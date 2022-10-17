Today, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be looking to do something they have yet to do under Neal Brown – defeat Texas Tech. Sitting at 0-3 against the Red Raiders, the boys out in Lubbock, Texas just seem to have Brown’s number for some reason. Nonetheless, today is a new opportunity for Brown to finally conquer his Big 12 Goliath.

