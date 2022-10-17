Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Scarecrows Return for Thirteenth Year in Greeneville - Voting Ends This SundayJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane CrashTravel MavenLinville, NC
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
wcyb.com
Early voting is underway in Tennessee
Early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee and lasts until November 3. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is the second time folks in Sullivan County will now be using the paper ballot format. This allows a paper trail if necessary and will give voters the security of knowing their vote counts.
wcyb.com
Beyond the Podium: Tennessee Senate - Third District
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Rusty Crowe has been in the Tennessee Senate for more than 30 years, and November 8, he’s facing opposition for the first time in a decade, from Democrat Kate Craig. Crowe, a Republican, is our region’s longest-serving member in the general assembly and...
wcyb.com
Early voting starts tomorrow in Tennessee
Early voting starts tomorrow in Tennessee for state and federal elections. It runs from Wednesday, October 19, through Thursday, November 3. Secretary of State, Tre Hargett is reminding registered voters to bring a valid photo ID which includes a driver's license or state issued identification. Tennessee government or federal government IDs are also valid. You'll need to check with your local election officials for early voting locations.
wcyb.com
Voters in Southwest Virginia may have received a notice with incorrect voting location
The Virginia Department of Elections has detected an issue with voter notices sent out to certain voters in Southwest Virginia. Voters with a P.O Box in the localities of Bristol City, Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, Washington, and Wise, may have received a voter notice with the incorrect voting location information listed.
wcyb.com
Top prosecutors in Virginia and Tennessee meet to discuss the opioid crisis
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — More than 760,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. "So many families were ravaged by it, and so many people have lost loved ones because of it." Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and...
wcyb.com
City leaders in Bristol say homelessness is approaching crisis point
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The homeless situation in Bristol, Virginia, continues to be an issue, and city leaders believe it is approaching a crisis point. City Manager Randy Eads addressed the Bristol Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon on several topics, including homelessness. Recently, city leaders enacted a public camping ban...
wcyb.com
Borderline Billiards in Bristol hosting WPBA Pros
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Dozens of people from around the world are in Bristol this week for a billiards competition. The Women's Professional Billiard Association Lady Pros is taking place at Borderline Billiards on State Street. The event was originally scheduled for 2019, but the pandemic put it on...
wcyb.com
New dental clinic expected to come to Kingsport in 2024
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — City leaders in Kingsport made a major announcement Tuesday evening. A multi-million dollar clinic is coming to Kingsport. It's expected to help thousands of students in Northeast Tennessee. Ballad Health, the city of Kingsport, ETSU and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are partnering...
wcyb.com
Tri-Cities area organizations face turkey shortages
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — Local organizations are facing tough decisions as the supply of turkeys decrease. Turkey is off the menu at King University because of supply issues related to the Avian flu. Executive Chef Josh Degeare says they are limited to two orders per week. We have posted some...
wcyb.com
Virginia initiative to help local law enforcement staffing shortages
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a proposal of $26 million to fund law enforcement agencies in Virginia. That thin blue line is getting far too think. Therefore today, I'm announcing 'Bold Blue Line.'" Youngkin said in a press conference last week. Virginia Highlands Community College criminal justice professor Robin Widener says...
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin slams Guzman's bill that would make it illegal to not affirm LGBTQ children
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted to Del. Elizabeth Guzman's (D) legislation she said she wanted to introduce in the upcoming legislative session. At a campaign event in Fredericksburg, Gov. Youngkin blasted Guzman's legislation when he was asked about her bill by...
wcyb.com
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport declares White Flag Nights to help people stay warm
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, Tennessee -- is helping people get out of the cold temperatures. White Flag Nights have been declared through Friday night. "White Flag is when the temperature falls to 34 degrees, and they can come in and stay for the...
wcyb.com
Local volunteers helping Florida communities in response to Hurricane Ian damage
GRUNDY, Va. (WCYB) — Local volunteers continue with relief efforts in Florida following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. Virginia Baptist Disaster Response's mobile feeding unit is currently stationed in the Wauchula community. Volunteer Ryan Salyer is organizing mass feedings efforts. So far, the group has served more than...
wcyb.com
Kia of Johnson City celebrates grand opening
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new car dealership has expanded into Johnson City and celebrated with a grand opening,. Kia of Johnson City is now officially open on the Motor Mile as city officials and employees gathered to cut the ribbon Wednesday. The dealership says it is excited...
wcyb.com
Spike in demand for Tennessee Volunteers merchandise reported since win over Alabama
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The big win over Alabama as part of a 6-0 start to the football season has caused a spike in demand for Tennessee Volunteers merchandise. Sullivan County has the sixth most season ticket holders in the state. Stores like Alumni Hall at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee. have been getting several new shipments of items.
wcyb.com
Johnson City business asking for public's help in vandalism case
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jones Chiropractic Clinic in Johnson City was vandalized last weekend. The business bought a skeleton to show off their remodeling to the exterior of the building. They said after a 2-year search, they finally found the skeleton on eBay to purchase and were excited...
wcyb.com
Elizabethton aims to make downtown more pet friendly
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Elizabethton just held its second annual Barktoberfest this past weekend. The event benefited the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, but it was also the Main Street Program's initiative to make the city more pet friendly. They want to add hydration stations throughout downtown...
wcyb.com
Kingsport residents encouraged to share thoughts on public art
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The City of Kingsport is home to a variety of murals, sculptures and more. Now, area citizens have a chance to share their thoughts on the art work. The Office of Cultural Arts has opened a survey - it's a 15 question survey focused on...
wcyb.com
Five area teams ranked in Week 10 Tennessee AP Football Poll
Others receiving votes: Beech 16. Blackman 14. Bradley Central 11. Bartlett 11. Brentwood 1. Others receiving votes: Sevier County 8. Springfield 4. Oak Ridge 1. Others receiving votes: Hardin County 6. Elizabethton 2. Craigmont 1. Division I – Class 3A. SchoolRecordPointsPrv. 1. Alcoa (12)7-11201. 2. East Nashville8-01052. 3. Covington7-1993.
wcyb.com
Customers in parts of Elizabethton may be without water for at least Wednesday night
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Customers in parts of Elizabethton may be without water for at least Wednesday night while work is performed on a water line, according to a city announcement. Customers from North Roan Street to McArthur Street and West Elk Avenue to West Riverside Drive may experience...
