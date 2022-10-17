ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Free REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education classes

Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer three more free, virtual REVIVE! Training classes before the end of June. These one-hour online classes provide an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone. Classes will be...
WINCHESTER, VA
Carson Ray Shenk (1943 – 2022)

Carson Ray Shenk, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Woods Cove in Front Royal, surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Supervisors explore budget carryover process and new software prior to light meeting agenda – THEN there was the closed session

As Robertson told the board, state codes require that budget amendments exceeding 1% of the total projected expenditures in the currently approved budget year require a public hearing allowing citizen input prior to final board action. That public hearing is targeted for October 25. The balance of the work session...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
An opportunity to affect needed change

When a once in a lifetime opportunity presents itself, some people will say it’s because the stars have lined up. Others might say that the forces of nature have come together, creating the perfect storm. Still, others will say it’s the “Will of God “intervening. Whatever...
FRONT ROYAL, VA

