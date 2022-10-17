Lake County Youth Mentor Program hosted a free spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15 thanks to a grant from Lakeview Elks Lodge. The evening included a guest speaker from Citizens for Safe Schools of Klamath Falls, who talked about the positive impact mentors can make in the lives of youth. The event also included a silent auction, door prizes and dessert. Mentors are needed in Lake County. To learn more about how to become a mentor, call the Youth Mentor Program at 541-947-4880.

LAKE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO