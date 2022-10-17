Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
Dolly Parton’s Beautiful Former East Tennessee Home Is Officially On The Market For $3.5 Million
If you wanna live like queen Dolly Parton, now’s your chance. Her former East Tennessee home is officially on the market for a cool 3.5 million, and is located in Sevierville, Tennessee, not too far from Douglas Lake. Dolly’s late parents, Lee and Avie Lee Parton, bought the 1,548-square-foot...
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
44-Year-Old Willie Boyd Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 7 p.m. on North Reid [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
American Idol Finalist Willie Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Tennessee witness reports regular appearance of silent moving lights
A cropped version of witness image shows the light about center at top of photo.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Tennessee witness at Linden reported regularly watching a silent, drone-like craft that changes color and brightness as it moves, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Record fish caught in Tennessee
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA's online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee. Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Tennessee using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
Kentucky RB Commit Khalifa Keith Talks Vols Offer, Recent Visits
Khalifa Keith has been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has been to Knoxville two times in the last month. On Friday afternoon, Tennesseee running backs Coach Jerry Mack extended an offer to the coveted back. Keith discussed what the offer meant with Volunteer ...
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
atozsports.com
2024 five-star recruit posts photo that will make Tennessee Vols fans smile
2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and he was in attendance for the Tennessee Vols‘ big win against Alabama this past weekend in Knoxville. And Davis seemed to enjoy himself. The talented 2024 recruit posted a photo of himself with...
Neyland Stadium sold out for No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT Martin
No. 3 Tennessee’s Homecoming game against UT Martin is officially sold out. The Vols (6-0) host the Skyhawks (4-2) in a Noon Eastern Time kickoff Saturday on SEC Network. It’s the fourth straight home sellout, following wins over Akron, Florida and Alabama. It will be the fifth straight...
WATE
Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
How Tennessee's win over Alabama helped the Vols on the recruiting trail
Tennessee couldn’t have drawn up a better time to hosts recruits than last weekend when Alabama came to town for The Third Saturday in October. College Gameday was in town, Vol fans painted a sold-out Neyland Stadium orange, Josh Heupel’s offense put up over 50 points, and Tennessee knocked off the Crimson Tide for the first time in 15 years to cement itself as a National Title contender. Oh, and when Chase McGrath’s game-winning kick sailed through the uprights, one of the all-time great scenes in the history of college football took place on the field.
Tennessee Fans Aid Opponent Whose Family Lost Home in Hurricane
Volunteers fans stepped up to help a freshman offensive lineman at Tennessee-Martin ahead of Saturday’s game.
