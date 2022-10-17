Jury finds Fred Weichel was innocent of 1980 slaying that sent him to prison for nearly 36 years. In a swift and decisive verdict, a Suffolk Superior Court civil jury found Tuesday that Frederick Weichel proved he was innocent of a 1980 slaying in Braintree and ordered the state to pay him $33 million in compensation for the nearly 36 years he spent in prison. By state law, the award will be capped at $1 million, though a judge will rule on whetherWeichel is entitled to additional money for lawyers’ fees and other costs. Weichelalso has a separate civil lawsuit pending in federal court for his wrongful conviction for the murder of 25-year-old Robert LaMonica.

BRAINTREE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO