voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Texas Tech GAMEDAY Predictions
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) travel to Lubbock, Texas to play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) at 3:00 eastern time and will be televised live on Fox Sports 1. Here’s how our experts think the game will play out today:. Joshua...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineer Legend Pat McAfee Details Disappointment in West Virginia Football
Having a prominent former Mountaineer so outspoken in the national media can be both a blessing and a curse for West Virginia football. And in this case, Pat McAfee just put some extra pressure on WVU’s current team. McAfee, much like many members of Mountaineer Nation, is growing frustrated...
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee Names West Virginia “Most Disappointing Team in the Country”
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago on ESPN’s College Gameday, former West Virginia Mountaineers punter turned television personality Pat McAfee passionately showed his displeasure with his alma mater’s football team. “For me, personally, and this is a real thing, the West Virginia Mountaineers have been the most...
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Kickoff Time and Network Revealed for WVU-TCU
Moments ago, the Big 12 Conference revealed the kickoff time and network for WVU’s October 29th matchup against TCU. The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs will kickoff at noon with the game set to be televised on ESPN. West Virginia has won four straight matchups against the Horned Frogs, most...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU-Texas Tech: Time, Channel, and Analysis
West Virginia Mountaineers at Texas Tech Red Raiders. Analysis: Today is a big challenge for the Mountaineers. The Red Raiders have been a thorn in WVU’s side since Neal Brown has taken over. With a win today, it would set the stage for a huge showdown with TCU next weekend. A loss and this thing could get out of hand quickly with the upcoming schedule.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Post Game Comments
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following the embarrassing 48-10 blowout loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the game. Here’s what Brown had to say about the loss:. “Not a whole lot to say. That was total...
voiceofmotown.com
Former WVU Cornerback Wants Tony Gibson
Mountaineers all across Twitter are stating their pick for WVU’s next head coach. Along with fans, former players are no stranger to this. As for former WVU cornerback Terrell Chestnut, he is one of the former players who has spoken. Chestnut, who played under Tony Gibson during his time...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Can’t Survive This
Morgantown, West Virginia – Undisciplined, poorly-coached, unprepared. Those three words describe the West Virginia Mountaineers today, and really, many games since Neal Brown took over as the head coach of the team. In his 4th season with the Mountaineers, Neal Brown’s team has regressed, has shown little to no...
smokingmusket.com
The History of the John Denver Bowl: West Virginia vs Texas Tech and Country Roads
If you didn’t know, the battle between the two furthest teams in the Big 12, separated by 1,466 miles of road, a 23 hour road trip or a 7-hour plane ride, involves a fictitious trophy known as the John Denver Trophy. This trophy, introduced back in 2016, is a...
WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
voiceofmotown.com
The Climb Can Officially Begin Today
Today, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be looking to do something they have yet to do under Neal Brown – defeat Texas Tech. Sitting at 0-3 against the Red Raiders, the boys out in Lubbock, Texas just seem to have Brown’s number for some reason. Nonetheless, today is a new opportunity for Brown to finally conquer his Big 12 Goliath.
voiceofmotown.com
The Perfect Replacement for Neal Brown
The writing is on the wall, folks. The Neal Brown era seems to be coming to a close in Morgantown. After a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech, things are just too nearly off the rails to correct at this point. With that being said, West Virginia will be looking for...
Prep Football: Bigger challenge, same result as Patriots pummel Nicholas County
Media and fans alike have flocked to Coal City this season to see if any team could derail the Independence juggernaut. Friday night the Class AA No. 3 rated Patriots faced their biggest challenge of the season when No. 7 Nicholas County came calling at George Covey Field. The challenge...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Reveals Game Seven Uniform
Moments ago, WVU revealed their uniforms for their matchup this weekend against Texas Tech. The will be wearing their “Country Roads” helmet and jersey, and gold pants. WVU and Texas Tech kicks off at 3:00 p.m. and will televise on Fox Sports 1.
voiceofmotown.com
Mountaineer Player Shares Heart-Breaking Message With Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled with injuries during his entire career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, may have played his last down as a college football player. O’Laughlin, the team’s starting tight end, has 37 receptions, 292 yards and 1 touchdown during...
WDTV
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford traveled to Philip Barbour for week nine of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett breakdown Philip Barbour vs. Lewis County ahead of their week nine matchup. Casey Kay chats with...
This Is The Best Deli In South Carolina
SportsZone Highlights: Grafton at Buckhannon Upshur
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Buckhannon Upshur (3-5) defeated Grafton (1-8) by a final score of 48-0. Buckhannon Upshur is set to face Preston, and Grafton has a bye.
WDTV
