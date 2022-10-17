ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this morning near Lively Technical College. The driver of the car was the Director of Lively Technical College, Shelly Bell, according to Leon County School District PIO Chris Petley. TPD says the crash happened...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FSU comes to life during Market Wednesday

Market Wednesday is a lively and versatile mid-day gathering hosted ever week on. Florida State University’s campus. Upon arrival at the Oglesby Student union, you will be greeted by a variety of different. vendors, clubs and organizations. It’s an event feels like there is something for. everybody to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene on Roberts Road about one mile east of Centerville Road around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the driver in a pickup was heading west when...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TFD responds to residential fire on Big Horn Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire located in the 7500 block of Big Horn Street yesterday evening. The home was completely destroyed, with no current residents. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and as of now there are no injuries reported.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
cw34.com

Skeletal remains found in woods believed to be Florida father, police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The skeletal remains of a man found in a wooded area may belong to a Florida father who was last seen over a year ago, according to police. The Tallahassee Police Department said the human remains were found by a group of people at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, in a heavily wooded area off of Apalachee Parkway. Detectives believe those remains are those of 52-year-old Jason Winoker, who was last seen by his family on August 17, 2021.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County Emergency Management undergoing search and rescue training

Tallahassee family represents Palestinian heritage on Family Feud national game show. From a board game to the main stage, a Tallahassee family gets a dream opportunity to compete on Family Feud. Police body cam released showing the arrest of people accused of voter fraud. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police body...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCSO seeks public’s help in roadside death investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Up to $9,500 is being offered by Big Bend Crime Stoppers as a reward in return for any information to assist in the arrest and conviction regarding the death of Kia Deavens, according to a Facebook post by Leon County Sheriff’s Office. On July 31,...
LEON COUNTY, FL
theodysseyonline.com

10 Complaints You'll Hear From Every Driver In Tallahassee

I like to complain way more than the average person probably does. The weather, food, people- you name it and I've probably complained about it. At the top of my list, the topic I complain most about is drivers. Every driver always likes to think they are the best one out there and know every rule and law known to man. I am no different.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Coyote trapped in car’s grill overnight after collision

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A coyote is expected to recover after getting struck by a car in the Big Bend. Rehabbers at St. Francis Wildlife Association received a call from a driver who said they struck a coyote, and the animal appeared to have died. The coyote was lodged into the front grill of the Toyota.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - October 21st, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the mid-30s this morning, we returned to the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Our gradual warming trend will continue this weekend with lows near 40 tomorrow morning, then sunny and dry in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday’s high will reach the low 80s. The mid-80s are expected next week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

