Morgantown, WV

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Credit to Neal Brown

Neal Brown had himself a week last week. Leading his Mountaineers to a win over Baylor, the former Troy head coach received recognition from one of ESPN’s most popular analysts. Kirk Herbstreit revealed his top coaching performances from week seven, and Neal Brown found himself placed fifth on the...
WVU Basketball Will Surprise People This Year

MMorgantown, West Virginia – With the Big 12 Pre-Season poll coming out a little under a week ago and the AP Top 25 coming out yesterday, West Virginia is receiving NO love from the press. The way Huggins has been talking about the players this year makes me believe that this could be a SNEAKY good team.
WVU football at Texas Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

Everything you need to know about WVU's trip to Lubbock. West Virginia football looks to string two wins together when it travels to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Texas Tech game information. Time: 3 p.m. ET.
Bob Huggins Slams Players on Last Year’s Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – Today, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, along with seniors Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews, Jr., met with the media at the Big 12 Conference Media Day. Huggins, who was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, spoke glowingly of his current...
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
Movers & Shapers 2022: The Alexanders

Two Old Country families formed an entrepreneurial clan when they united in 1940s Morgantown. A century ago, this cluster of towns on the Mon River was full of brave immigrants. Some took the risk of starting their own business to give their children and grandchildren better lives. Their enterprises were family affairs, often named for the men of the household but anchored by hard-working wives and mothers. Children did their part, too.
Morgantown’s Von Blaze: A Contemporary Sandwich Restaurant with Scratch Cooking

At least once a year I journey 90-minutes south on I-79 to Morgantown to have a lunch meeting with a business associate Sarah. It’s always good to head back to Morgantown and West Virginia. Our lunch meeting gives us an opportunity to catch up and talk about business matters. It also allows me to have a little adventure. I ventured south to Morgantown this summer, but now is a perfect time to go too, with the leaves soon to reach peak colors.
Augusta Levy grant will impact all of West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Augusta Levy Learning Center has become synonymous in the Ohio Valley with the work it does for children with autism.  However, there’s another initiative the center is part of that just got a boost of funding.  Augusta Levy received a $50,000 investment from the Appalachian Regional Commission through its POWER (Partnership […]
Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them.  On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council.  […]
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

If you’re feeling stressed out from classes or if you’re just looking for something fun to do this weekend, there are plenty of options in Morgantown to unwind. Check the following suggestions for three things to do in Morgantown this weekend. 1. Fall Festival - Market + Music...
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
Emergency lane closure on Route 50 in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced an emergency lane closure on U.S. Route 50 for repairs. The slow lane of Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, will be closed for bridge repair effective immediately, the WVDOH announced on Friday morning.
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
