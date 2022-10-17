Read full article on original website
Who Won Ohio Debate Between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan? Analyst Verdict
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance took part in a heated second debate for Ohio's open Senate seat.
J.D. Vance's Chances of Beating Tim Ryan With 6 Weeks Left to Campaign
The Ohio Senate race between Republican candidate J.D. Vance and Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan is neck and neck as a new survey shows Ryan ahead by 3 percentage points, six weeks out from the November 8 election. The Spectrum News/Siena College poll of 642 likely Ohio voters conducted between September...
Democrat Ohio US Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan once called for an end to 'unfair' cash bail system
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, once called for a nationwide end to cash bail, calling the system “inherently unfair.”
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Month Until Midterms
This Saturday marks one month until the 2022 midterm elections are set to take place and in one of the nation's most closely watched races it appears the Democrat may be poised for victory. Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to succeed Senator Pat...
U.S. Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate.
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said women who get abortions should be charged with murder
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, is drawing attention for comments he made three years ago about potential punishment for women who get an abortion. Mastriano introduced legislation in the Pennsylvania State Senate that would've banned abortion after six weeks. His comments were part of an interview on Harrisburg radio station WITF on November 14, 2019. He said he believed doctors who performed an abortion should be referred to the courts, should his legislation go into effect. The host then asked Mastriano about women who get an abortion after six weeks. Scott LaMar: My question is, again can you give...
SEAN HANNITY: Even 'MSDNC' is raising concerns about John Fetterman
Sean Hannity discussed how PA Senate candidate John Fetterman is looking less and less like a viable candidate for office in the state on "Hannity."
White House dodges after Biden-endorsed Stacey Abrams says abortion can help cut inflation
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' claims that abortion can help alleviate inflation Wednesday. Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy noted that President Biden has endorsed Abrams and asked whether he stood by Abrams' comments. Jean-Pierre refused to respond, saying she...
Ohio Supreme Court suspends local judge
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday announced the disciplinary actions taken on a local judge.
PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable
LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
What Biden’s federal marijuana pardon means for Ohio
On Thursday, President Joe Biden made a major announcement about people serving time for simple possession of marijuana, pardoning federal convictions.
All three GOP candidates for Ohio Supreme Court refuse to sign clean-campaign pledge
What does it say when three candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court won’t sign a pledge to undertake an ethical campaign? The Ohio State Bar Association, like most of us, believes that ethical campaigns for Supreme Court justices are critically important, and asked the candidates to sign its “clean campaign agreement.” Terri Jamison, Marilyn Zayas, and Jennifer Brunner were all happy to do so. Pat DeWine, Sharon Kennedy, and Pat Fisher refused. Given how they’ve performed their duties, it’s no surprise that they won’t commit to run respectable campaigns.
Election 2022: Ohio Supreme Court says Democrat can challenge GOP Rep. Jay Edwards
State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, will face an opponent on the November ballot after the Ohio Supreme Court overruled a decision by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. The court said Tuesday that Democrat Tanya Conrath shall be on the ballot for the 94th House district. Voting by absentee ballot...
Pennsylvania's largest newspaper endorses John Fetterman
The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania's largest newspaper, is endorsing Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.Oct. 17, 2022.
5 takeaways from Ohio Senate debate between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan
J.D. Vance and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan met on the debate stage for the second and final time, tackling issues from abortion to gun control.
Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate: endorsement editorial
This election season’s battle for control of the U.S. Senate that has been raging across the 35 states where Senate seats are up for grabs portends significant, long-range consequences for how this country is governed, as each party tries to break the current 50-50 partisan deadlock. Nowhere is the...
Ex-Capitol police chief who was forced to quit after January 6 and made fall-guy by Pelosi for failing to call National Guard gets a million-dollar book deal - where he promises to reveal the 'cover up'
The former U.S. Capitol Police chief who was forced to resign in the aftermath of the January 6 riot has inked a million-dollar book deal where he promises to reveal harrowing new details of the day and a 'cover-up' that followed. Steven A. Sund's 'Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and...
Sen. Ted Cruz planning local stop with JD Vance
HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will be in the Valley Friday for an event with Ohio U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance. They will be in Hanoverton at noon for a meet and greet, Vance’s campaign confirms. The event is taking place at the Spread Eagle Tavern as part of what is being advertised by the local Republican Party as a public rally.
What Pennsylvania voters really care about, beyond its heated Senate race
Pennsylvania's race between Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz could determine control of the U.S. Senate. But what are the biggest issues on voters’ minds? NBC News’ Harry Smith heads to York’s Central Market, where political views vary business by business, with a marker and blank lawn signs to find out.Oct. 19, 2022.
Ohio GOP legislative leaders claim state courts cannot rule on regulation of congressional elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Republican leaders in the Ohio Legislature are invoking what has been considered a fringe doctrine — known as the independent state legislature theory — to argue that the Ohio Supreme Court is not allowed to enforce the state constitution if it limits the legislature’s power to regulate congressional elections.
