Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing
A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges. Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
WMUR.com
Man charged in Concord killings waives extradition to New Hampshire
A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple has waived extradition to New Hampshire. Logan Clegg, 26, was arraigned Thursday in Vermont on a fugitive-from-justice charge related to the murder charges in New Hampshire. >> Review case timeline for Concord killings. The...
WMUR.com
Bail hearing for man charged in Manchester fatal stabbing postponed
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bail hearing for a man accused of stabbing a Manchester man to death was suddenly postponed Tuesday. Raymond Moore, 40, is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 2 stabbing death of Daniel Whitmore, 75. Prosecutors planned to present autopsy results that showed that Whitmore...
WMUR.com
Vermont Supreme Court dismisses appeal over bail for person of interest in Concord shootings
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Vermont Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal for bail filed by the attorney for a man called a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a Concord couple. Logan Clegg was arrested last week in Vermont and will continue to be held without...
Vermont Supreme Court rejects bail for 'person of interest' in couple death
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected a request for bail from a man considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire. In its Tuesday decision, the court unanimously rejected an appeal filed by attorneys for Logan Clegg, who...
WMUR.com
Attorney for person of interest in Concord shootings seeks bail in Vermont
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man called a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a Concord couple is asking for bail following his arrest in Vermont. Logan Clegg was arrested last week in Vermont on charges from Utah unrelated to the April shooting deaths of Steve and Wendy Reid.
Jury awards man $33 million over wrongful conviction after trial where ‘Whitey’ Bulger loomed large
Jury finds Fred Weichel was innocent of 1980 slaying that sent him to prison for nearly 36 years. In a swift and decisive verdict, a Suffolk Superior Court civil jury found Tuesday that Frederick Weichel proved he was innocent of a 1980 slaying in Braintree and ordered the state to pay him $33 million in compensation for the nearly 36 years he spent in prison. By state law, the award will be capped at $1 million, though a judge will rule on whetherWeichel is entitled to additional money for lawyers’ fees and other costs. Weichelalso has a separate civil lawsuit pending in federal court for his wrongful conviction for the murder of 25-year-old Robert LaMonica.
NECN
Man Charged in Killing of Concord, NH Couple
A man has been charged in the killing of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, this April, authorities said Wednesday. Logan Lever Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced. Clegg, who was...
WMUR.com
Suspect in Concord shooting deaths scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A suspect in the shooting deaths of a Concord couple is set to go before a judge in Vermont Thursday afternoon. Logan Clegg, 26, is facing charges in connection with the April killings of Stephen and Wendy Reid. He is scheduled to be arraigned on a fugitive-from-justice charge in St. Albans, Vermont.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in “Unite the Right” rally has resigned
A Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in a troubling rally has resigned from his position as patrol officer and is no longer employed by the police force he was working for. According to Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert Rufo Jr., John Donnelly submitted a letter of...
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief pleads not guilty in deadly Everett shooting
WOBURN, Mass. — The son of the chief of the MBTA's Transit Police Department remains held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court following a Sept. 28 indictment on murder and...
newportdispatch.com
Westminster man arrested on warrant, local thefts
WESTMINSTER — A 52-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Westminster earlier this month. During the week of October 3rd, the Windham County Sheriff’s Office say they received complaints of break-ins in the area of Bemis Hill Road. Various items were reported stolen from buildings and residences.
Wilmington Apple
Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding His Wilmington Employer For $1.2 Million Over A 16-Year Period
BOSTON, MA — A California man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer over a 16-year period. Darrell Pike, 56, of Hesperia, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3, 2023. Pike was charged in May 2022.
Suspected carjacker may have leapt into river fleeing Lowell police, officials say
An individual suspected by police to be involved in a carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among other criminal activities, is believed to have leapt into the Merrimack River while on the run from police, officials said. Lowell Police posted a Community Advisory statement on Twitter at...
Matthew Tidman, guard attacked by Shirley prison inmate, is off life support
The corrections officer who survived an alleged brutal attack by an MCI-Shirley prison inmate took an “unbelievable step” forward in his recovery, according to a union statement last week. Matthew Tidman, 36, was reportedly attacked by an inmate of the MCI-Shirley medium-security prison with a metal weight to...
Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High
Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday. WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday. There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
newstalknewengland.com
Nashua Police Arrest Aaron Rushton For Threatening People With A Firearm
On Sunday Nashua Police Department arrested Aaron Rushton, age 19, of 116 Vine Street, Apt. #1, Nashua, New Hampshire. Rushton has been charged with four counts of Criminal Threatening with a Firearm and one count of Felonious Use of Firearms, all Class B Felonies. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts officer John Donnelly, officer accused in Charlottesville race riot, resigns
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has resigned from the police force, the mayor and police chief said. In a joint news release, Woburn police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. and Mayor...
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station
BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
Men Busted For Running Organized Crime Loan Sharking, Gambling Ring: Mass AG
State and federal agents wrapped up a multi-year investigation with the arrest of three men who they say used threats, intimidation, and extortion to run a multi-million dollar gambling ring with the help of an organized crime syndicate. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrests last week and laid...
