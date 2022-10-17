Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
fox35orlando.com
Church donations, mail stolen from Ormond Beach church's mailbox, pastor says
The pastor of a church in Ormond Beach said surveillance video caught two people who broke into their mailbox recently and stole church donations and bills, the second time the church's mailbox has reportedly been damaged in weeks. Surveillance video shows a maroon-colored van pull into Providence Church's parking lot...
2 arrested after 20 kilos of cocaine, cash found in Baldwin Park apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal agents have confiscated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine in Orlando. The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested two people on Tuesday and took in 20 kilograms of cocaine. The drugs were found inside an apartment in the Baldwin Park neighborhood. The DEA said it...
click orlando
Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
leesburg-news.com
84-year-old Leesburg woman attacked by granddaughter in battle over money
An 84-year-old Leesburg woman was attacked by her granddaughter early Friday evening at the Aaron’s rental parking lot. A witness called the Leesburg Police Department and told the dispatcher that she saw a woman, later identified as 27-year-old Brittany Sharial Brown, hitting and screaming at an older woman in a van. The witness pointed the van out to the police when they arrived at the store located in the 900 block of North 14th Street.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Oviedo officer delivers Taco Bell order for Uber Eats driver who was stopped
OVIEDO, Fla. - An Oviedo officer made sure an Uber Eats customer got his Taco Bell order after the driver was stopped and couldn't finish the delivery. On Tuesday night, Officer Matthew Brongel was assisting the Seminole County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop on E. Broadway Street, according to an incident report.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
fox35orlando.com
Pit maneuver stops suspect wanted for terrorist threats arrested
A wanted suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in Orange County. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol initiated a PIT maneuver, disabling the suspect's vehicle, and were able to arrest the person.
Man killed in Altamonte Springs apartment shooting
Fla. — A man was fatally shot in Altamonte Springs Monday night, police said Tuesday. Around 9:30 p.m., Altamonte Springs police responded to Lake Villas Condominium in the 100 block of Maitland Avenue for shots fired inside one of the residences. When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive...
fox35orlando.com
Man injured after suspect fires shots into Orlando apartment with woman, infant inside: police
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers are searching for a person who shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and infant inside, they said. Just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the Catalina Isle Condominiums just off of LB McLeod Road and east of John Young Parkway [GMap]. Investigators said the man received a non-life-threatening injury. The woman and infant were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, but detectives clarified that the two were not shot. Their conditions were not immediately known.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man crashes into bushes near city hall
6:51 p.m. — 200 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Larceny. Police responded to a local pizza shop after the owner reported the theft of two bottles of soda. According to an incident report, the owner said that a juvenile boy wearing a black hoodie and black face mask walked into the shop and over to the coolers, where he grabbed two bottles of soda. When asked whether he was going to pay for them or not, the boy said, "I'm just going to take them," and left the store.
villages-news.com
‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot
“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
WESH
Couple stabbed to death in Deltona while children were home, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff to hold update at noon. WESH 2 will stream above. A man and woman from Deltona were stabbed to death Monday evening in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Volusia County sheriff's office. Deputies were called to a home at 2742 Gramercy Dr.,...
fox35orlando.com
Notorious New York Mob hit man sentenced after escaping from Orlando half-way house
ORLANDO, Fla. - A former New York Mob hit man who was staying at a half-way house in Orlando was sentenced to three more years in prison after he escaped. According to the United States Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida, Dominic Taddeo, Jr., 65, was sentenced to three years in federal prison for escaping from an Orlando half-way house back in March.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies search for suspect in shooting in Orange County off Old Winter Garden Road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that has left a man in his 20s injured. A suspect is still at large, deputies said. Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive where they found the victim had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
iheart.com
Jewelry Store Owners Shoots & Kills Two Thugs Who Tried To Rob His Shop
ClickOnOrlando reports that po-po say four people, “at least one with a weapon,” entered the Orlando jewelry store located inside a mall and tried to rob the owner. That store owner opened fire on the suspects. One of the four suspects was killed at the scene and the...
850wftl.com
The Docket: Mass Murder Suspect Caught in Florida
Daytona Beach police nab a man wanted for the murder and dismemberment of four people in Oklahoma. Florida woman takes a selfie as she is busted for DUI.
click orlando
Sketch released of human remains found at Flagler County construction site
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released two facial reconstruction sketches Wednesday of a man whose skeletal remains were found at a construction site in July. Investigators said the man is believed to be of African-American descent between the ages of 35 and 50, however,...
villages-news.com
Woman lands back in jail after bogus claim about stolen car
A woman landed back in jail after a bogus claim last year about the theft of her car in The Villages. Jeanette Coral Schuster, 65, of Umatilla, was arrested last week on a Lake County warrant charging her with making a false police report. She was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail, pending her transfer back to Lake County.
Former corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot medical marijuana security guard
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Lake County corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot a security guard is out of jail Wednesday morning. Eustis police arrested Michael Shapiro last week. Eyewitnesses told officers that Shapiro got irritated while waiting for an order at a medical marijuana facility on...
fox35orlando.com
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Deltona home, deputies say; 3 children unharmed inside
DELTONA, Fla. - A man and woman are dead after being stabbed inside a home in Deltona, the result of an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded...
