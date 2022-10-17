Read full article on original website
Lake County Youth Mentor Program hosts dinner
Lake County Youth Mentor Program hosted a free spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15 thanks to a grant from Lakeview Elks Lodge. The evening included a guest speaker from Citizens for Safe Schools of Klamath Falls, who talked about the positive impact mentors can make in the lives of youth. The event also included a silent auction, door prizes and dessert. Mentors are needed in Lake County. To learn more about how to become a mentor, call the Youth Mentor Program at 541-947-4880.
Lake County Hot Spot, Oct. 18, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about New Artifacts at Museum, Crisis Center to Host Purple Party, and Share the Warmth Kicks Off with KC Burgers.
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had six admissions and 82 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Monday, Oct. 17. There were three outpatients in OB and surgery, and one birth. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
Town of Lakeview receives rural transportation grant
Town of Lakeview recently received an $85,000 rural transportation grant from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD). The funds are to be used for engineering costs on problem pedestrian areas. Town of Lakeview Mgr. Michele Parry said four project areas have been identified: 1) geometric improvement at...
