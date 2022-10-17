Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmotown.com
Kirk Herbstreit Gives Credit to Neal Brown
Neal Brown had himself a week last week. Leading his Mountaineers to a win over Baylor, the former Troy head coach received recognition from one of ESPN’s most popular analysts. Kirk Herbstreit revealed his top coaching performances from week seven, and Neal Brown found himself placed fifth on the...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Basketball Will Surprise People This Year
MMorgantown, West Virginia – With the Big 12 Pre-Season poll coming out a little under a week ago and the AP Top 25 coming out yesterday, West Virginia is receiving NO love from the press. The way Huggins has been talking about the players this year makes me believe that this could be a SNEAKY good team.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Neal Brown, Brent Venables Get Odds to be Next College Football Coach Fired
As fans continue to experience turmoil in Morgantown and Norman, both head coach Neal Brown and head coach Brent Venables were given odds to be the next college football coach fired. These odds come from BetOnline, West Virginia’s Neal Brown was given 19/2 odds to be the next head coach...
WBOY
WVU football at Texas Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
Everything you need to know about WVU's trip to Lubbock. West Virginia football looks to string two wins together when it travels to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Texas Tech game information. Time: 3 p.m. ET.
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Slams Players on Last Year’s Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – Today, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, along with seniors Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews, Jr., met with the media at the Big 12 Conference Media Day. Huggins, who was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, spoke glowingly of his current...
WVNews
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
morgantownmag.com
Movers & Shapers 2022: The Alexanders
Two Old Country families formed an entrepreneurial clan when they united in 1940s Morgantown. A century ago, this cluster of towns on the Mon River was full of brave immigrants. Some took the risk of starting their own business to give their children and grandchildren better lives. Their enterprises were family affairs, often named for the men of the household but anchored by hard-working wives and mothers. Children did their part, too.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Morgantown’s Von Blaze: A Contemporary Sandwich Restaurant with Scratch Cooking
At least once a year I journey 90-minutes south on I-79 to Morgantown to have a lunch meeting with a business associate Sarah. It’s always good to head back to Morgantown and West Virginia. Our lunch meeting gives us an opportunity to catch up and talk about business matters. It also allows me to have a little adventure. I ventured south to Morgantown this summer, but now is a perfect time to go too, with the leaves soon to reach peak colors.
Augusta Levy grant will impact all of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Augusta Levy Learning Center has become synonymous in the Ohio Valley with the work it does for children with autism. However, there’s another initiative the center is part of that just got a boost of funding. Augusta Levy received a $50,000 investment from the Appalachian Regional Commission through its POWER (Partnership […]
’80s themed, family-friendly arcade opens in Fairmont
If you're looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont.
Cabins man earns Master Angler Award
Gov. Justice announced that Zach Adkins, an avid multi-species angler from Cabins, W.Va., has received the state’s first-ever Master Angler Award on Tuesday.
Morgantown billboard remembers those poisoned by fentanyl
A group of parents has come together to spread fentanyl awareness in memory of their children who were poisoned by the drug.
Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them. On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council. […]
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
If you’re feeling stressed out from classes or if you’re just looking for something fun to do this weekend, there are plenty of options in Morgantown to unwind. Check the following suggestions for three things to do in Morgantown this weekend. 1. Fall Festival - Market + Music...
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Officer for More than 30 Years who Retired as Chief, Veteran, Edward DeVito, Passes
On Oct 13,2022, The Lord called Edward DeVito home. Eddie was born on April 17, 1928 on Front Street in Fairmont, the last of 5 children. Known as “Big Ed”, “Dirty Eddie”, “Grandpa” and “Papaw”, he had one name that only his wife called him – “Edward Love”.
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
WDTV
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
WBOY
Emergency lane closure on Route 50 in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced an emergency lane closure on U.S. Route 50 for repairs. The slow lane of Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, will be closed for bridge repair effective immediately, the WVDOH announced on Friday morning.
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
Comments / 0