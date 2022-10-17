ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

click orlando

Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
LONGWOOD, FL
leesburg-news.com

84-year-old Leesburg woman attacked by granddaughter in battle over money

An 84-year-old Leesburg woman was attacked by her granddaughter early Friday evening at the Aaron’s rental parking lot. A witness called the Leesburg Police Department and told the dispatcher that she saw a woman, later identified as 27-year-old Brittany Sharial Brown, hitting and screaming at an older woman in a van. The witness pointed the van out to the police when they arrived at the store located in the 900 block of North 14th Street.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Pit maneuver stops suspect wanted for terrorist threats arrested

A wanted suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in Orange County. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol initiated a PIT maneuver, disabling the suspect's vehicle, and were able to arrest the person.
fox35orlando.com

Man injured after suspect fires shots into Orlando apartment with woman, infant inside: police

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers are searching for a person who shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and infant inside, they said. Just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the Catalina Isle Condominiums just off of LB McLeod Road and east of John Young Parkway [GMap]. Investigators said the man received a non-life-threatening injury. The woman and infant were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, but detectives clarified that the two were not shot. Their conditions were not immediately known.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man crashes into bushes near city hall

6:51 p.m. — 200 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Larceny. Police responded to a local pizza shop after the owner reported the theft of two bottles of soda. According to an incident report, the owner said that a juvenile boy wearing a black hoodie and black face mask walked into the shop and over to the coolers, where he grabbed two bottles of soda. When asked whether he was going to pay for them or not, the boy said, "I'm just going to take them," and left the store.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot

“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Notorious New York Mob hit man sentenced after escaping from Orlando half-way house

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former New York Mob hit man who was staying at a half-way house in Orlando was sentenced to three more years in prison after he escaped. According to the United States Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida, Dominic Taddeo, Jr., 65, was sentenced to three years in federal prison for escaping from an Orlando half-way house back in March.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies search for suspect in shooting in Orange County off Old Winter Garden Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that has left a man in his 20s injured. A suspect is still at large, deputies said. Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive where they found the victim had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman lands back in jail after bogus claim about stolen car

A woman landed back in jail after a bogus claim last year about the theft of her car in The Villages. Jeanette Coral Schuster, 65, of Umatilla, was arrested last week on a Lake County warrant charging her with making a false police report. She was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail, pending her transfer back to Lake County.
THE VILLAGES, FL

