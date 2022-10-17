Read full article on original website
Related
Robinson Park trail in Seabrook temporarily closed for wastewater improvement project
The trail and parking lot will be closed for about two to three weeks. (Courtesy city of Seabrook) Beginning Oct. 20, a portion of a trail at Robinson Park at 4617 Todville Road, Seabrook, will close for a wastewater improvement project. Contractors working on the project will have the trail...
Harris County Precinct 3 studying project to expand Spring Stuebner Road
Planned improvements include upgrading Spring Stuebner Road from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane concrete road from west of Leitner Lane to the Grand Parkway. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) This project is in the study phase; however, Harris County Precinct 3 is seeking to kick off construction in the third quarter...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0