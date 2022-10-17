ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Tilman Fertitta casino-hotel project on Las Vegas Strip gets green light

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A hotel-casino project on the Las Vegas Strip backed by Tilman Fertitta is moving forward. Clark County commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project during a zoning meeting Wednesday. The proposed property, referred to as Center Strip, would stand 43 stories tall at the southeast...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Forum Shops at Caesars provides 18,000 meals to Las Vegas community

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace donated 18,000 meals to the Las Vegas community for Dine with a Purpose. During Hunger Action Month, Caesars Palace supported Three Square in its mission to pursue a hunger-free community. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nation's largest student-ran farmers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality that will bring a new Mediterranean restaurant with Middle Eastern influences in winter 2023 in the former Intrigue Lounge space. Pomegranate operates five acclaimed bars and restaurants in New Orleans and Denver. The company’s first Las Vegas operation will be designed by the Rockwell Group in collaboration with Wynn Design and Development and updates on menus and more will be unveiled in the coming months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
localadventurer.com

Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know

Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas

Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas

The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Pipeline’s demise brings relief — for now

For more than 30 years, Southern Nevada water officials had a simple plan to fuel the valley’s explosive growth: pump groundwater from rural valleys in eastern Nevada to Las Vegas. The water would make a 300-mile trip from arid basins in rural Nevada through a pipeline to Las Vegas....
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Housing Market Finally Slowing Down

Las Vegas housing has been a topic of much discussion in the past few years. With the pandemic and the mass exodus of people coming from California, it seemed nothing was available. At least not at any cost the average local could afford. At the beginning of the boom, rentals were so scarce that people were bidding on rent prices.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Home in Las Vegas, an exceptional property boasts the pinnacle of luxury living with amazing entertaining features including resort-style backyard, pool & spa, elevator, kitchen pavilion, fire table, & an expansive turf area and more is now available for sale. This home located at 16 Flying Cloud Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
constructiondive.com

$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas

Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Desert Radiology hiring for multiple open positions

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you looking for a job? Desert Radiology has multiple job openings. Desert Radiology's imaging facilities across the Las Vegas valley have over 30 full and part-time open positions. Some of the positions available include:. Scheduling Coordinator. Prior Authorization & Eligibility Coordinator. Medical Receptionist. CT...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy