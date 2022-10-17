Early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee and lasts until November 3. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is the second time folks in Sullivan County will now be using the paper ballot format. This allows a paper trail if necessary and will give voters the security of knowing their vote counts.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO