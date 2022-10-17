Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU buys apartment complex near campus
Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, standing in front of the Lighthouse at Brooklyn Yard apartment complex, announced Monday the purchase of the complex from Summit Properties along with a management arrangement for the remainder of the year. The property on Eugenia Street near campus will increase the number of...
thefamuanonline.com
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
thefamuanonline.com
Excitement builds for step show
Ready for a show? Let’s hope so, because Florida A&M University’s NPHC Homecoming Greek Step Show will be held on Oct. 28 in the Lawson Center. It is expected to bring out the entire student body, alums and even faculty. The theme for this year is “A Nightmare on FAMU Way.”
The city of Tallahassee hosts diversity inclusion summit
The city of Tallahassee hosted their bi-annual diversity inclusive Summit— The Power of Voice.
Citrus County Chronicle
Controversial education rules get go-ahead
TALLAHASSEE — County school boards and charter schools will have to follow new requirements for notifying parents about policies involving access to bathrooms and locker rooms, under a rule approved unanimously Wednesday by the State Board of Education. During an at-times heated meeting, the state board also signed off...
WCTV
Dozens to turn out for Veterans town hall meeting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of Veterans ventured out to the Tallahassee Antique Car Museum on Wednesday night for the first in a series of town hall meetings to be held across the state. The focus of the event was to share the latest information surrounding VA services, including benefits...
New clinic expanding maternal and pediatric care in Gadsden County
From 2014-2020, there have been 38 infant deaths in Gadsden County. One medical clinic is looking to decrease this number by opening a new maternal and pediatric clinic in Havana.
Tallahassee, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Rickards High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:00. The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Godby High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:01.
ecbpublishing.com
School board bids farewell to longtime members
Jefferson County School Board Members Shirley Washington, Charles Boland and Sandra Saunders had their last board meeting as district representatives on Monday, Oct. 10, as their terms as elected officials came to an end. Superintendent Eydie Tricquet presented plaques to each and thanked them for their service to Jefferson County Schools.
floridapolitics.com
Leon Schools Superintendent becomes latest local official backing Loranne Ausley’s re-election
A half dozen leaders and officials have come forward for the vulnerable incumbent recently, including several in education. Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna has joined the stream of city and county officials announcing their support for Sen. Loranne Ausley. Ausley, a Democrat from Tallahassee, is in the battle of...
thefamuanonline.com
Track and field’s bumpy times at FAMU
Florida A&M University has experienced numerous changes in the athletic department over the last decade. There have been 10 athletic directors, which has caused instability within the department. The university’s track and field team has been significantly affected by these constant changes in the department. The lack of trainers...
WCTV
Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Mayor John Dailey is spotlighting support from the African-American community as he faces a stiff challenge to hold on to his job. Tuesday, Dailey held an event on Kleman Plaza to showcase support from 16 African-American community leaders, while touting various programs, including funding for FAMU’s Bragg Stadium, money to combat gun violence, and investments in the city’s south side.
City of Thomasville to host first career fair
The City of Thomasville is set to host its first career fair, encouraging job seekers to come out and find career opportunities at the free event on October 25.
WCTV
Dailey, Dozier debate less than 3 weeks out from election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier debated Wednesday afternoon with less than three weeks before the November election. When asked about the tone of the race, Dozier said there should be more of a focus on the issues. Accusing the mayor of...
ABC Action News
DCF announces second phase of D-SNAP program to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced the opening of the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Similar to the pre-existing SNAP, D-SNAP is a program that will specifically allow those impacted by Hurricane Ian to receive food assistance. D-SNAP is...
WCTV
Leon County Emergency Management undergoing search and rescue training
Tallahassee family represents Palestinian heritage on Family Feud national game show. From a board game to the main stage, a Tallahassee family gets a dream opportunity to compete on Family Feud. Police body cam released showing the arrest of people accused of voter fraud. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police body...
Gator Country
Florida Gators recruiting mailbag: October 20th edition
The Florida Gators coaching staff are off to a 4-3 start to the 2022 football season as they head into the bye week. Billy Napier and the rest of the coaching staff have put together a great class already with 21 commits in the class and several top targets leaning their way.
WCTV
Florida State releases 2023 Baseball schedule
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles released their 2023 Baseball schedule on Wednesday including 31 home games at Dick Howser Stadium and 25 games against teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. This will be the first ‘Noles Baseball season under Link Jarrett who was hired this summer as the program’s new Head Coach.
thefamuanonline.com
Taylor’s Humble Boss Clothing a work in progress
At Florida A&M University, there is no shortage of one-of-a-kind Black-owned businesses founded by students. Count Josh Taylor, a fourth-year architecture major, among them. Taylor is the CEO of his apparel company, Humble Boss Clothing. Humble Boss Clothing is a luxury streetwear brand. According to Taylor, luxury streetwear ensures that all goods are high-quality, whether it be t-shirts, hoodies or accessories. Taylor’s business became a company in 2019, but his first clothing launch didn’t happen until 2021 because he wanted to ensure everything was in order. Taylor wanted to add luxury to ensure his consumers received great items because streetwear is a broad apparel trend.
