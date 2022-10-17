ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB playoffs: Yankees-Guardians Game 5 postponed by rain, winner-take-all matchup pushed to Tuesday afternoon

By Zach Crizer,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
There's one spot left in the Championship Series, and one game left to decide who gets it. And it will have to wait until Tuesday. After attempting to wait out rain in New York, MLB announced late Monday night that the winner-take-all Game 5 in the New York Yankees' and Cleveland Guardians' American League Division Series is postponed until Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.

The series, already altered by a Game 2 rain delay, will still likely be decided by a bullpen duel, but pitching plans could change with an extra day of rest for Game 2 starters Nestor Cortes Jr. and Shane Bieber. The Yankees had planned to start Jameson Taillon on Monday night, while the Guardians were going with Aaron Civale. That could still be the plan on Tuesday, but there are more options in play.

How did we get here? Well, when Gerrit Cole pitched, the Yankees won. And when he didn't pitch, the Guardians have chipped away and gotten to the Yankees bullpen — both times with clutch hits by rookie Oscar Gonzalez.

The winner will face a tight turnaround to square off against the Houston Astros in the ALCS. No matter who wins, they will have to travel to Houston for Game 1 Wednesday night.

How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?

Related
Javier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yanks, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead

NEW YORK — (AP) — Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros aren't just beating the Yankees, they're chomping them up. And now Dusty Baker's team is on the verge of an astonishing four-game sweep. Javier and Houston's bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed...
WDBO

Pads pitchers Clevinger, Manaea tagged by Phils in NLCS loss

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — San Diego Padres pitchers Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea had outings they'd quickly like to forget. Clevinger, San Diego's starter, didn't record an out while facing four batters in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. Manaea was tagged for the loss after giving up five runs in 1 1/3 inning as the Padres fell to Philadelphia 10-6 Saturday, putting them in a 3-1 deficit.
WDBO

Judge should be next Yankees captain, teammate Cortes says

NEW YORK — (AP) — Nestor Cortes envisions Aaron Judge in an elevated role with the New York Yankees next season: Derek Jeter's successor as captain. "If he's back here next year, he's our captain. He's the next captain," Cortes said Saturday before Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. "We follow everything he does. He leads by example. He's not really a guy that comes out and screams at anybody. But if he has to, that's his job. I think he's earned that right to keep us in check."
WDBO

Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes exits game with right ankle sprain

Scottie Barnes entered this season with some high hopes after winning NBA Rookie of the Year last season. He may have just hit a significant obstacle. The Toronto Raptors forward left the court in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Minutes later, his team announced he had a right ankle sprain and would not return.
WDBO

NBA commissioner says the league is monitoring tanking, a 'serious issue'

With french phenom Victor Wembanyama waiting in the wings as a top 2023 draft prospect, it's no surprise that NBA commissioner Adam Silver might be focused on a plan to combat tanking this season. According to a report from ESPN's Baxter Holmes, Silver recently called the strategy a "serious...
WDBO

After Sixers fall to 0-3, Joel Embiid reveals he was shut down with plantar fasciitis before training camp

Things are not going as planned for the Philadelphia 76ers, and that was apparently true before the season as well. The Sixers fell to 0-3 in embarrassing fashion on Saturday, losing 114-105 to the San Antonio Spurs. While their first two losses were to no-doubt Eastern Conference contenders — the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks — there's no sugarcoating a loss to the rebuilding Spurs for the Sixers.
WDBO

ESPN and F1 announce new US broadcast deal through 2025

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — With Formula's One popularity and viewership booming in the United States, ESPN and the global motorsports series announced a new broadcast deal Saturday through 2025. ESPN has broadcast F1 in the U.S. since 2018 and the new deal will keep commercial-free, live telecasts...
