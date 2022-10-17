Read full article on original website
Related
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs Fans Speculate Trade Could Be Coming Following Travis Kelce Contract News
The Kansas City Chiefs altered a significant contract today following their 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. In a move that will save the team nearly $3.5M in cap space this season, the Chiefs converted part of tight end Travis Kelce's base salary into a signing bonus this morning. ...
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
Would the Dallas Cowboys make not one, but two trades ... to grab a pair of Washington Commanders?
Robert Griffin III Sends Clear Message To NFL Concerning Roughing The Passer
Calls for the NFL to reform its roughing the passer rules continue to get louder. Even former quarterbacks are now taking the side of defenders. After a pair of questionable roughing the passer flags during the Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, Robert ...
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals First Thoughts
Matthew Stafford reveals what team he thought he was being traded to prior to the Rams trade.
Cowboys Trade for Chase Claypool or DJ Moore? A Better WR Idea for Dallas
There is a lingering perception that the Dallas Cowboys need to trade for another wide receiver.
Yardbarker
Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return
The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Rams Trade? Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in LA's Sights
Could the Rams get into the race for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey?
Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham
Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong...
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?
Cam Akers could give the Seahawks backfield depth behind rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade
The Arizona Cardinals brought in wide receiver reinforcements after the injury to Marquise Brown, trading for Carolina Panthers deep threat Robbie Anderson. But that’s not the only receiver set to help Kyler Murray and the Cards offense. DeAndre Hopkins, who has been suspended for the first six games of the season due to a suspension, […] The post Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To The Raiders Trade Rumor News
The Las Vegas Raiders could be very active before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have been looking to trade defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram. Abram and Ferrell were both selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019...
Eagles should be buyers at NFL trade deadline, and this top running back could be a target
We can establish that if the Eagles are making any trades by the Nov. 1 deadline, it will be as a buyer. That's a complete reversal from last October when the Eagles traded away their franchise icon in tight end Zach Ertz along with veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco. They even looked into...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Giants, Jets fly up the board; Buccaneers, Packers fall to new lows
One week later, and it remains The Big Three and a whole lot of "Let's see." The Bills are still the best team in football, proving their mettle with a gutty win over the dreaded Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Eagles continue to chug along as the league's lone remaining undefeated team. Figuring out what to do next is where it gets ... difficult.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0