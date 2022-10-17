ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Anniston City Schools consolidation proposal

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston City Schools is considering consolidating some schools. This was a proposal presented by the district’s superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill during Tuesday’s board meeting. It includes closing Randolph Park and Golden Springs, the final two elementary schools in the district. Those students would...
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Road work to begin soon on Hwy. 31 in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin work to modify Highway 31 in Alabaster. This will primarily be a resurfacing project to ultimately improve the roadway. The project, which will start at the I-65 overpass in Alabaster and end at County Road 68 near the...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

WBRC FOX6 News Sponsors Katztoberfest 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, invites you to join us at Katzoberfest on October 27 from 5-9 p.m. at Cahaba Brewery. WBRC will serve as a sponsor for the fourth annual Oktoberfest style fundraiser benefiting Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue. Kitty...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Investigations into Hewitt-Trussville High and Middle school threats continue

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve reported that the Trussville City School District is dealing with several school threats this semester. Most recently, a middle and high school student each suspended after police said they made verbal threats. Trussville Police say school resource officers at Hewitt-Trussville Middle and High Schools...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Prayer vigil for missing Bessemer man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family and friends of Ricardo Carlos Jefferson are holding a prayer vigil for him on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. The prayer vigil will be held at the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Sheriffs make big drug bust in Fultondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit pulled thousands of dollars in illegal drugs off the streets of Fultondale today. They seized everything from weed to Ketamine. Thirty four year old Marquavius Gibbs Staples is now behind bars in Jefferson County. The Sheriff’s office found 522.2 grams of Cocaine, 7.1 grams of Ketamine and 95.8 Grams of a currently unidentified green liquid.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Kias and Hyundais targeted by latest social media challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A concerning social media challenge could be targeting your vehicle. If you drive a Kia or Hyundai, a design flaw is making it easier for criminals to steal them. Criminals are breaking in, opening up the steering wheel column and in a way hot wiring the vehicle by simply using a USB cable.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says new doorbell tech could help with illegal dumping issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies now have new technology to help with illegal dumping in hot spots around the county. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department launched a new program that allows you to register your video doorbell and security cameras with the Sheriff’s office. They said this could not only help with violent crime, but also illegal dumping around the county.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa shooting leaves two injured, questions unanswered

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of a busy weekend in Tuscaloosa, police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a double shooting that happened on one of the city’s busiest streets. We spoke with investigators who say the two people shot have been released from the hospital....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Two pedestrians hit by cars in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead another seriously injured after being hit by a car in separate incidents Wednesday evening. The first incident occurred in the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW, near Center Point Parkway around 5:20 p.m. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to...
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Department of Justice combating domestic violence as cases continue to increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the beginning of the pandemic, an increase in domestic violence cases was seen across the nation. In Alabama, the Department of Justice is seeing a steady increase of cases. Jeremy Sherer is an Assistant U.S. Attorney. He said he is not sure what the true magnitude of domestic violence in the community is because he believes we need greater access for victims to receive help.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 shooting in Chilton County

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have convicted a man of manslaughter in a deadly shooting that happened in Chilton County in 2018. Jermink Lykes was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Alex Postell. Attorneys say the shooting happened on October 21, 2018 behind the Clanton YMCA around 3:00 a.m.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy