MISSOULA, MT — The HRDC's Warming Center is expecting an increase in guests due to the first snow forecast of the year this Sunday. “For folks whose campers or cars are not weatherized to withstand extreme temperatures, or for those who have been camping in tents, we are able to provide a warm, safe alternative year-round, and especially during inclement weather,” said Jenna Huey, HRDC’s Emergency Shelter Services Manager.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 8 HOURS AGO