Attorneys make a lot of money in [Biglaw]. And I think they’re well aware of that, and for the most part, feel good about it. — Karen Andersen, a partner in Major, Lindsey & Africa’s partner practice, in comments given to the American Lawyer, concerning MLA’s biannual Partner Compensation Survey, which was published earlier this week. Overall, partner pay is up, but compensation differences across cities “continues to be pronounced.” When it comes to partners’ satisfaction with their salaries, around 29% of respondents said they were “very satisfied” with their pay, while 35% said they were “moderately satisfied,” and 11% said they were “slightly satisfied.” (Compare these numbers with the partners who weren’t as happy with their pay: about 8% said they were “slightly dissatisfied,” 6% said they were “moderately dissatisfied,” and 4% said they were “very dissatisfied.” Six percent of Biglaw partners surveyed were “neutral” as to their pay satisfaction.)

2 DAYS AGO