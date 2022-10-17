ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee Spirit Squad missing ‘L’ flag

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking for information after one of their flags went missing after the Tennessee-Alabama game. The flag, white with an orange “L” on it, was reportedly last seen on Oct. 15 by Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium. “Alabama...
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

catch up quick

Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee

UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vols take three preseason All-SEC Selections, picked to finish third

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released its preseason All-SEC teams Wednesday, with three Vols included on the first and second teams. The votes came from a panel of SEC and national media members. Senior guard Santiago Vescovi made it to the first-team squad, while senior Josiah-Jordan James and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox56news.com

Stoops: ‘Doesn’t take a genius’ to see Tennessee, Hendon Hooker clicking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky football team is using its bye week to rest up, analyze its strengths and weaknesses, and get ready for its next opponent: Tennessee. When head coach Mark Stoops was asked on Tuesday about what he saw out of the Volunteers in last Saturday’s win over Alabama, he chuckled and said “you saw it, didn’t you? Pretty good, pretty good.”
LEXINGTON, KY
wvlt.tv

Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elated after the legendary Vols win against Alabama, Tennessee fans stormed the field, tore down the goalpost and tossed it into the Tennessee River. However, one fraternity is claiming it didn’t stay down there. “30 minutes later, it winds up in the back of our...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New childcare school coming to Knoxville

One doctor at the Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center said cryoablation has also been used to treat other forms of cancer like prostate, lung, and bone cancer. Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on. Updated: 2 hours ago. Ballots across the state of Tennessee will have four Constitutional amendments...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils plan to replace goalposts ahead of UT-Martin

Tennessee has a plan to replace the goalposts that were taken down during the post-game celebration following the win over Alabama. Knox News reported that Tennessee has stored a disassembled backup set of goalposts under the student section in the southeast corner of Neyland Stadium since it was ordered in 1998, the last time fans tore down the goalposts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rise in admissions expected after Vols success; housing concerns remain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All eyes are on the University of Tennessee after the Vols’ historic win against Alabama on Saturday. UT officials are preparing for an increase in applications to attend as a result, Chancellor Donde Plowman told WVLT News. “You have millions of people looking at Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN

