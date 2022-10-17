Freeze possible by midweek as strong cold front ushers in early season chill to state

Read full article on original website
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
