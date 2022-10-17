Read full article on original website
Red Raider great Harrell returns to Lubbock this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas – The touchdown throw from Graham Harrell to Michael Crabtree on the first night of November 2008 to beat Texas in Lubbock will forever live in the hearts and minds of Red Raider fans. Now, the former Texas Tech quarterback will return to the confines of Jones AT&T Stadium, just as a coach […]
Another Fantastic Concert Announced for Raider Alley This Weekend
Texas Tech has announced another electric concert for the Raider Alley Concert Series for the Homecoming weekend celebration against West Virginia. The first act brought to Raider Alley last year in the renewed push to make the pregame an absolute party was DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. He won't be returning, but the DJ booth will return as Texas Tech and the Gorilla Law Firm have tabbed NGHTMRE to rock the stage.
Our Town Spotlight: Wolfforth Harvest Festival
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - After a two-year absence, one major community event in Wolfforth is coming back!. The town’s Harvest Festival has been a staple for more than thirty years. However, like other events across the world, it took a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We took a...
WVU football at Texas Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
Everything you need to know about WVU's trip to Lubbock. West Virginia football looks to string two wins together when it travels to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Texas Tech game information. Time: 3 p.m. ET.
Late surge secures Big 12 Match Play Title for Texas Tech Golf
HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) – Time and pressure. Head coach Greg Sands constantly preaches that phrase. Never was that phrase better embodied than late Wednesday afternoon when the No. 1 ranked Texas Tech men’s golf program used a large charge to down the University of Oklahoma 3.5-2.5 in the championship match of the 2022 Big 12 Match Play event.
When Will It Snow It Lubbock?
The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
One Lubbock-Area School District Named In The Top 25 Best In Texas
Niche recently released its rankings for what they consider the best school districts in the state of Texas. In the Lubbock area, only one district was named in the Top 25 of districts around Texas. Frenship Independent School District was ranked as the 22nd best school district in Texas according...
12-year-old ends cancer journey with help from Tech Hoops, and Batman
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Aiden Cuevas received a cancer diagnosis three years ago, when he was just 9 years old. “He just had mild symptoms of a headache, and a fever, and we went to the doctor... The doctor told us that his bloodwork looked a little abnormal and sent us over to the emergency room, and at that time... I think it was a blood infection,” said his mother, Crimson Kirby. “I didn’t think it was anything serious. And the team came in and told us that the pathologist had looked at his blood underneath the slide, and it was confirmed that he had cancer, and my exact response was, there’s no way - what are the chances that the pathologist is wrong.”
Mark Adams Ready to Introduce Brand New Team to College Basketball
The Big 12 coaches picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball team as 5th in the Big 12 Preseason poll. They were tied with Oklahoma State and behind Texas, Baylor, Kansas, and TCU. Now, they open the season ranked 25th in the country and are behind the same five teams, but TCU is the lowest-ranked Big 12 team at 14th before it gets to Texas Tech at 25.
WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock
Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
Only one Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
What is the best school in Lubbock? This Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
TABC Girls Basketball rankings released
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its girls rankings for the upcoming season on Monday. Two South Plains 5A teams begin the season ranked led by Lubbock-Cooper. The Lady Pirates are No. 9 in the state, and Lubbock-Monterey checks in at No. 12. In Class 4A, the Levelland Loboettes are ranked […]
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
South Plains warmth and wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase. Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.
Lubbock Symphony announces ‘Red Romance on the West Side’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) will host the “Red Romance on the West Side” concert on Friday, October 21, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. We welcome everyone to come and enjoy our second Masterworks performance of the year. The concert, conducted by Maestro David Cho, includes works by John Corigliano and Leonard Bernstein. The concert will be focused on telling emotional love stories and exploring the Circus Maximus of ancient Rome.
Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open
Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
Shred-A-Thon 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s that time of the year when paper shredding enthusiasts and residents buried beneath mountains of documents can take advantage of the annual Shred-A-Thon event. Lubbock File Room and First Bank & Trust have teamed up once again and are inviting everyone to bring their...
New workout facility, nearly 21,000 sq. feet, coming to West Lubbock, permit says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A permit filed with the City of Lubbock Department of Building Safety showed a new workout facility is set to come to Lubbock. The permit said the facility will be in West Lubbock at 2923 Iola Avenue near Costco and Cabela’s. The permit also said the...
Lubbock Local Challenge: Lubbock Appliance
I gave myself a challenge, and I hope you decide to take it on as well. I love Lubbock and I love small, local business. So I am choosing to shop at Lubbock small businesses every opportunity I get. Last week, instead of getting coffee at Starbucks, I went to Tumbleweed + Sage. This past weekend, I went to Lubbock Appliance (4015 34th Street) instead of a big box store, and I'm so grateful that I did.
