Meet the NY Cannabis Insider Live panelists discussing the downside of rescheduling for NYS
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by Cannaspire, is Friday, Nov. 4 from 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. The full-day, in-person conference will be half at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. Purchase tickets here. NY Cannabis Insider Live events feature the best and brightest industry thought leaders sharing their knowledge and expertise...
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State
We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁," NASA wrote on Facebook....
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
New York State Ranks #3 In America On This Very Harsh List
Let's face it: we all have our own feelings about where we live. New York State, some would argue, is one of the worst places to live. (YET, we still choose to live here for whatever reason.) And truly, there's no denying that some here in our area really hate it.
localsyr.com
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
Andrew Cuomo returns: Ex-NY governor launches podcast, laments downfall
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Cuomo isn’t begging for forgiveness. Fourteen months after resigning from office in a sexual harassment scandal, the former New York governor is elbowing his way back into the public eye, launching a podcast and a political action committee in what could be the first steps toward a comeback bid for political office.
Hochul turns up the heat on Zeldin as polls show N.Y. governor's race tightening
NEW YORK - Three weeks before election day, Gov. Kathy Hochul's once commanding lead is tightening, according to two polls. One has her almost neck and neck with her Republican challenger. As CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, for most of the campaign Hochul has barely mentioned Rep. Lee Zeldin during her public appearances, as if going after her Republican opponent would somehow justify his existence. Tuesday, with polls tightening, it was no more Mrs. Nice Guy as she talked about his record on crime. "He has no credibility talking about this when he voted against programs. He supported the Supreme Court taking away...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
This Weekend Could Be Recording Breaking For New York Hunters
There is one reason that this weekend could be a big weekend for Hunters across New York. It is simple....it is the weather. We are expecting a huge warmup this weekend with the temperatures getting into the 60s and 70s and that makes for good hunting weather. Good weather means...
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
US awards $2.8B in grants for electric vehicle batteries in NY, 11 other states
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to boost domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals, officials said.
Gotham Gazette
Bail Reform Remains at Center of New York Political Debate But State Legislature has Never Held a Hearing On It
New York State’s sweeping bail reform law first went into effect in January 2020 and has been subsequently amended twice since then in response to widespread opposition from law enforcement, Republican officials, and some moderate and conservative Democrats. Since its first passage -- through three consecutive legislative sessions and into this statewide election year -- bail reform has been a highly contentious issue, with heated political rhetoric often outpacing facts.
Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?
Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
26 new businesses in Central New York include an event decorator and karate instruction
New business listings dipped this week when only 26 new businesses filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14. The new businesses include an event decorator and karate instruction.
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?
Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
therealdeal.com
Small landlords hit limit with Hochul, turn to Zeldin
Outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Murray Hill office, small landlords traded war stories Monday morning about New York’s rent relief program. “Three years and 18 months,” said one, double-fisting protest signs denoting how long he’d shouldered his tenants’ arrears. “I’m out $75,000 right now,” another said....
Thousands of units, hundreds of patients: Curaleaf recalls are piling up in New York
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. NY Cannabis Insider has learned that multistate marijuana operator Curaleaf has recalled products in the...
Upstate NY fall foliage map: See spectacular colors in the Finger Lakes, Central NY, Saratoga and more
Though many places are just past peak in Upstate New York, there are still plenty of bright fall colors to be found throughout the state. The sixth fall foliage map has been released by I LOVE NY, the state’s tourism website, with predictions for autumn leaves during the week of Oct. 19-25, 2022.
