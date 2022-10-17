Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Montana land purchase increases public access
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen was one of four members of the Montana Land Board to approve the state's purchase of nearly 5,700 acres at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. Secretary Jacobsen helped approve the purchase which will provide improved public access to...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana’s elected officials weigh in on Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal
Cover page of the Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal. Talk to the community — and listen. Do a thorough environmental analysis. Pay attention to conflicts with grizzly bears. Those are just some of the comments in the mix from elected leaders in Montana regarding the proposal to expand Holland...
Montana DEQ discovers 'forever chemicals' in 3 bodies of water in Bozeman
Hundreds of everyday products are made up of what the Montana DEQ calls ‘Forever Chemicals’. They’ve been found in several bodies of water in Bozeman.
The 10 Most Common Things Found In A Montana Home
There's a point of pride that comes with living in the Treasure State. We've written about it so many times our fingerprints look more like an outline of the state more than a nice swirly pattern. What items make a Montana home truly Montanan? If you ask 100 people you're likely to get 100 different answers, and that's exactly what we did.
Was This Natural Disaster The Biggest Event To Ever Hit Montana?
Here in Montana, we've certainly seen Mother Nature at her worst. From record flooding to earthquakes, blizzards, and forest fires we've had our share of natural disasters over the years, but what would go down as the biggest natural disaster in the state?. According to The Active Times, we have...
NBCMontana
Dept. of Commerce announces grant funding for 3 coal-impacted communities
MISSOULA, Mont. — State officials announced thousands in grant funds for three coal-impacted communities to promote health and safety. The Montana Department of Commerce announced that nearly $825,000 will go towards three Montana Coal Board funded projects in northern Cheyenne, the City of Roundup and Big Horn County. The...
Montana Gov Greg Gianforte Welcomes Land Purchase For Public Access
This week, Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte welcomed the purchase of 5,700 acres in the Big Snowy Mountain Range. This purchase provides Montanans access to 100,000 acres of state and federal lands. Greg Gianforte had this to say:. The state has a vested interest in seeing land conserved for wildlife habitat...
7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana
Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
NBCMontana
DPHHS looks to reduce costs, create efficiencies
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Public Health and Human Services announced its plan to consolidate temporary staffing contracts at health care facilities. The goal is to reduce costs, increase efficiencies and streamline contract administration within the agency. DPHHS released the following information:. The Department of Public Health and...
NBCMontana
Montana expands energy policy with hydrogen hub
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana is expanding their All of the Above energy policy. Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Wednesday that the Treasure State is in agreement with North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. The project is called the Heartland Hydrogen Hub and is...
NBCMontana
Gianforte participates in Housing Task Force meeting
MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Gianforte received an update from the Housing Task Force in a meeting on Wednesday. The Housing Task Force released a 60-page report on possible solutions for affordable and attainable workforce housing earlier this month. Recommendations on the table include incentives like tax credits, grants and...
NBCMontana
MHP releases latest roadway fatality numbers
MISSOULA, Mont. — The latest numbers are out for roadway fatalities in Montana. Montana Highway Patrol reported 169 deaths from roadway accidents across the state so far. That's 16 fewer deaths than last year but 4% more than the five year average. There have been 144 fatal accidents in...
Why ‘Horse Gals’ Are Their Own Special Breed in Montana, According to Mark Wilson
Earlier this morning Paul and I were talking about some of the things going on in town this week and happened to mention NILE. A few minutes later we got a call from someone I put in their own category. I call them "Horse Gals". And this special breed of...
NBCMontana
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. The bear attack...
The Most Expensive in Montana, Part 1: From RVs to Cheese
When you have more money than you know what to do with, you may want to buy the most expensive 'whatever' you can find. We scoured Montana for the most expensive stuff you can buy, from gear and toys to RVs and cheese. No kidding. PRIVATE CHEF CATERED DINNER FOR...
mtpr.org
State Land Board approves the purchase of 6,000 acres in the Big Snowy Mountains
The Montana State Land Board approved the acquisition of almost 6,000 acres in the Big Snowy Mountains on Monday. The land will now become the state’s newest wildlife management area. A 4-1 vote by the State Land Board finalized the purchase in the Big Snowy Mountains by Montana Fish,...
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
NBCMontana
Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors acquired by Al's Sporting Goods
MISSOULA, Mont. — Al's Sporting Goods announced it has acquired Bob Ward and Sons, a sporting goods retailer in Missoula. Al's Sporting Goods said it will take over operations for all five Bob Wards and Sons locations in Montana. While Bob Wards and Sons stores will keep the company...
Montana Says “Pow, Brah” With 20 Inches of Snow Possible By Sunday
Well that escalated quickly. Nobody ever said Montana weather was boring. Some mountains in southwest Montana may get hammered this weekend with 10 to 20 inches of snow piling up by Sunday afternoon. All of this happening in a drastic turn from the seemingly endless days of gorgeous, warm fall...
