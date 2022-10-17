Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Anniston City Schools consolidation proposal
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston City Schools is considering consolidating some schools. This was a proposal presented by the district’s superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill during Tuesday’s board meeting. It includes closing Randolph Park and Golden Springs, the final two elementary schools in the district. Those students would...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. cemetery board finally taking action to clean up abandoned, closed cemeteries
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After our reporting helped spark legislation to clean up abandoned and neglected cemeteries in Jefferson County, the cleanup process is finally about to get underway. Last week, the board finally took action and voted a contractor to clean up Pine Hill and Shadowlawn cemeteries with work starting in the next 30 days.
wbrc.com
Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
wbrc.com
Road work to begin soon on Hwy. 31 in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin work to modify Highway 31 in Alabaster. This will primarily be a resurfacing project to ultimately improve the roadway. The project, which will start at the I-65 overpass in Alabaster and end at County Road 68 near the...
wbrc.com
WBRC FOX6 News Sponsors Katztoberfest 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, invites you to join us at Katzoberfest on October 27 from 5-9 p.m. at Cahaba Brewery. WBRC will serve as a sponsor for the fourth annual Oktoberfest style fundraiser benefiting Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue. Kitty...
wbrc.com
Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
wbrc.com
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
wbrc.com
New downtown B’ham space to open as food court, but with food trucks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham attorney and real estate developer has a vision to create a food court in the Magic City, but with food trucks!. Eric Guster purchased the property at 1104 3rd Ave. N last year, which used to be a Waffle House. Guster is renting out...
wbrc.com
Investigations into Hewitt-Trussville High and Middle school threats continue
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve reported that the Trussville City School District is dealing with several school threats this semester. Most recently, a middle and high school student each suspended after police said they made verbal threats. Trussville Police say school resource officers at Hewitt-Trussville Middle and High Schools...
wbrc.com
JCDH relaunches naloxone training and pushes fentanyl testing strips as opioid crisis worsens
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An ongoing fentanyl crisis is why the Jefferson County Department of Health is bringing back its naloxone training and pushing the use of fentanyl testing strips. These testing strips are now legal in Alabama because of a change in the state law and it’s coming...
wbrc.com
Prayer vigil for missing Bessemer man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family and friends of Ricardo Carlos Jefferson are holding a prayer vigil for him on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. The prayer vigil will be held at the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriffs make big drug bust in Fultondale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit pulled thousands of dollars in illegal drugs off the streets of Fultondale today. They seized everything from weed to Ketamine. Thirty four year old Marquavius Gibbs Staples is now behind bars in Jefferson County. The Sheriff’s office found 522.2 grams of Cocaine, 7.1 grams of Ketamine and 95.8 Grams of a currently unidentified green liquid.
wbrc.com
Children’s hospitals around the country are filling up with RSV and other respiratory patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A surge in young patients with RSV or flu like symptoms are keeping Children’s of Alabama busy right now. Dr. Alicia Webb is an ER doctor there. “We’ve certainly been seeing it a lot earlier this year and in very high numbers,” Dr. Webb said.
wbrc.com
Mom shares experience with new Children’s of Alabama program offering cleft palate therapy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama announced a new program this week which offers specialized treatment to children with cleft lips and palates. The Bill and Pam Smith Family Foundation donated at $600,000 gift to the program. It allows Children’s to offer Nasoalveolar Molding (NAM) services to the entire region.
wbrc.com
Kias and Hyundais targeted by latest social media challenge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A concerning social media challenge could be targeting your vehicle. If you drive a Kia or Hyundai, a design flaw is making it easier for criminals to steal them. Criminals are breaking in, opening up the steering wheel column and in a way hot wiring the vehicle by simply using a USB cable.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says new doorbell tech could help with illegal dumping issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies now have new technology to help with illegal dumping in hot spots around the county. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department launched a new program that allows you to register your video doorbell and security cameras with the Sheriff’s office. They said this could not only help with violent crime, but also illegal dumping around the county.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa shooting leaves two injured, questions unanswered
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of a busy weekend in Tuscaloosa, police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a double shooting that happened on one of the city’s busiest streets. We spoke with investigators who say the two people shot have been released from the hospital....
wbrc.com
Two pedestrians hit by cars in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead another seriously injured after being hit by a car in separate incidents Wednesday evening. The first incident occurred in the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW, near Center Point Parkway around 5:20 p.m. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to...
wbrc.com
Department of Justice combating domestic violence as cases continue to increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the beginning of the pandemic, an increase in domestic violence cases was seen across the nation. In Alabama, the Department of Justice is seeing a steady increase of cases. Jeremy Sherer is an Assistant U.S. Attorney. He said he is not sure what the true magnitude of domestic violence in the community is because he believes we need greater access for victims to receive help.
wbrc.com
Man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 shooting in Chilton County
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have convicted a man of manslaughter in a deadly shooting that happened in Chilton County in 2018. Jermink Lykes was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Alex Postell. Attorneys say the shooting happened on October 21, 2018 behind the Clanton YMCA around 3:00 a.m.
Comments / 0