Rochester, NY

Meet Rochester’s first and only Housing Attorney

By Isabel Garcia
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bringing problematic landlords to court. That’s the priority of the City of Rochester’s first and sole Housing Attorney, who has now been on the job for a little over a month. This is also coupled with new hires to Code Enforcement, both recommendations from the new Housing Quality Task Force.

“That means a more assertive approach to court and a shifting of priorities to target repeat offenders or owners that have multiple properties with multiple violations that show a pattern of disregard for Code Enforcement,” said Rochester Housing Attorney Mike Furlano.

“We’re targeting the multiple owners because it’s more effective, right? We work in an area of finite resources so we can’t bring every case. The ones we are going to bring are the ones that are going to affect the most people and target the most violations,” he added.

‘Not enough code enforcement:’ Councilmember details neighborhood concerns over abandoned properties

Furlano’s previous experience with Empire Justice Center and the Legal Aid Society representing tenants is critical, he explains, in order to have the appropriate lens to bring forward cases against irresponsible landlords.

“The city, we’re indirectly affected by declining housing quality, but the people that are living in these apartments, they’re directly affected by it, right? You know a leaking ceiling is going to affect you 24/7 and so it’s important to have that aspect and that filter when we’re looking at these cases,” Furlano explained.

City officials tell News 8 there are approximately 11 active cases against landlords right now and approximately 2,000 pending eviction cases.

“A lot of times when you have tenants and occupants — if a house is bad enough, they’re going to move out, right and then there goes the case, whereas the city’s always going to be there. The city can take the long-view, the city can see the patterns and then address the issues, address the more systemic issues,” Furlano said.

So far, the city has hired half of the recommended eight new code enforcement positions, as well as a code enforcement trainer, bringing the total number of employees to 39. According to officials, each inspector has had on average 300 cases, which are properties.

The cases can be a complaint, a permit, a Certificate of Occupancy renewal and-or high grass. Before the Housing Attorney was established, there simply was no support in court.

“So the challenge the Code Enforcement officers had was, first of all, they were going into city court alone without a lawyer at their side. So, that’s not their job to be able to represent in the courtroom,” said Linda Kingsley, who heads the city’s Corporation Counsel.

City of Rochester kicks off ‘Buy the Block’ program

“We’re not here to paint every landlord with the same brush because it’s not the case. There are some very good, responsible landlords in the city. But we’re just here to tell the ones that aren’t that we now have somebody full-time to make their lives miserable,” Kingsley added.

Kingsley also tells News 8 the makeup of local landlords compared to those out-of-down is relatively 50/50.

Another task for Furlano in the future will be to confirm landlords listed as local are, in fact, truly local.

“We’re there now with the Code Enforcement Officers. We’re looking at and will probably be announcing relatively shortly some new ways that we’re taking legal action against problematic landlords ….and the mayor and I have let the courts and the judiciary know to expect more activity coming out of the city,” Kingsley said.

The city also tells News 8 that if a property is vacant, the responsibility falls under the owner but there is no requirement to alert the city.

If a property is abandoned, meaning owned by someone but not maintained, the owner is still responsible, but that’s where the city can step in and demolish the structure.

Comments / 8

lonesome5dove
2d ago

The city has been allowing these slumlords for decades to charge high rents for properties that these slumlords wouldn't even let their dogs walk in. I've heard it all before, let's see if any change will take place.

Reply
2
Roberta Hobby
2d ago

I hope this is True, Rochester needs rent control property owners are out of control renting disgusting properties for insane rent.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Messenger

Habitat for Humanity affiliates to join forces

Board members of Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Rochester, Canandaigua and Newark have voted unanimously to embark on a strategic merger of the three affiliates, creating one organization with a mission to serve more families more effectively than any of the three organizations could do on their own. Flower City...
NEWARK, NY
thestylus.org

From Rochester to Brockport: public transportation is inefficient

College students, whether 17 or 21, shouldn’t be expected to own a vehicle and pay to keep it on campus. Simple as that. But how are students supposed to travel from place to place, get groceries, attend internships or go downtown on the weekend? They’re not walking, that’s for sure.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

New York State cracking down on catalytic converter theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Governor’s Office is taking a new approach to crack down on catalytic converter thefts across New York State. It involves more partnerships between state and local authorities, but investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office want more focus to be on drug abuse and bail reform is linked to this […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
CITY News

Pathways to Peace head Anthony Hall sues city alleging false arrest

The leader of the city's Pathways to Peace program Anthony Hall is suing the city alleging false arrest and use of force in June. Anthony Hall, the leader of the city of Rochester’s anti-violence organization Pathways to Peace and manager of violence prevention, has filed a lawsuit against the city alleging that he was falsely arrested and assaulted by a Rochester police officer during an incident this year. In the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Greentopia Green Visions program celebrates 10 years in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Green Visions youth program celebrated an anniversary and an expansion Monday. Green Visions is a program within the Greentopia organization. Its goal is to educate local youth on work and leadership skills. Participants install flower gardens on once-vacant lots in Rochester communities. Monday’s event marked 10 years since the creation […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

No-party voters outnumber registered Republicans in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Monroe County Board of Elections, there are now more registered voters who do not have a party affiliation compared to Republicans in Monroe County. The deadline to register to vote has passed for this year. Most party-affiliated registered voters in the county are Democrat, at 205,314. Those non-party […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
