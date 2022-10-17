ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Amid protests, NJ 'bill of rights' for temp workers abruptly pulled from Senate vote

By Daniel Munoz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

In a surprise turn, a bill meant to beef up protections for warehouse employees and other temp workers in New Jersey was pulled from the state Senate floor on Monday, after its main sponsor said the legislation had lost support.

What backers called the "temp workers' bill of rights" would have required the state's growing ranks of temporary employees to receive the same salary and benefits that workplaces offer to traditional workers. Temp agencies would be barred from deducting transportation fees and other mandatory charges often added to worker paychecks and record-keeping would be enhanced in an attempt to root out labor abuses. The state Senate and Assembly had both approved the legislation, S511 , after lobbying by labor unions and immigrants rights groups who said agencies often funnel undocumented immigrants in New Jersey into exploitative and unsafe working conditions. An estimated 127,000 workers in New Jersey would be affected by the legislation.

But Gov. Phil Murphy conditionally vetoed the proposal last month, seeking changes in the types of workers covered by the new protections and more money for the state to enforce the rules. The state Assembly approved his recommendations but the state Senate, in an unexpected turn, failed to follow suit on Monday.

The bill's primary sponsor, state Sen. Joe Cryan, D-Union, said he didn't have the votes to pass the revised version. Business groups have lobbied against the bill, and support for the measure has slipped, he said.

“I would have thought that the four deaths on the Palisades Parkway in an On Target van, and the three deaths of warehouse workers over the summer would’ve been enough,” Cryan said in a phone interview, pointing to recent tragedies in the state involving temporary workers.

“But the money that was pushed around here was intense. And I’m frankly hopeful that some members will find their conscience.”

Labor fight: As NJ warehouse workers denounce abuse, wage theft, owners push back on new protections

For subscribers: Is American Dream waking up? We found signs of life at the Meadowlands mega-mall

Though the legislation could be brought back for a vote, it's future was uncertain as of Monday evening. A bill needs 21 votes to pass in the Senate where Democrats hold a 24-16 majority over Republicans. Cryan declined to say which senators were hold-outs. State Senate President Nicholas Scutari, D-Union, said after the meeting that the measure simply didn't have "enough support."

Temp agencies in the state have said the regulations would throttle a growing industry that has provided good-paying entry level jobs to immigrants and other unskilled workers. Alexis Bailey, director of government affairs at the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, said many of the provisions would be "unworkable." Detractors were especially wary of the requirement that temps receive the same compensation and benefits as permanent workers, saying it would be an administrative nightmare.

The New Jersey Staffing Alliance, a trade group for temp agencies, wasn’t immediately available for comment on Monday.

Protestors who support the bill disrupted the Senate session at one point, chanting, "si, se puede!" − Spanish for "yes, we can!" − and drowning out the proceedings. The Senate sergeant-at-arms ejected them from the chamber gallery.

“They have chosen to stand with multinational corporations and exploitative agencies over temp worker’s minimum basic rights,” said Diego Bartesaghi, a spokesperson for Make the Road New Jersey, which had lobbied for the bill and staged more protests on Monday outside the Statehouse.

A spokesperson for Murphy said the governor wouldn't comment on "pending legislation."

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

Email: munozd@northjersey.com ; Twitter: @danielmunoz100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Amid protests, NJ 'bill of rights' for temp workers abruptly pulled from Senate vote

The Bergen Record

