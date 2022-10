Effective: 2022-10-20 08:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bertie; Gates; Hertford; Northampton FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures continue to slowly rise this morning. Will therefore allow Freeze Warning to expire on time.

BERTIE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO