Manchester, NH

WHAV

Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing

A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges. Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
HAVERHILL, MA
WMUR.com

Man charged in Concord killings waives extradition to New Hampshire

A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple has waived extradition to New Hampshire. Logan Clegg, 26, was arraigned Thursday in Vermont on a fugitive-from-justice charge related to the murder charges in New Hampshire. >> Review case timeline for Concord killings. The...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Bail hearing for man charged in Manchester fatal stabbing postponed

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bail hearing for a man accused of stabbing a Manchester man to death was suddenly postponed Tuesday. Raymond Moore, 40, is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 2 stabbing death of Daniel Whitmore, 75. Prosecutors planned to present autopsy results that showed that Whitmore...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Jury awards man $33 million over wrongful conviction after trial where ‘Whitey’ Bulger loomed large

Jury finds Fred Weichel was innocent of 1980 slaying that sent him to prison for nearly 36 years. In a swift and decisive verdict, a Suffolk Superior Court civil jury found Tuesday that Frederick Weichel proved he was innocent of a 1980 slaying in Braintree and ordered the state to pay him $33 million in compensation for the nearly 36 years he spent in prison. By state law, the award will be capped at $1 million, though a judge will rule on whetherWeichel is entitled to additional money for lawyers’ fees and other costs. Weichelalso has a separate civil lawsuit pending in federal court for his wrongful conviction for the murder of 25-year-old Robert LaMonica.
BRAINTREE, MA
NECN

Man Charged in Killing of Concord, NH Couple

A man has been charged in the killing of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, this April, authorities said Wednesday. Logan Lever Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced. Clegg, who was...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Suspect in Concord shooting deaths scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A suspect in the shooting deaths of a Concord couple is set to go before a judge in Vermont Thursday afternoon. Logan Clegg, 26, is facing charges in connection with the April killings of Stephen and Wendy Reid. He is scheduled to be arraigned on a fugitive-from-justice charge in St. Albans, Vermont.
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Westminster man arrested on warrant, local thefts

WESTMINSTER — A 52-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Westminster earlier this month. During the week of October 3rd, the Windham County Sheriff’s Office say they received complaints of break-ins in the area of Bemis Hill Road. Various items were reported stolen from buildings and residences.
WESTMINSTER, VT
Wilmington Apple

Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding His Wilmington Employer For $1.2 Million Over A 16-Year Period

BOSTON, MA — A California man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer over a 16-year period. Darrell Pike, 56, of Hesperia, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3, 2023. Pike was charged in May 2022.
WILMINGTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday.  WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday.  There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
WORCESTER, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Nashua Police Arrest Aaron Rushton For Threatening People With A Firearm

On Sunday Nashua Police Department arrested Aaron Rushton, age 19, of 116 Vine Street, Apt. #1, Nashua, New Hampshire. Rushton has been charged with four counts of Criminal Threatening with a Firearm and one count of Felonious Use of Firearms, all Class B Felonies. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday...
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station

BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
BOSTON, MA

