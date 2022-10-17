Read full article on original website
Court Finds Even More Crime-Frauding In Last Batch Of John Eastman Emails
It’s impossible to say who got the worse end of the deal when Donald Trump hooked up John Eastman and started listening to his cockamamie theories about overturning the election by substituting slates of weirdos cosplaying as swing state electors for those won by Joe Biden. With Rudy Giuliani playing matchmaker, things were always bound to go sideways. But now this date from hell has put both the attorney and his client in potential legal jeopardy, and both of them are probably wishing they’d swiped left on the whole thing.
Biglaw Partners' Satisfaction With Their Pay 'Remains Robust'
Attorneys make a lot of money in [Biglaw]. And I think they’re well aware of that, and for the most part, feel good about it. — Karen Andersen, a partner in Major, Lindsey & Africa’s partner practice, in comments given to the American Lawyer, concerning MLA’s biannual Partner Compensation Survey, which was published earlier this week. Overall, partner pay is up, but compensation differences across cities “continues to be pronounced.” When it comes to partners’ satisfaction with their salaries, around 29% of respondents said they were “very satisfied” with their pay, while 35% said they were “moderately satisfied,” and 11% said they were “slightly satisfied.” (Compare these numbers with the partners who weren’t as happy with their pay: about 8% said they were “slightly dissatisfied,” 6% said they were “moderately dissatisfied,” and 4% said they were “very dissatisfied.” Six percent of Biglaw partners surveyed were “neutral” as to their pay satisfaction.)
Coincidence? I Think Not! Experienced Attorney Learns The Costs of Plagiarism
Today’s episode of “There’s No Way You Thought No One Would Notice This” stars a special guest whose name should be the touchstone example all future legal writing teachers use to make the point that plagiarism is a no-no. Not only can it cost you the respect of your readers, it can hit you where it really hurts — your wallet! From the ABA Journal:
Corporate Partners Are Really Raking It In
According the 2022 Partner Compensation Survey by Major, Lindsey & Africa and Law360, Corporate partners reported the highest percentage increase in compensation in 2021. But what percentage did their compensation climb?. Join our expert panel on Oct. 20 for a deep dive into specific steps law departments can take to...
The World Needs More Costumed Crusaders -- See Also
There are associates that want to stay in Biglaw, but for personal reasons they need to relocate to another major legal market. Here are answers…
An Appeals Court Just Brought The Constitution Down On The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. What's Next?
When the Founding Fathers ™ structured our form of government, they ordered it around one of the most influential impediments to efficiency known to man besides Netflix: the Separation of Powers. The whole point of our Constitutional schema — breaking up and delegating authority amongst the Legislative, Judicial, Executive, and The People, was to create just enough redundancy and internal conflict that not too much gets done within a short amount of time. That great goal sometimes comes at the cost of the governing bodies themselves.
A Definitive Look At The New OAs Led By KBJ
The distinction between the left and the right of the Court is still in play, but newly appointed Justice Jackson has had control of the proceedings far more than her fellow justices, and there is a lot of coverage on this topic than we’ve seen before. What does this...
Results Of The Most Recent New York Bar Exam A Mixed Bag
But the data isn’t all sunshine and roses, as reported by Law.com:. The board examined 3,109 candidates who graduated from New York’s 15 law schools, of whom 82% passed the exam—a 4% decrease from the July 2021 administration. The 2,448 out-of-state grads who sat for the exam...
Being In-House Is Not Necessarily What You Think It Is
In dinosaur times, there used to be several points of view about in-house counsel jobs. One was that it was a gravy train with regular hours, a steady paycheck, minimal annual increases, but a sense of security that the employment rug was not going to be pulled out from under you. Accompanying that was the “holier than thou” attitude of outside counsel, who thought that in-house attorneys weren’t that smart and were relegated to doing the drudge legal work, while the outside counsel got to work on the Big Important Cases.
