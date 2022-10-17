A Nelson County farmer has been named Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Robert Saunders of Piney River, Virginia has been named as Swisher/Sunbelt Southeastern Farmer of the Year. That award was presented in Georgia on Tuesday as part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, one of the largest agricultural events in the eastern United States. Saunders and his family operate Saunders Brothers Farm Market and peach orchard located in Nelson County. In addition to growing tree fruit, the family is renowned for growing woody ornamentals such as boxwood. Once again, Robert Saunders of Piney River, Virginia has been named as Southeastern Farmer of the Year.

NELSON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO