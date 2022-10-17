ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

q101online.com

Man wanted in abduction case arrested in Rockingham County

The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Staunton man escapes jail time

A Staunton man accused of shooting another man in the leg earlier this year may have escaped jail time, but it will be costly. John Mohler pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, including reckless handling of a firearm, during a hearing yesterday in Staunton Circuit Court. A judge then...
STAUNTON, VA
q101online.com

q101online.com

EMU Volleyball loses at Christopher Newport in three sets

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The EMU women’s volleyball team wrapped up its 2022 non-conference schedule Friday, taking on Christopher Newport. The Captains used multiple-point rallies in two of the three sets to pick up a 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-20) win over the Royals. Records: EMU 7-12, 4-6 ODAC...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
q101online.com

JMU, without Todd Centeio, falls at home to Marshall, 26-12

HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a strong opening stanza, James Madison football struggled offensively and Marshall scored 24 unanswered to rally for a 26-12 Sun Belt Conference victory Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium. The game was played in front of a stadium-record 26,159 fans, which bested the previous record of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

JMU Volleyball sweeps Coastal to take over Sun Belt East lead

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison volleyball earned its place at the top of the Sun Belt East Division in their 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-17) sweep over Coastal Carolina on Friday evening at Godwin Hall. The Dukes improved to 15-4 (9-1 SBC) while the Chanticleers fell to 15-8 (7-3). JMU...
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

James Madison Field Hockey tops UC Davis, 4-1

DAVIS, Calif. — Senior Eveline Zwager produced a hat trick to help lift JMU over UC Davis, 4-1, at the Aggie Field Hockey Facility on Friday afternoon. The win gives James Madison a 9-6 record with two games remaining on its schedule. The Aggies (2-11, 1-5 American East) will take a trip to New Hampshire to face the Wildcats on Oct. 28.
DAVIS, CA

