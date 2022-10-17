FREEDOM — The two-seed Freedom Irish begin their quest for a state title this Friday night in WIAA Division 4 playoffs against Oconto Falls. This year, the Irish only lost one game (8-1) and a key part of their success is because of head coach Clint Kriewaldt and senior running back Carter Kriewaldt. The father and son duo are preparing for one last run together to try and bring home a state title.

FREEDOM, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO