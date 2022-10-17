Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Who needs iMessage? Google brings a ton of upgrades to Messages on Android.
Google Messages just got so much more powerful. Google is rolling out a whole slew of updates for its Google Messages app. The ability to reply to specific messages in a chain, SMS reactions, and message reminders are just some of the highlights. All users will see these updates, but...
Android Authority
Specs arrive for the unofficial Essential Phone sequel, but is it worth $1,000?
The Saga's full specs are revealed. The Saga will have a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide camera. The phone will feature a 6.67″ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will ship with Android 13. Although a number of details have already reached the public about the spiritual...
Android Authority
How to find out what song is playing near you on the Google Pixel
Your Pixel is smart enough to identify songs around you. We’re sure you’ve been in a situation where you’ve come across a track at a pub, a restaurant, or even a friend’s place and wondered to yourself, “What’s this song?” While Shazam is a popular music recognition app, it works best on iPhones since Apple owns it. However, if you have a recent Google Pixel phone, like the Pixel 7, you don’t need a separate app to recognize music playing in your environment. Pixel phones are equipped with many AI smarts, and one of those features allows them to identify songs you hear around you.
Android Authority
How to pin a chat in WhatsApp and why you'd want to
Now you can have the most important people at the top of your WhatsApp chats. It may seem like a minor feature in the grand scheme of things, but the ability to pin a chat in WhatsApp is actually extremely useful. If you have an extensive WhatsApp chat history filling up your app, being able to quickly sift through and find what you’re looking for becomes challenging. That’s why you need to pin the chats that matter the most to you so they stay at the top of the screen and remain easier to find. Here’s how you do it.
Android Authority
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
Android Authority
How to enable weather alerts on Android 12
When you purchase an Android phone today, the Weather and Google apps will come preinstalled. With the correct permissions, these apps can integrate with your operating system to send notifications of the current weather situation in your vicinity. They can also notify you of stormy and hazardous weather conditions. Let’s review how to enable weather alerts in Android 12.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
YouTube Premium family plan subscribers are going to be upset this week. Welcome to the 455th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. YouTube is increasing its Premium family plan subscription by 23% next month. The price is going from $17.99 to $22.99 per month. It starts next month, although some long-term subscribers may get a few months before it kicks in. It’s a pretty hefty price hike; you can read more about it at the link. On a positive note, at least YouTube isn’t locking its 4K videos behind the paywall.
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch review: Laying the foundation
It's not everything we were hoping for, but it's a solid start. The Google Pixel Watch has been a long time coming, and all-in-all, it was worth the wait. It offers one of the smoothest Wear OS experiences currently available with no brand ecosystem-exclusive caveats, plus many of Fitbit's top health and fitness tracking features. That said, there is definitely room for improvement. Its small and minimalist design won't be for everyone and the battery life is painfully short. For Google's first flagship wearable, the Pixel Watch is a solid start and a good Wear OS smartwatch, but it falls short of true greatness.
Android Authority
How much is Disney Plus? Everything about prices, bundles and future increases
Sign up now before prices go up. 01Disney Plus plans and prices02New plans and prices coming Dec. 803Disney Plus-Hulu-ESPN Plus bundle plans04Disney Plus Premier Access05Disney Plus for free. When Disney Plus launched in November 2019, it was an instant success. This was due in part to its deep catalog of...
Android Authority
Android 13 support is coming to Windows 11 via WSA
Android 13 support is headed to Windows 11. Microsoft quietly announced it will be releasing a new update to Windows Subsystem for Android. The update will bring support for Android 13 to WSA. In addition to allowing users to install Android apps, this update will also bring file transfers and...
Android Authority
Is the Pixel 7 series durable? We explain how likely it is you'll break it
Here's how much punishment this flagship phone can handle. 01How durable is the Pixel 7 series?02Vs. other flagships03FAQ. The Pixel 7 is flashy and exciting, but a phone must also be tough enough to stand up to daily use. The durability of the Pixel 7 involves some numbers and buzzwords, so it might be tricky to figure out how much it can withstand. We’ll break down just how durable it is and how the Pixel 7 stacks up against the competition.
Android Authority
Amazon hints at imminent Pixel 7a series launch, or does it?
The news comes only a few months after the Pixel 6a was released to markets. Amazon now lets users sign up for emails related to the Pixel 7a launch. It’s possible that this could be a typo and was meant for the Pixel 7 series. The retailer has accidentally...
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: Pixel 7 payments pain
Plus Galaxy S23 specs, great news for Silent Hill fans, happy birthday to the NES, and more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 217th edition here, with Google Pixel 7 payments issues, Galaxy S23 specs, great news for Silent Hill fans, and more.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🎮Microsoft's mobile game store
Microsoft's Xbox mobile game push is in the spotlight, plus the top-rated and bottom-rated US fast food chains. ☕ Good morning! I’ll be heading to the US next month for a work trip and it turns out I’ll have to pass through colleague C Scott Brown’s town. We’re doing lunch, which is great because we haven’t seen each other since CES 2020!
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Our Pixel 7 review is here
Plus, lettuce out-lasting former UK PM Liz Truss. 🙋♂️ Hey there! I spent some time playing tech support for relatives yesterday, and all I can say is that I wish Google One had a proper tier of family plans. I’ve also been eyeing those lifetime cloud storage services, because I’m still iffy on everything becoming subscription-based.
Android Authority
Restore your iPhone from an iCloud backup or your computer
Keep your backups up-to-date, and you'll have no problem restoring your iPhone. If your iPhone needs to be wiped to factory settings or you buy a new iPhone, you will have to restore the device from a backup. The easiest way to do this is by an iCloud backup, but you can also restore from a local backup on your computer. Here is the complete process to restore your iPhone from an iCloud backup or computer backup. The steps equally apply to iPads as well.
Android Authority
Google's attempt to throw shade at Tim Cook didn't go as well as planned
Google's social team was caught using an iPhone. Tim Cook went on Twitter to tease a new product, but used a hashtag the Utah Jazz was already using for its own marketing. The co-opting of the hashtag upset Jazz fans, prompting Google’s social media team to go into Cook’s mentions and promote the Pixel 7.
Android Authority
Android Adaptive Battery: Everything you need to know
Learn how your Android can optimize the battery life based on your usage. As phones have become more capable of performing various tasks, the need to better allocate battery power has become crucial to maximizing its lifespan. Today, our phone’s SoC significantly regulates power consumption between the apps and features we use during the day. Let’s look at how Android’s Adaptive battery works and how you can ensure it’s turned on for your device.
Android Authority
First EU, now India fines Google for abusing Android dominance
India's watchdog took issue with Google's stance on Android forks and forcing OEMs to pre-install apps. India’s competition watchdog has fined Google ~$162 million for anticompetitive Android practices. The commission said Google must stop forcing OEMs to pre-install apps. It also said Google should allow users to choose their...
Android Authority
How to update the BIOS on your computer
A little bit of basic input on BIOS updates. If you’re here, that means you’re considering a BIOS update for your laptop or desktop motherboard. Before we begin, we must caution you to be wary. If you incorrectly update your BIOS or push an incompatible version, you could render your computer unusable. Without a properly running, compatible Basic Input/Output System, your computer won’t be able to boot up, let alone function. It’s typically not a good idea to update your BIOS manually, unless it comes as part of a Windows Update. If you’re still dead set on updating your computer’s BIOS, this is how to update the BIOS on your computer.
Comments / 0