Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Texas Tech GAMEDAY Predictions

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) travel to Lubbock, Texas to play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) at 3:00 eastern time and will be televised live on Fox Sports 1. Here’s how our experts think the game will play out today:. Joshua...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee Names West Virginia “Most Disappointing Team in the Country”

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago on ESPN’s College Gameday, former West Virginia Mountaineers punter turned television personality Pat McAfee passionately showed his displeasure with his alma mater’s football team. “For me, personally, and this is a real thing, the West Virginia Mountaineers have been the most...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: Kickoff Time and Network Revealed for WVU-TCU

Moments ago, the Big 12 Conference revealed the kickoff time and network for WVU’s October 29th matchup against TCU. The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs will kickoff at noon with the game set to be televised on ESPN. West Virginia has won four straight matchups against the Horned Frogs, most...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU-Texas Tech: Time, Channel, and Analysis

West Virginia Mountaineers at Texas Tech Red Raiders. Analysis: Today is a big challenge for the Mountaineers. The Red Raiders have been a thorn in WVU’s side since Neal Brown has taken over. With a win today, it would set the stage for a huge showdown with TCU next weekend. A loss and this thing could get out of hand quickly with the upcoming schedule.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s Post Game Comments

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following the embarrassing 48-10 blowout loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the game. Here’s what Brown had to say about the loss:. “Not a whole lot to say. That was total...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former WVU Cornerback Wants Tony Gibson

Mountaineers all across Twitter are stating their pick for WVU’s next head coach. Along with fans, former players are no stranger to this. As for former WVU cornerback Terrell Chestnut, he is one of the former players who has spoken. Chestnut, who played under Tony Gibson during his time...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Can’t Survive This

Morgantown, West Virginia – Undisciplined, poorly-coached, unprepared. Those three words describe the West Virginia Mountaineers today, and really, many games since Neal Brown took over as the head coach of the team. In his 4th season with the Mountaineers, Neal Brown’s team has regressed, has shown little to no...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Climb Can Officially Begin Today

Today, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be looking to do something they have yet to do under Neal Brown – defeat Texas Tech. Sitting at 0-3 against the Red Raiders, the boys out in Lubbock, Texas just seem to have Brown’s number for some reason. Nonetheless, today is a new opportunity for Brown to finally conquer his Big 12 Goliath.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Perfect Replacement for Neal Brown

The writing is on the wall, folks. The Neal Brown era seems to be coming to a close in Morgantown. After a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech, things are just too nearly off the rails to correct at this point. With that being said, West Virginia will be looking for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Reveals Game Seven Uniform

Moments ago, WVU revealed their uniforms for their matchup this weekend against Texas Tech. The will be wearing their “Country Roads” helmet and jersey, and gold pants. WVU and Texas Tech kicks off at 3:00 p.m. and will televise on Fox Sports 1.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineer Player Shares Heart-Breaking Message With Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled with injuries during his entire career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, may have played his last down as a college football player. O’Laughlin, the team’s starting tight end, has 37 receptions, 292 yards and 1 touchdown during...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

5th Quarter Pregame Show: Philip Barbour

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford traveled to Philip Barbour for week nine of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett breakdown Philip Barbour vs. Lewis County ahead of their week nine matchup. Casey Kay chats with...
PHILIPPI, WV

