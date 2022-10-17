ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State

We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁⁣," NASA wrote on Facebook....
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
localsyr.com

Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS New York

Hochul turns up the heat on Zeldin as polls show N.Y. governor's race tightening

NEW YORK - Three weeks before election day, Gov. Kathy Hochul's once commanding lead is tightening, according to two polls. One has her almost neck and neck with her Republican challenger. As CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, for most of the campaign Hochul has barely mentioned Rep. Lee Zeldin during her public appearances, as if going after her Republican opponent would somehow justify his existence. Tuesday, with polls tightening, it was no more Mrs. Nice Guy as she talked about his record on crime. "He has no credibility talking about this when he voted against programs. He supported the Supreme Court taking away...
NEW YORK STATE
103.9 The Breeze

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

US awards $2.8B in grants for electric vehicle batteries in NY, 11 other states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to boost domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals, officials said.
GEORGIA STATE
Gotham Gazette

Bail Reform Remains at Center of New York Political Debate But State Legislature has Never Held a Hearing On It

New York State’s sweeping bail reform law first went into effect in January 2020 and has been subsequently amended twice since then in response to widespread opposition from law enforcement, Republican officials, and some moderate and conservative Democrats. Since its first passage -- through three consecutive legislative sessions and into this statewide election year -- bail reform has been a highly contentious issue, with heated political rhetoric often outpacing facts.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?

Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
96.1 The Breeze

Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?

Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
BUFFALO, NY
therealdeal.com

Small landlords hit limit with Hochul, turn to Zeldin

Outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Murray Hill office, small landlords traded war stories Monday morning about New York’s rent relief program. “Three years and 18 months,” said one, double-fisting protest signs denoting how long he’d shouldered his tenants’ arrears. “I’m out $75,000 right now,” another said....
