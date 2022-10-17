ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

Tamar Braxton Reflects on Her Mental Health Struggles and Decision to Join 'The Surreal Life' (Exclusive)

Tamar Braxton has one warning for fans looking to check out the seventh season of The Surreal Life: "Baby, buckle up! It's gonna be a bumpy ride." The 45-year-old singer is one of several stars featured in the new season of the reality series, which returns to the small screen after its original run from 2003-2006. The show famously was one of the first to feature "celeb-reality" and had stars living under one roof in a Los Angeles mansion.

