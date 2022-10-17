Read full article on original website
Culvert failure prompts highway closure north of Avon
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation officials closed Highway 141 north of Avon due to a culvert failure. The incident is between mile markers 3 and 4, about 3 miles north of Avon in Powell County. Officials say the highway will be closed to through traffic until further...
Officials search for missing woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 61-year-old Zella Dennis. Dennis is 5-foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She is an insulin dependent diabetic without her medication. It is unknown where Dennis is headed, but she has family...
Haunted House returns to UM
MISSOULA, Mont. — According to legend, the spirit of a young woman who died in 1929 haunts the University of Montana's Brantly Hall, a former girls’ residence hall. Many people have reported sightings and strange experiences. Friday and Saturday UM American Indigenous Business Leaders invite the public on a 7-minute haunted walk through the basement.
Students celebrate Forest Products Industry Week with experts
MISSOULA, MT — High school students from Anaconda, Phillipsburg, Deer Lodge and Drummond celebrated Montana Forest Products Industry Week learning about Montana's forestry products and the people who produce them. Sun Mountain Lumber, the Department of Natural Resources, the Montana Timber Legacy Foundation and Montana Logging Association hosted a...
Health and Wellness Fair returns to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Fifth annual Health and Wellness Fair returns to Missoula this weekend. The fair will run Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Missoula Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center. It will feature a variety of health services and medical screenings, including COVID-19 boosters, flu,...
Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors acquired by Al's Sporting Goods
MISSOULA, Mont. — Al's Sporting Goods announced it has acquired Bob Ward and Sons, a sporting goods retailer in Missoula. Al's Sporting Goods said it will take over operations for all five Bob Wards and Sons locations in Montana. While Bob Wards and Sons stores will keep the company...
Woman killed in Polson crash identified
MISSOULA, MT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision north of Polson on Thursday. The driver killed in the accident was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson. There is no new information on the person hospitalized with injuries. The Lake...
HRDC's emergency shelter to see increase in demand due to weather change
MISSOULA, MT — The HRDC's Warming Center is expecting an increase in guests due to the first snow forecast of the year this Sunday. “For folks whose campers or cars are not weatherized to withstand extreme temperatures, or for those who have been camping in tents, we are able to provide a warm, safe alternative year-round, and especially during inclement weather,” said Jenna Huey, HRDC’s Emergency Shelter Services Manager.
Flathead Electric Co-op to provide scholarships
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric Cooperative is partnering with state and regional associates to provide scholarship opportunities for students. Flathead Electric is accepting applications for two-year scholarship opportunities for the 2023 academic year for high school seniors planning to attend college or students wanting to continue an undergraduate education.
Teen in custody for bringing weapon to Sentinel High
MISSOULA, Mont. — A juvenile is in custody after being outside of Sentinel High School armed with a loaded weapon on Tuesday, according to Missoula police. The following was sent out by the Missoula Police Department:. A juvenile is in custody after being located outside of Sentinel High School...
The Missoula Community Theater brings spooky performances to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theater brings the world's spookiest family to life in their performance of The Addams Family. NBC Montana's Photographer Launi Haygood talked to the cast and learned more about the production. The family-fun play is something everyone can enjoy. Performances of The Addams Family...
Missoula PaddleHeads announce 2023 coaching staff
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula PaddleHeads announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season. Manager Michael Schlact will return to the Garden City after holding the highest winning percentage in all of professional baseball for the past two seasons. Hitting Coach Jeff Lyle re-signed after one year and playing...
