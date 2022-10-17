Tamar Braxton has one warning for fans looking to check out the seventh season of The Surreal Life: "Baby, buckle up! It's gonna be a bumpy ride." The 45-year-old singer is one of several stars featured in the new season of the reality series, which returns to the small screen after its original run from 2003-2006. The show famously was one of the first to feature "celeb-reality" and had stars living under one roof in a Los Angeles mansion.

