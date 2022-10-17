ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: From wintertime temps to summer-like conditions

Many more communities had their first official freeze this morning, including the Wichita area. Coldest temps were in the east, but the warm-up process has already started out west. With increasing warmth and wind, we find high fire danger through this evening to the northwest. Temperatures overnight will not be...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

A warm and windy weekend ahead

It is not as cold this morning as our warming trend continues today. We are in the latter half of October though so it is still chilly enough for a jacket but at least it does not feel like winter to start the day. Expect a significant temperature swing compared...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: October temperature roller coaster

We have seen a series of downright cold mornings! Most of us were in the 20s and lower 30s to start our Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine out there through the afternoon. Western Kansas begins to warm a bit more than the rest of us as a large storm system from the Great Lakes pulls off to the east. Expect a mix of 60s and 70s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Gradual warming after cold snap

Most of us are in the freezer to start the day. Freeze Warnings will be in effect again through this morning to the south. Elsewhere we have already seen a hard freeze. Some of the coldest air in the country includes Central and Eastern Kansas, where temperatures have dropped into the 20s and even the teens in spots. Be sure to bundle up before you head out this morning.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Coldest air of the season through Wednesday morning

Freeze Warnings will remain in effect through 10 a.m. Even after the warnings are allowed to expire, there will still be a slight chill in the air. So far, a Freeze Warning has been issued for tonight into Wednesday morning for Harper and Kay counties in Oklahoma. More counties may follow.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN.com

Protecting your plants and prepping your home for fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With widespread freeze warnings in effect, take a moment to take care of your tender vegetation and your home. Jeremy Johnson of Johnson Garden Center says hearty plants already in the landscape are ready for the brief cold snap. “If you’ve got annual flowers that...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What to expect at Graze Craze; Wichita’s newest charcuterie business

The first of two Graze Craze locations has officially opened in Wichita. Part of an Oklahoma-City based franchise, the business specializes in charcuterie boards. The first location opened this week at 2233 N. Ridge Road, next door to Pho Chopstix. There’s a second one planned for Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

WFD concerned over increased abandoned house fires as homeless seek shelter ahead of winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Brie Pringle and the team at HumanKind Ministries work hard all year, doing everything they can to help the city's homeless population. "We are seeing an increased need in the community. We are filling beds quickly, and sometimes it's hard to come by a bed," said Pringle. "Our biggest hope is that we can help individuals stay warm, stay safe, and take that next step towards permanent and stable housing."
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson firefighters hold Monday afternoon fire to single room

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Hutchinson home. Firefighters were called to 510 East 23rd for a house fire just after 3 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the house from all windows. The fire was contained to one room. One person was there and was already outside when firefighters got there. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita to present 10-year plan to pave dirt roads

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council is expected to vote on a program on Tuesday to pave dirt roads around the city. The first priority focuses on dirt streets within one block of schools, “as these streets are presently treated with a magnesium chloride dust suppressant twice a year.” The city said these streets include 10 lane-miles and are expected to be paved within the first four years of the program.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County

RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
RENO COUNTY, KS

