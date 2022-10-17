BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies now have new technology to help with illegal dumping in hot spots around the county. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department launched a new program that allows you to register your video doorbell and security cameras with the Sheriff’s office. They said this could not only help with violent crime, but also illegal dumping around the county.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO