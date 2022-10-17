Read full article on original website
Related
NBC26
UPDATE: Missing Two Rivers girl now found safe
TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Authorities said Wednesday that Sage Larock has been found safe. Authorities didn't release any other details. PREVIOUS: The Two Rivers Police Department is searching for Sage Larock, a girl who has been missing since Sept. 28. Larock was last seen leaving her home...
NBC26
Clint and Carter Kriewaldt ready for one last run together with Freedom Irish
FREEDOM — The two-seed Freedom Irish begin their quest for a state title this Friday night in WIAA Division 4 playoffs against Oconto Falls. This year, the Irish only lost one game (8-1) and a key part of their success is because of head coach Clint Kriewaldt and senior running back Carter Kriewaldt. The father and son duo are preparing for one last run together to try and bring home a state title.
Comments / 0