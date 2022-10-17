Read full article on original website
Related
Scottie Pippen: "There Is No Game Where I Would Pick LeBron James Over Michael Jordan"
Scottie Pippen once declared he would always choose Michael Jordan over LeBron James.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."
Jasmine Jordan once spoke about how she made her career herself without her father's influence.
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
What Is the Age Difference Between ‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan?
Larsa Pippen's oldest child was born in 2000, making him only 10 years younger than Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan.
Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever
Some of the greatest players all think that Stephen Curry is Top 10 all-time in NBA history.
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
Magic Johnson revealed what Michael Jordan told him the night before Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Michael Jordan Once Revealed Who Got Him His Very First Cigar: ''Up To That Point, I Had Never Smoked A Cigar''
Michael Jordan's love for cigars is well known and he once revealed who got him his very first cigar back in the day.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Ended Up On A Company's Board Of Directors Just Because He Liked An Item Worth $250
Michael Jordan was a phenomenal basketball player who reached heights that no one ever had reached before and hasn't since. He is almost universally recognized as the greatest basketball to have ever lived, but there was more to MJ than just basketball. He was and is a fine businessman and,...
Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs
Michael Jordan knew that the Chicago Bulls were ready to surpass the Detroit Pistons in the 1991 Playoffs after a year of reliving a Game 7 loss in 1990 to them.
Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, And Ernie Johnson All Sign Long-Term Contracts To Keep The Inside The NBA Crew Together For 'Many Years To Come'
The beloved Inside The NBA crew have all singed new long-term extensions.
Tracy McGrady's Cold Reaction To LeBron James Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record: "It's Just Longevity, Man"
TMac had a matter-of-fact reaction when talking about LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's points record.
Bill Russell Shut Down Dennis Rodman After He Was Compared With Him And Wilt Chamberlain: "Well, He's Certainly An Entertainer... To Compare Him With Wilt And Me Is, Well, In Error."
Bill Russell was not happy after hearing a Dennis Rodman comparison that included him and Wilt Chamberlain.
Zion Williamson Spotted Wearing Iconic Michael Jordan "I'm Back" T-Shirt
Zion Williamson was repping Michael Jordan gear.
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
KTVB
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kourtney Calls Out Kim and Khloe for Excluding Her From Miami Trip
Khloe Kardashian took a trip down memory lane on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. Deciding she needs a mom's night out (but don't call it that!) with her older sister, Kim Kardashian, amid the ongoing drama with her ex Tristan Thompson, Khloe and Kim take Miami, Florida, for a SKIMS swimwear launch and a night of drunken fun.
James Bouknight Who Was Recently Arrested Once Got Some Important Advice From Michael Jordan Which He Took Personally
James Bouknight once spoke about how Michael Jordan gave him some advice.
NBA Fans Select The No. 1 Pick On The All-Time NBA Draft Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, And Kobe Bryant
NBA fans discussed which of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kobe Bryant would go No. 1 overall in an all-time draft.
KTVB
Tamar Braxton Reflects on Her Mental Health Struggles and Decision to Join 'The Surreal Life' (Exclusive)
Tamar Braxton has one warning for fans looking to check out the seventh season of The Surreal Life: "Baby, buckle up! It's gonna be a bumpy ride." The 45-year-old singer is one of several stars featured in the new season of the reality series, which returns to the small screen after its original run from 2003-2006. The show famously was one of the first to feature "celeb-reality" and had stars living under one roof in a Los Angeles mansion.
KTVB
Andy Cohen Offers 'Housewives' State of the Union After BravoCon: RHOBH, RHOA, RHOSLC and More! (Exclusive)
BravoCon 2022 brought out the network's biggest stars for three days of non-stop fan fun -- and ET capped it all off with a one-on-one chat with the Housewives maestro himself, Andy Cohen. Speaking on stage at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom, where he filmed a week's worth of Watch...
KTVB
Selma Blair's 'Dancing With the Stars' Competitors React to Her 'Devastating' Exit From the Show (Exclusive)
Selma Blair's Dancing With the Stars family is heartbroken. Blair's inspiring journey in the ballroom has come to an abrupt end after MRI results revealed that she could no longer continue due to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. "So, I've been monitored... I had MRIs and the results came...
Comments / 0