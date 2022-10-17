Read full article on original website
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
Support, concerns surround turning old body shop into new restaurant
EDINA, Minn. — There's a battle brewing in the west metro over whether a new restaurant should take the place of an old auto-body shop. Kee's auto repair shop has sat along Vernon Avenue South in Edina since the 1950s. It's long since closed, but what could take its place is causing quite a stir around town.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Help Host Coat Drive for Huntington Place Tenants
Going without a nice warm coat in Minnesota is not a good idea. But for some families who barely make ends meet, it’s their reality. Unfortunately, many residents at Huntington Place Apartments in Brooklyn Park are struggling financially and can’t afford winter gear. “A lot of people can...
Lyndale Community School's Somali Heritage Program bridges home and school
MINNEAPOLIS — It's a brisk fall morning at Lyndale Community School, and students arrive bundled in coats, wearing their backpacks. Many students arrive with their parents or walk, as many families live close enough to the school to not have to take the bus. "Good morning! Are you sleepy?"...
St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Car Wash to Transform into ‘Tunnel of Terror’
There comes a time for every car owner when you have to run your vehicle through a car wash to remove various layers of filth. And since 2019, Tommy’s Express Car Wash in New Hope has been a go-to spot for people who want their sweet rides looking squeaky clean.
fox9.com
Demolition starts on Nicollet Avenue re-connection project in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After nearly a quarter century of talk, action came Wednesday in the form of demolition. The long-discussed re-connection of Nicollet Avenue at Lake Street took its first step. The former SuperValu attached to the west end of the former Kmart came tumbling down. The Kmart is...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park’s Holiday Market
Mark your calendars and get your shopping bags ready for Brooklyn Park’s 2nd Annual Holiday Market. There will be a wide range of vendors selling everything from handmade candles, wood art, and home decor, to jewelry, clothing, and baked goods. The Holiday Market will be held at the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center Gymnasium on Saturday, November 5, from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/holiday-market.
ccxmedia.org
2022 Brooklyn Park Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast
The 29th annual community event was held at Edinburgh USA on Thursday, October 13th. The theme for the event was “Hearts Open for Change” and the Keynote Speaker was Dan Adler from Heart of the City.
fox9.com
More students question interactions with accused Eden Prairie teacher
Former Eden Prairie High School teacher Craig Hollenbeck is accused of carrying on an inappropriate relationship with a student. The arrest has other students now questioning their interactions with Hollenbeck.
mprnews.org
First-in-the-Twin Cities bus transit line breaks ground, set to open in 2025
After a decade of planning, local, state and federal officials gathered in Woodbury on Wednesday to break ground on the Twin Cities’ first rapid transit line with a dedicated, separate roadway for buses along the route. “That is an incredible accomplishment,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle, who has...
Edina recommended to reject restaurant proposal despite support from residents
A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. A much-buzzed about redevelopment proposal in Edina will go before the Edina City Council on Tuesday after failing its first test in front of the Edina Planning Commission last month.
Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store
Off-price outdoors retailer Sierra will open its newest Twin Cities location this month. A grand opening will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at the new location at the Arbor Lakes Shopping Center in Maple Grove. Sierra specializes in hiking, camping and skiing appear, footwear and gear with merchandise at up...
Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
Maplewood City Council Reviews Plans To Demolish Myth Nightclub
I hate to see this kind of "progress". Demolishing an iconic nightclub and concert venue to slap up another apartment building seems a shame to me. But that is the plan under consideration for the Maplewood City Council. Demolish the Myth and slap up an apartment building. The plan, according...
ccxmedia.org
Five Juveniles Arrested for Brooklyn Center Vehicle Thefts
Five juveniles stole two vehicles in a short time span in Brooklyn Center causing a chaotic scene and an extensive search Tuesday evening, police said. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers from multiple departments surrounded the neighborhood near apartments on the 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North. Police eventually made the arrests.
redlakenationnews.com
Spurred by friend's death, man builds tiny house for homeless Native Americans
On the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis, between a busy highway ramp and a transit station, there sits a miniature version of the American Dream. It's a home so tiny that it could fit into a standard parking space. It's roughly one-fifteenth the size of a typical Minnesota home, yet still has enough space for a sleeping bunk, kitchen sink, refrigerator, folding table with two barstools and a bathroom with shower. The building's roof is topped with enough solar panels to power the home and keep it warm through a Minnesota winter.
ccxmedia.org
Sierra Plans Saturday Opening in Maple Grove
Maple Grove will celebrate the grand opening of Sierra on Saturday, the latest store to open in the northwest suburbs. Sierra will open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon-cutting celebration at 7:45 a.m. The discount outdoor retailer takes the place of the former LifeWay Christian book store on Elm Creek Boulevard.
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Woman’s Vehicle Intentionally Shot At
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case in which police say a vehicle was intentionally shot at while traveling in the southeastern part of the city. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Pearson and Sierra parkways, just west of Highway 252. Police say the 37-year-old female driver reported the crime. A vehicle where the shots came from fled the scene, police said.
