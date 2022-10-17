Read full article on original website
San Marcos Chamber Of Commerce News
The San Marcos Chamber’s spirited mixers bring together a packed house of professionals from a variety of industries and company sizes to network, build relationships and have fun – all while checking out an exciting new location every month. Join us Thursday, October 27th for a ton of...
FANITA RANCH SUIT SEEKS TO BLOCK PROJECT
October 18, 2022 (Santee) -- A group of four environmental organizations led by Preserve Wild Santee filed a lawsuit to overturn the city of Santee’s approval last month of Fanita Ranch, the 3,000 residential project that has been hotly contested for several decades. In the lawsuit filed in San...
Chula Vista Mayor Candidate McCann Off the Hook with FPPC; City Probe Persists
The state’s political watchdog agency has closed the books on a Democrat’s complaint against Chula Vista mayor candidate John McCann, finding no wrongdoing. In a letter Tuesday to Republican McCann and his treasurer, Angela Brereton of the Fair Political Practices Commission said: “The Enforcement Division will not pursue an enforcement action in this matter.”
Federal Attorney Dan Smith runs for Chula Vista City Attorney
Federal attorney and small business owner Dan Smith is running for the soon-to-be vacant position of Chula Vista City Attorney, currently vacated by Glen Googins, whose term limit is ending. Smith, a Republican, is set to oppose Simon Silva, a democrat and longtime deputy in the Chula Vista City Attorney’s...
California announces pandemic state of emergency to end, San Diego County likely to follow suit
The pandemic is becoming more manageable, according to health officials. Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California's state of emergency will end next February and San Diego County officials echoed that sentiment. "I agree with the Governor that it is time to prepare to end the state of emergency," said San...
INDEPENDENT AUDIT FINDS EL CAJON IN SOUND FINANCIAL SHAPE
October 18, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Last month, the El Cajon City Council hired a third-party financial analyst, Taxpayers Advocate, to determine “Can the City, through either expenditure savings or uncaptured revenue, generate approximately $13 million in additional General Fund revenue?” The analysis (report) also aimed to provide the City Council with an overall assessment of the City’s financial condition.
South Bay, Wait no longer — Raising Cane's is coming to Chula Vista!
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay Raising Cane's lovers - wait no more! A new location is scheduled to open in March 2023 on the west side of Chula Vista in the outdoor shopping mall, Chula Vista Center. For more than five years, residents in the South Bay area...
Migrants Ending Up in City Homeless Shelters Amid Border Surge
Dozens of migrants are staying in city-funded homeless shelters amid a spike in border arrivals who cannot quickly connect with support systems elsewhere. Nonprofit Alpha Project reported Tuesday it was temporarily housing 45 mostly Venezuelan migrants at three of its shelters while Father Joe’s Villages said late Monday it was sheltering 20 asylum seekers.
Del Mar to consider a building electrification ordinance
Del Mar will consider a building electrification ordinance, following cities including Encinitas and Solana Beach that have already enacted their own ordinances.
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
‘I’m screwed’: Thousands in San Diego face eviction after county promised relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
Body found on seafront hiking path in Torrey Pines area
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A body was found today on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the...
Installation begins on broadband network to deliver internet to under served communities
SAN DIEGO — More than 10,000 miles of fiber optic cable will be used to deliver internet connectivity throughout the state. Construction began near Poway, where state and county officials gathered for the first segment of a $3.6 billion statewide project that Governor Gavin Newsom signed last year, known as the "Middle mile" Broadband Network.
New State Tax Break and Lawn Removal Rebates Save Money and Water
Fall is the ideal time to get rid of thirsty turfgrass; resources are available. October, 2022 – Fall is the perfect time to yank those thirsty lawns and install drought-tolerant landscapes with the help of cooler days and major financial incentives. Homeowners and businesses in San Diego County can...
JPMorgan Chase’s One Paseo ‘Delivers the Firm’ to San Diego
When JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut the ribbon on its One Paseo office in December 2021, it was more than just a way to bring the firm’s Middle Market and Private Bank teams together into one upgraded, modern office with a welcoming layout with room to grow. It was all of that, but it was also the culmination of a years-long plan to underscore the team’s commitment to the San Diego region.
San Diego Realtors Report Drop in September Sales as Buyers Pull Back
Sales of previously owned homes pulled back in September compared to August, dropping 10.7%, the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors reported Monday. Sales of condominiums and townhomes fell 15% in September and are down 39% from the same month last year. “Rising interest rates combined with a severe lack...
Body Found on Hiking Path in Torrey Pines Area Above Black’s Beach
A body was found Tuesday on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the bluff near North Torrey Pines...
This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley
Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
Work will start in April on long-awaited widening of state Route 56
SAN DIEGO — Caltrans and San Diego say they’ll break ground in April on widening the western portion of State Route 56 from four lanes to six lanes, alleviating traffic congestion near some of the region’s largest job centers. The long-awaited $39 million project, first announced in...
