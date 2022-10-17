Read full article on original website
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
news3lv.com
Tilman Fertitta casino-hotel project on Las Vegas Strip gets green light
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A hotel-casino project on the Las Vegas Strip backed by Tilman Fertitta is moving forward. Clark County commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project during a zoning meeting Wednesday. The proposed property, referred to as Center Strip, would stand 43 stories tall at the southeast...
Strip facelifts: Las Vegas resorts spending billions to update, upgrade, improve
If tourists want more bang for their buck, looks like the Strip is the right place. Nine Strip properties are in the process of spending billions to update, renovate and remodel, according to a list of projects from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
news3lv.com
The Forum Shops at Caesars provides 18,000 meals to Las Vegas community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace donated 18,000 meals to the Las Vegas community for Dine with a Purpose. During Hunger Action Month, Caesars Palace supported Three Square in its mission to pursue a hunger-free community. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nation's largest student-ran farmers...
news3lv.com
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality that will bring a new Mediterranean restaurant with Middle Eastern influences in winter 2023 in the former Intrigue Lounge space. Pomegranate operates five acclaimed bars and restaurants in New Orleans and Denver. The company’s first Las Vegas operation will be designed by the Rockwell Group in collaboration with Wynn Design and Development and updates on menus and more will be unveiled in the coming months.
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino International Airport will begin new Las Vegas, NV and Hartford, CT service in February
San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) continues to populate its presence on the U.S. route map with Breeze Airways’ recent announcement of new nonstop flights to Las Vegas, NV, and one-stop, same-plane service to Hartford, CT, beginning Feb. 16, 2023, with roundtrip flights each Thursday and Sunday. Travelers can book...
news3lv.com
Portion of Great Las Vegas Taco Festival fees to support Officer Thai's family
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The community continues to find ways to support the family of fallen officer Truong Thai. This year, the Great Las Vegas Taco Festival will donate all parking fees from its event to his family. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Funeral plans announced for Las Vegas...
localadventurer.com
Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know
Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
news3lv.com
New Lotus of Siam location at Red Rock Casino sets November opening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The new location for Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Casino has set an opening date. Red Rock announced the Thai restaurant will begin serving guests on Friday, Nov. 11, and the casino's website is taking reservations. "The latest Lotus of Siam will create an...
963kklz.com
7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
963kklz.com
‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas
The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
bouldercityreview.com
Pipeline’s demise brings relief — for now
For more than 30 years, Southern Nevada water officials had a simple plan to fuel the valley’s explosive growth: pump groundwater from rural valleys in eastern Nevada to Las Vegas. The water would make a 300-mile trip from arid basins in rural Nevada through a pipeline to Las Vegas....
All Net Resort and Arena set to move forward on Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More changes could be coming to the north end of the Las Vegas Strip after more than a decade of talk surrounding it. All Net Resort and Arena released a scheduled opening date for the property headed by former NBA player Jackie Robinson. Once built it would bring another professional sports […]
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Housing Market Finally Slowing Down
Las Vegas housing has been a topic of much discussion in the past few years. With the pandemic and the mass exodus of people coming from California, it seemed nothing was available. At least not at any cost the average local could afford. At the beginning of the boom, rentals were so scarce that people were bidding on rent prices.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
The Home in Las Vegas, an exceptional property boasts the pinnacle of luxury living with amazing entertaining features including resort-style backyard, pool & spa, elevator, kitchen pavilion, fire table, & an expansive turf area and more is now available for sale. This home located at 16 Flying Cloud Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas community developments begin mandatory turf removal ahead of 2026 mandated law
The Desert Shores community already has an abundance of water with its beautiful lakes, however now it needs to cut back on turf usage.
The Biggest Las Vegas Strip Project Isn't What You Think it Is
When Elon Musk said he planned to connect the entire city of Las Vegas by putting a network of self-driving Teslas (TSLA) under the Las Vegas Strip, the idea was met with skepticism. To be fair, the entire concept of Boring Co., Musk's futuristic high-speed tunneling project, has always fallen...
High gas prices force Las Vegas bakery, founded in 1959, to make changes: 'The abnormal feels normal'
Spending thousands of dollars in gas each week, Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas had to cut back on deliveries and raise prices, while some employees cut hours to save on commute costs.
constructiondive.com
$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas
Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
news3lv.com
Desert Radiology hiring for multiple open positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you looking for a job? Desert Radiology has multiple job openings. Desert Radiology's imaging facilities across the Las Vegas valley have over 30 full and part-time open positions. Some of the positions available include:. Scheduling Coordinator. Prior Authorization & Eligibility Coordinator. Medical Receptionist. CT...
