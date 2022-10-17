ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Montana land purchase increases public access

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen was one of four members of the Montana Land Board to approve the state's purchase of nearly 5,700 acres at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. Secretary Jacobsen helped approve the purchase which will provide improved public access to...
930 AM KMPT

The 10 Most Common Things Found In A Montana Home

There's a point of pride that comes with living in the Treasure State. We've written about it so many times our fingerprints look more like an outline of the state more than a nice swirly pattern. What items make a Montana home truly Montanan? If you ask 100 people you're likely to get 100 different answers, and that's exactly what we did.
NBCMontana

Dept. of Commerce announces grant funding for 3 coal-impacted communities

MISSOULA, Mont. — State officials announced thousands in grant funds for three coal-impacted communities to promote health and safety. The Montana Department of Commerce announced that nearly $825,000 will go towards three Montana Coal Board funded projects in northern Cheyenne, the City of Roundup and Big Horn County. The...
MY 103.5

7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana

Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
NBCMontana

DPHHS looks to reduce costs, create efficiencies

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Public Health and Human Services announced its plan to consolidate temporary staffing contracts at health care facilities. The goal is to reduce costs, increase efficiencies and streamline contract administration within the agency. DPHHS released the following information:. The Department of Public Health and...
NBCMontana

Montana expands energy policy with hydrogen hub

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana is expanding their All of the Above energy policy. Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Wednesday that the Treasure State is in agreement with North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. The project is called the Heartland Hydrogen Hub and is...
NBCMontana

Gianforte participates in Housing Task Force meeting

MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Gianforte received an update from the Housing Task Force in a meeting on Wednesday. The Housing Task Force released a 60-page report on possible solutions for affordable and attainable workforce housing earlier this month. Recommendations on the table include incentives like tax credits, grants and...
NBCMontana

MHP releases latest roadway fatality numbers

MISSOULA, Mont. — The latest numbers are out for roadway fatalities in Montana. Montana Highway Patrol reported 169 deaths from roadway accidents across the state so far. That's 16 fewer deaths than last year but 4% more than the five year average. There have been 144 fatal accidents in...
NBCMontana

Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors acquired by Al's Sporting Goods

MISSOULA, Mont. — Al's Sporting Goods announced it has acquired Bob Ward and Sons, a sporting goods retailer in Missoula. Al's Sporting Goods said it will take over operations for all five Bob Wards and Sons locations in Montana. While Bob Wards and Sons stores will keep the company...
