ClutchPoints

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return

The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Athlon Sports

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.  In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update

Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade

The Arizona Cardinals brought in wide receiver reinforcements after the injury to Marquise Brown, trading for Carolina Panthers deep threat Robbie Anderson. But that’s not the only receiver set to help Kyler Murray and the Cards offense. DeAndre Hopkins, who has been suspended for the first six games of the season due to a suspension, […] The post Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Raiders Trade Rumor News

The Las Vegas Raiders could be very active before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have been looking to trade defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram. Abram and Ferrell were both selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019...
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
