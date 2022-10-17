Read full article on original website
I was today-years-old when I realized my family owned one of America's deadliest animals. What's more, it was by sheer happenstance that I found out at all. As I was researching Idaho's current 2022 wolf population and situation, an article popped up that completely derailed my initial intention for this article.
The Devastating Reason Why I’ll Never Own Another Wolf-Dog
You don't know what you don't know. And until today, I had been blissfully ignorant of the potential dangers associated with raising a hybrid canine. This is because growing up, our family raised a wolf-dog who was half red wolf-half German Shepard. After a disturbing deep dive into the subject, I have a newfound appreciation for how lucky we were to have had a hybrid as wonderful as our dearly departed Gyver.
