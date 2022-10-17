Read full article on original website
Dam Jam Music Festival will move to Lake Afton next year
The Dam Jam Music Festival will move to Lake Afton next year from El Dorado Lake.
Fire in pile of wood chips causes Brooks Landfill to close
The Brooks Landfill located at 4100 N. West St. was closed down following a fire Wednesday morning.
Detour in Mulvane Monday adds nearly 20 minutes
A detour that is taking place in Mulvane on Monday, Oct. 31, will add nearly 20 minutes to your drive.
KSN.com
Protecting your plants and prepping your home for fall
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With widespread freeze warnings in effect, take a moment to take care of your tender vegetation and your home. Jeremy Johnson of Johnson Garden Center says hearty plants already in the landscape are ready for the brief cold snap. “If you’ve got annual flowers that...
Sedgwick County Fire units ensuring fire near Lake Afton stays put out
The large grass fire is northeast of the lake near a housing unit in the 17500 block of W MacArthur Rd.
wichitabyeb.com
What to expect at Graze Craze; Wichita’s newest charcuterie business
The first of two Graze Craze locations has officially opened in Wichita. Part of an Oklahoma-City based franchise, the business specializes in charcuterie boards. The first location opened this week at 2233 N. Ridge Road, next door to Pho Chopstix. There’s a second one planned for Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road.
KAKE TV
WFD concerned over increased abandoned house fires as homeless seek shelter ahead of winter
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Brie Pringle and the team at HumanKind Ministries work hard all year, doing everything they can to help the city's homeless population. "We are seeing an increased need in the community. We are filling beds quickly, and sometimes it's hard to come by a bed," said Pringle. "Our biggest hope is that we can help individuals stay warm, stay safe, and take that next step towards permanent and stable housing."
Hutchinson firefighters hold Monday afternoon fire to single room
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Hutchinson home. Firefighters were called to 510 East 23rd for a house fire just after 3 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the house from all windows. The fire was contained to one room. One person was there and was already outside when firefighters got there. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
His wife was tired of driving all the way east for boba, so he opened a west-side shop
Boss Tea will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday with discounted drinks.
Trunk-or-treat events begin this weekend in the Wichita area
Halloween is fast approaching, and so are trunk-or-treat events in the Wichita area.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita to present 10-year plan to pave dirt roads
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council is expected to vote on a program on Tuesday to pave dirt roads around the city. The first priority focuses on dirt streets within one block of schools, “as these streets are presently treated with a magnesium chloride dust suppressant twice a year.” The city said these streets include 10 lane-miles and are expected to be paved within the first four years of the program.
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
