planned debate Friday with Republican challenger Yesli Yega, citing logistical concerns like the choice of moderator and security plans. Vega had declined to participate in a separate debate last month.—Prince William Times. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’ll ask the...
An opportunity to affect needed change
When a once in a lifetime opportunity presents itself, some people will say it’s because the stars have lined up. Others might say that the forces of nature have come together, creating the perfect storm. Still, others will say it’s the “Will of God “intervening. Whatever...
