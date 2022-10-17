ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

thevistapress.com

San Marcos Chamber Of Commerce News

The San Marcos Chamber’s spirited mixers bring together a packed house of professionals from a variety of industries and company sizes to network, build relationships and have fun – all while checking out an exciting new location every month. Join us Thursday, October 27th for a ton of...
SAN MARCOS, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

FANITA RANCH SUIT SEEKS TO BLOCK PROJECT

October 18, 2022 (Santee) -- A group of four environmental organizations led by Preserve Wild Santee filed a lawsuit to overturn the city of Santee’s approval last month of Fanita Ranch, the 3,000 residential project that has been hotly contested for several decades. In the lawsuit filed in San...
SANTEE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Federal Attorney Dan Smith runs for Chula Vista City Attorney

Federal attorney and small business owner Dan Smith is running for the soon-to-be vacant position of Chula Vista City Attorney, currently vacated by Glen Googins, whose term limit is ending. Smith, a Republican, is set to oppose Simon Silva, a democrat and longtime deputy in the Chula Vista City Attorney’s...
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

INDEPENDENT AUDIT FINDS EL CAJON IN SOUND FINANCIAL SHAPE

October 18, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Last month, the El Cajon City Council hired a third-party financial analyst, Taxpayers Advocate, to determine “Can the City, through either expenditure savings or uncaptured revenue, generate approximately $13 million in additional General Fund revenue?” The analysis (report) also aimed to provide the City Council with an overall assessment of the City’s financial condition.
EL CAJON, CA
Voice of San Diego

Migrants Ending Up in City Homeless Shelters Amid Border Surge

Dozens of migrants are staying in city-funded homeless shelters amid a spike in border arrivals who cannot quickly connect with support systems elsewhere. Nonprofit Alpha Project reported Tuesday it was temporarily housing 45 mostly Venezuelan migrants at three of its shelters while Father Joe’s Villages said late Monday it was sheltering 20 asylum seekers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Body found on seafront hiking path in Torrey Pines area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A body was found today on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

New State Tax Break and Lawn Removal Rebates Save Money and Water

Fall is the ideal time to get rid of thirsty turfgrass; resources are available. October, 2022 – Fall is the perfect time to yank those thirsty lawns and install drought-tolerant landscapes with the help of cooler days and major financial incentives. Homeowners and businesses in San Diego County can...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

JPMorgan Chase’s One Paseo ‘Delivers the Firm’ to San Diego

When JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut the ribbon on its One Paseo office in December 2021, it was more than just a way to bring the firm’s Middle Market and Private Bank teams together into one upgraded, modern office with a welcoming layout with room to grow. It was all of that, but it was also the culmination of a years-long plan to underscore the team’s commitment to the San Diego region.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley

Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe

Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
SAN DIEGO, CA

