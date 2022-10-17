Read full article on original website
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
50 years later, the 1972 LSU-Ole Miss game still hurts those from the losing locker room
He watched the replay again recently, trying to relive and remember. Stump Russell still thinks about the game all these years later, and every once in a while, he pulls up what he can find of the ending online. As much as the night hurt, he doesn’t want to forget.
fox8live.com
LSU slight favorites over Ole Miss after big movements in the betting line
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is currently a 1.5-point favorite over Ole Miss according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but that wasn’t always the case. Late Saturday night, LSU opened as a 1.5-point favorite, but bettors quickly moved that number to Ole Miss favored by 6.5 points. On Monday morning, the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin talks sideline enthusiasm, says LSU is the 'most talented opponent' Ole Miss will have faced
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are 7-0 on the season and ranked 7th in the country in this week’s AP poll. Moving to 8-0 on Saturday will be a challenge, however, as the Rebels head to LSU to take on the Tigers at Death Valley. Kiffin said Wednesday during...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss vs. LSU: CBS Sports Network panel breaks down the Magnolia Bowl
Ole Miss and LSU is this week’s “SEC on CBS” game, and the Magnolia Bowl was on the minds of the CBS Sports Network panel featuring Aaron Taylor, Randy Cross, Brian Jones and Rick Neuheisel. Neuheisel was the only one to pick Ole Miss, and he explained...
Can Ole Miss Contain LSU QB Jayden Daniels? Lane Kiffin Gives His Thoughts
The Rebels have struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks this season. Lane Kiffin discussed his preparation for LSU and more on Monday.
4-Star Safety Ryan Yaites Shuts Down Recruitment, Locked In With LSU
Yaites, a blue-chip safety out of Texas, will put his focus into developing for LSU.
Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News
LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines. Well, not really....
Garden & Gun
A Scouting Report on Juice, Ole Miss’s Four-Legged Rookie
As the Ole Miss football team continues to rise in the polls in its undefeated season, the coaches, players, and diehard fans have their eyes on the next game (a road matchup vs. LSU). The rest of us, well, we’re slightly distracted by a new addition to the squad: head coach Lane Kiffin’s dog, Juice. With more than thirty thousand Twitter followers, Kiffin’s seven-month-old British Labrador retriever has become a celebrity in the world of college football—and the unofficial mascot of the Ole Miss team.
wtaw.com
Kick Time Announced for Ole Miss Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. Broadcast for the game will also be on 1620/94.5 WTAW, Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM and radioaggieland.com. A&M...
NOLA.com
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss football: Rebels may be 7-0, but there's defensive work to do
Ole Miss seems to be opening up its offense more and more as the season rolls on, boasting one of the best rushing attacks in the nation and a passing offense that busted open for nearly 450 yards just a couple of games ago. But anyone who knows good football...
Brother, sister play for the same high school football team in Louisiana
It's not every day you get to see a female lace up her cleats and hit the gridiron
brproud.com
SWAC suspends 11 Southern football players for pre-game scuffle against Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Eleven Southern University football players will miss Saturday’s homecoming football game after being suspended by the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The suspension are stemming from a pre-game scuffle that took place before the Southern University and Prairie View football game on October 8. Southern...
theadvocate.com
Southern suspensions go into effect for Saturday's homecoming game against Virginia-Lynchburg
The 11 Southern players given one-game suspensions for their role in the pregame fight at Prairie View on Oct. 8 will serve their suspensions Saturday, Jaguars athletic director Roman Banks said Tuesday. The conference announced the suspensions Monday alongside the suspension of 10 Prairie View players. Southern was fined $7,500...
theadvocate.com
Eleven Southern players suspended, school fined for pregame fight at Prairie View
Eleven Southern University football players will serve one-game suspensions and the school has been fined $7,500 for its role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, the Southwestern Athletic Conference office announced Monday. Prairie View will suspend 10 players for one game and pay a $10,000 fine, larger...
LSU Reveille
LSU building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021
LSU's building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021, the university confirmed Monday. Committee members came to a consensus to disband the group to “give the new administration adequate time to develop its vision and set priorities,” according to a letter sent to LSU President William Tate IV on behalf of the committee.
225batonrouge.com
Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday
The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
thelocalvoice.net
Gift Promises to Ensure Continued Growth of University of Mississippi Accountancy Program
Robersons give generously to support new home for Patterson School of Accountancy. Brian Roberson, who earned University of Mississippi undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting nearly three decades ago, wants his alma mater to have the resources to make the dream of building a new home for the Patterson School of Accountancy come true.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
