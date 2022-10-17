Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee Spirit Squad missing ‘L’ flag
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking for information after one of their flags went missing after the Tennessee-Alabama game. The flag, white with an orange “L” on it, was reportedly last seen on Oct. 15 by Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium. “Alabama...
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes
Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
chattanoogacw.com
Dentist and Vols fan celebrating win against Alabama with 'Power T' beard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — History made in Knoxville this weekend. Tennessee did something they haven't done in 16 years: the Vols beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. And it led to one of the biggest and wildest nights Knoxville has ever seen. We caught up with Ringgold Dentist and Vols fan...
Scarbinsky: Bama loses and we lose our minds. Is this what college football should be?
It didn’t start Saturday evening in Knoxville, but the phenomenon may have reached its peak and hit bottom that night. Alabama loses a football game, and we all lose our minds. It’s kinda understandable. It’s also inexcusable. If only we could make it stop. But we can’t. Or we...
You Probably Weren’t as Upset About Bama’s Loss as This Guy
Alabama fans around the world were crushed after being on the losing end of a game winning field goal for the second time in as many seasons, this time to a Tennessee team that hadn't beat the Tide in 15 years. Much ado has been made about Tennessee fans not...
wvlt.tv
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
saturdaydownsouth.com
UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee
UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
wvlt.tv
Vols take three preseason All-SEC Selections, picked to finish third
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released its preseason All-SEC teams Wednesday, with three Vols included on the first and second teams. The votes came from a panel of SEC and national media members. Senior guard Santiago Vescovi made it to the first-team squad, while senior Josiah-Jordan James and...
fox56news.com
Stoops: ‘Doesn’t take a genius’ to see Tennessee, Hendon Hooker clicking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky football team is using its bye week to rest up, analyze its strengths and weaknesses, and get ready for its next opponent: Tennessee. When head coach Mark Stoops was asked on Tuesday about what he saw out of the Volunteers in last Saturday’s win over Alabama, he chuckled and said “you saw it, didn’t you? Pretty good, pretty good.”
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
wvlt.tv
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elated after the legendary Vols win against Alabama, Tennessee fans stormed the field, tore down the goalpost and tossed it into the Tennessee River. However, one fraternity is claiming it didn’t stay down there. “30 minutes later, it winds up in the back of our...
wvlt.tv
New childcare school coming to Knoxville
One doctor at the Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center said cryoablation has also been used to treat other forms of cancer like prostate, lung, and bone cancer. Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on. Updated: 2 hours ago. Ballots across the state of Tennessee will have four Constitutional amendments...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils plan to replace goalposts ahead of UT-Martin
Tennessee has a plan to replace the goalposts that were taken down during the post-game celebration following the win over Alabama. Knox News reported that Tennessee has stored a disassembled backup set of goalposts under the student section in the southeast corner of Neyland Stadium since it was ordered in 1998, the last time fans tore down the goalposts.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year
Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
supertalk929.com
It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
wvlt.tv
Vol fan celebrates too hard, injures leg after Tennessee win over Alabama
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Updated: 2 hours ago. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and...
wvlt.tv
Rise in admissions expected after Vols success; housing concerns remain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All eyes are on the University of Tennessee after the Vols’ historic win against Alabama on Saturday. UT officials are preparing for an increase in applications to attend as a result, Chancellor Donde Plowman told WVLT News. “You have millions of people looking at Tennessee...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
