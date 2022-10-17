ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcyb.com

Early voting is underway in Tennessee

Early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee and lasts until November 3. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is the second time folks in Sullivan County will now be using the paper ballot format. This allows a paper trail if necessary and will give voters the security of knowing their vote counts.
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Beyond the Podium: Tennessee Senate - Third District

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Rusty Crowe has been in the Tennessee Senate for more than 30 years, and November 8, he’s facing opposition for the first time in a decade, from Democrat Kate Craig. Crowe, a Republican, is our region’s longest-serving member in the general assembly and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Early voting starts tomorrow in Tennessee

Early voting starts tomorrow in Tennessee for state and federal elections. It runs from Wednesday, October 19, through Thursday, November 3. Secretary of State, Tre Hargett is reminding registered voters to bring a valid photo ID which includes a driver's license or state issued identification. Tennessee government or federal government IDs are also valid. You'll need to check with your local election officials for early voting locations.
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

City leaders in Bristol say homelessness is approaching crisis point

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The homeless situation in Bristol, Virginia, continues to be an issue, and city leaders believe it is approaching a crisis point. City Manager Randy Eads addressed the Bristol Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon on several topics, including homelessness. Recently, city leaders enacted a public camping ban...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Borderline Billiards in Bristol hosting WPBA Pros

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Dozens of people from around the world are in Bristol this week for a billiards competition. The Women's Professional Billiard Association Lady Pros is taking place at Borderline Billiards on State Street. The event was originally scheduled for 2019, but the pandemic put it on...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

New dental clinic expected to come to Kingsport in 2024

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — City leaders in Kingsport made a major announcement Tuesday evening. A multi-million dollar clinic is coming to Kingsport. It's expected to help thousands of students in Northeast Tennessee. Ballad Health, the city of Kingsport, ETSU and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are partnering...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Tri-Cities area organizations face turkey shortages

TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — Local organizations are facing tough decisions as the supply of turkeys decrease. Turkey is off the menu at King University because of supply issues related to the Avian flu. Executive Chef Josh Degeare says they are limited to two orders per week. We have posted some...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Virginia initiative to help local law enforcement staffing shortages

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a proposal of $26 million to fund law enforcement agencies in Virginia. That thin blue line is getting far too think. Therefore today, I'm announcing 'Bold Blue Line.'" Youngkin said in a press conference last week. Virginia Highlands Community College criminal justice professor Robin Widener says...
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Local volunteers helping Florida communities in response to Hurricane Ian damage

GRUNDY, Va. (WCYB) — Local volunteers continue with relief efforts in Florida following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. Virginia Baptist Disaster Response's mobile feeding unit is currently stationed in the Wauchula community. Volunteer Ryan Salyer is organizing mass feedings efforts. So far, the group has served more than...
WAUCHULA, FL
wcyb.com

Kia of Johnson City celebrates grand opening

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new car dealership has expanded into Johnson City and celebrated with a grand opening,. Kia of Johnson City is now officially open on the Motor Mile as city officials and employees gathered to cut the ribbon Wednesday. The dealership says it is excited...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City business asking for public's help in vandalism case

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jones Chiropractic Clinic in Johnson City was vandalized last weekend. The business bought a skeleton to show off their remodeling to the exterior of the building. They said after a 2-year search, they finally found the skeleton on eBay to purchase and were excited...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Elizabethton aims to make downtown more pet friendly

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Elizabethton just held its second annual Barktoberfest this past weekend. The event benefited the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, but it was also the Main Street Program's initiative to make the city more pet friendly. They want to add hydration stations throughout downtown...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport residents encouraged to share thoughts on public art

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The City of Kingsport is home to a variety of murals, sculptures and more. Now, area citizens have a chance to share their thoughts on the art work. The Office of Cultural Arts has opened a survey - it's a 15 question survey focused on...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Five area teams ranked in Week 10 Tennessee AP Football Poll

Others receiving votes: Beech 16. Blackman 14. Bradley Central 11. Bartlett 11. Brentwood 1. Others receiving votes: Sevier County 8. Springfield 4. Oak Ridge 1. Others receiving votes: Hardin County 6. Elizabethton 2. Craigmont 1. Division I – Class 3A. SchoolRecordPointsPrv. 1. Alcoa (12)7-11201. 2. East Nashville8-01052. 3. Covington7-1993.
TENNESSEE STATE

