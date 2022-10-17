ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

CBS Minnesota

St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Car Wash to Transform into ‘Tunnel of Terror’

There comes a time for every car owner when you have to run your vehicle through a car wash to remove various layers of filth. And since 2019, Tommy’s Express Car Wash in New Hope has been a go-to spot for people who want their sweet rides looking squeaky clean.
NEW HOPE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park’s Holiday Market

Mark your calendars and get your shopping bags ready for Brooklyn Park’s 2nd Annual Holiday Market. There will be a wide range of vendors selling everything from handmade candles, wood art, and home decor, to jewelry, clothing, and baked goods. The Holiday Market will be held at the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center Gymnasium on Saturday, November 5, from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/holiday-market.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
mprnews.org

First-in-the-Twin Cities bus transit line breaks ground, set to open in 2025

After a decade of planning, local, state and federal officials gathered in Woodbury on Wednesday to break ground on the Twin Cities’ first rapid transit line with a dedicated, separate roadway for buses along the route. “That is an incredible accomplishment,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle, who has...
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in

MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Maplewood City Council Reviews Plans To Demolish Myth Nightclub

I hate to see this kind of "progress". Demolishing an iconic nightclub and concert venue to slap up another apartment building seems a shame to me. But that is the plan under consideration for the Maplewood City Council. Demolish the Myth and slap up an apartment building. The plan, according...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
ccxmedia.org

Five Juveniles Arrested for Brooklyn Center Vehicle Thefts

Five juveniles stole two vehicles in a short time span in Brooklyn Center causing a chaotic scene and an extensive search Tuesday evening, police said. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers from multiple departments surrounded the neighborhood near apartments on the 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North. Police eventually made the arrests.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Spurred by friend's death, man builds tiny house for homeless Native Americans

On the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis, between a busy highway ramp and a transit station, there sits a miniature version of the American Dream. It's a home so tiny that it could fit into a standard parking space. It's roughly one-fifteenth the size of a typical Minnesota home, yet still has enough space for a sleeping bunk, kitchen sink, refrigerator, folding table with two barstools and a bathroom with shower. The building's roof is topped with enough solar panels to power the home and keep it warm through a Minnesota winter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Sierra Plans Saturday Opening in Maple Grove

Maple Grove will celebrate the grand opening of Sierra on Saturday, the latest store to open in the northwest suburbs. Sierra will open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon-cutting celebration at 7:45 a.m. The discount outdoor retailer takes the place of the former LifeWay Christian book store on Elm Creek Boulevard.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police: Woman’s Vehicle Intentionally Shot At

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case in which police say a vehicle was intentionally shot at while traveling in the southeastern part of the city. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Pearson and Sierra parkways, just west of Highway 252. Police say the 37-year-old female driver reported the crime. A vehicle where the shots came from fled the scene, police said.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

