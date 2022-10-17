Read full article on original website
FAMU law student is ‘beyond grateful’ after winning $10,000 scholarship
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law has awarded the Joel Stern Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Pipeline Scholarship to second-year student Rachel Smith. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It has been a challenging year for me,” said Smith. “This award is...
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
WCTV
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
WCTV
‘I was really shocked:’ family of Tallahassee stabbing victim visits crime scene
WCTV
Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this morning near Lively Technical College. The driver of the car was the Director of Lively Technical College, Shelly Bell, according to Leon County School District PIO Chris Petley. TPD says the crash happened...
Team working to land spacecraft in Tallahassee area
As Florida’s “space coast” sends rocket after rocket into orbit, a team in Florida’s Capital City is working to launch a new initiative of their own.
thefamuanonline.com
FSU comes to life during Market Wednesday
Market Wednesday is a lively and versatile mid-day gathering hosted ever week on. Florida State University’s campus. Upon arrival at the Oglesby Student union, you will be greeted by a variety of different. vendors, clubs and organizations. It’s an event feels like there is something for. everybody to...
WCTV
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene on Roberts Road about one mile east of Centerville Road around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the driver in a pickup was heading west when...
FAMU Expands Student Housing With $12.6 Million Purchase Of Nearby Residences
An unexpected surge in students led to many being placed on a long waiting list due to a lack of availability in on-campus housing. But Florida A&M University has closed a deal to acquire property near the campus in efforts to provide more student housing options. The Board of Trustees permitted the university to pursue negotiations in August for the expansion.
WCTV
TFD responds to residential fire on Big Horn Street
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire located in the 7500 block of Big Horn Street yesterday evening. The home was completely destroyed, with no current residents. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and as of now there are no injuries reported.
cw34.com
Skeletal remains found in woods believed to be Florida father, police say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The skeletal remains of a man found in a wooded area may belong to a Florida father who was last seen over a year ago, according to police. The Tallahassee Police Department said the human remains were found by a group of people at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, in a heavily wooded area off of Apalachee Parkway. Detectives believe those remains are those of 52-year-old Jason Winoker, who was last seen by his family on August 17, 2021.
WCTV
Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas
wtxl.com
Kia Deavens family speaks out for the first time and is asking for help
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “I would like people to come forth and tell the truth about what happened to Kia so that my family, my sister whose heart broken, can have some closure," Elizabeth Jenkins, the aunt of Kia Deavens said. The family of Kia family is asking...
WCTV
Leon County Emergency Management undergoing search and rescue training
Welcome to Plathville matriarch Kim Plath arrested for ‘DUI & property damage’ before frowning in teary-eyed mugshot
WELCOME to Plathville matriarch Kim Plath has been arrested for a DUI and property damage in Florida. The U.S. Sun can confirm Kim, 50, was arrested on October 20 at 2:08am for driving under the influence, property damage and personal injury. Wakulla County Corrections confirmed to The U.S. Sun that...
WCTV
LCSO seeks public’s help in roadside death investigation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Up to $9,500 is being offered by Big Bend Crime Stoppers as a reward in return for any information to assist in the arrest and conviction regarding the death of Kia Deavens, according to a Facebook post by Leon County Sheriff’s Office. On July 31,...
theodysseyonline.com
10 Complaints You'll Hear From Every Driver In Tallahassee
I like to complain way more than the average person probably does. The weather, food, people- you name it and I've probably complained about it. At the top of my list, the topic I complain most about is drivers. Every driver always likes to think they are the best one out there and know every rule and law known to man. I am no different.
WCTV
Coyote trapped in car’s grill overnight after collision
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A coyote is expected to recover after getting struck by a car in the Big Bend. Rehabbers at St. Francis Wildlife Association received a call from a driver who said they struck a coyote, and the animal appeared to have died. The coyote was lodged into the front grill of the Toyota.
LCSO offers money award in case of dead woman
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is offering a cash reward of $9,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of Kia Deavens.
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - October 21st, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the mid-30s this morning, we returned to the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Our gradual warming trend will continue this weekend with lows near 40 tomorrow morning, then sunny and dry in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday’s high will reach the low 80s. The mid-80s are expected next week.
