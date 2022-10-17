ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Air quality issues Thursday, smoke clears and rain returns Friday

Seattle - Poor air quality will be a major factor around the Puget Sound area Thursday morning with some relief from the smoke expected starting Thursday evening. Most spots up and down the I-5 corridor from Bellingham to Olympia are in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality index categories.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Inside the Bolt Creek Fire — and the Newly Burning Forests of the Western Cascades

INDEX — Thinning fuels on a hand crew in the first few days of the Bolt Creek fire, Cassandra Brazfield recalls hearing thuds as trees hit the ground. Early on, the fire — that for weeks has smoldered and smoked out Western Washington — behaved in interesting ways, she said. "It would just burn when it was super humid." It would light up the "duff," a dense, peaty layer of partially decomposed moss and litter, and the understory would catch fire. Trees would fall unexpectedly.
KUOW

Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall

Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Longer commutes are coming: WSDOT adjusts safety measures after rise in work zone crashes

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Drivers who thought your commute was too long on interstates and highways throughout Washington—your commute is about to get longer. Washington State Department of Transportation is reducing the amount of nighttime work zones and moving those construction projects to daytime hours. Officials said the change is an effort to protect workers from the increasing number of crashes at work zones.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Can WA build a new airport and meet its climate goals?

The Puget Sound region is growing and air traffic is growing with it. Because of this, the state is looking at ways to add capacity. A state-appointed commission recently proposed expanding service at Paine Field in Everett and adding a new new airport at one of three sites in Pierce and Thurston counties.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Unhealthy air quality through Thursday as rain arrives this weekend

SEATTLE - Today's air quality WAS very unhealthy again. Just look at our smoke-covered skies late this afternoon. Unfortunately, the atmosphere will look similar on Wednesday, but there is cleaner air in sight!. Tuesday's highs still landed well above normal at 68 for Sea-Tac with 71 at the National Weather...
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

WWII Gun Emplacements still overlook Puget Sound

The Army had plans in place to upgrade the Puget Sound harbor defenses when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The attack prompted a feverish scramble to implement those WWII plans. Fort Ebey was constructed from 1942 to 1944. It overlooked the Straight of Juan de Fuca...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours

The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crashes at WSDOT work zones leads to safety adjustments

Washington State Department of Transportation is reducing the amount of nighttime work zones and moving those construction projects to daytime hours. Officials said the change is an effort to protect workers from the increasing number of crashes at work zones.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend

Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
SEATTLE, WA
addictedtovacation.com

19 Must-See Stops On Your Road Trip From Seattle Through California

Whether you reside in Seattle or are visiting it, these road trips from Seattle to California can give you memories that you will cherish for life. There’s something special about a road trip. Maybe it’s the freedom of the open road or the chance to explore new places. Whatever the reason, a road trip can be a great way to see more of the country.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy