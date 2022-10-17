Now you can have the most important people at the top of your WhatsApp chats. It may seem like a minor feature in the grand scheme of things, but the ability to pin a chat in WhatsApp is actually extremely useful. If you have an extensive WhatsApp chat history filling up your app, being able to quickly sift through and find what you’re looking for becomes challenging. That’s why you need to pin the chats that matter the most to you so they stay at the top of the screen and remain easier to find. Here’s how you do it.

1 DAY AGO