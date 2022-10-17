Read full article on original website
Related
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Fort Stockton swimmers compete against Pecos, Monahans
The Fort Stockton High School swim team competed Tuesday in a tri with Monahans and Pecos in Monahans, and several Panthers had strong showings. Sophomore Ella O’Tierney, placed fourth with her best time in the 50-yard freestyle, and Junior Zeeta Celaya placed fifth, dropping her time by another two seconds.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Big Bend Open Road Race 2.0 deemed a success
The second-ever Big Bend Open Road Race 2.0 -- begun last year as a companion to the longtime annual April race between Fort Stockton and Sanderson – crowned its champions Oct. 15 at the Fort Stockton Convention Center. The first leg from Fort Stockton to Sanderson got under way at 8 a.m. Saturday and racers from 20 states competed in 13 speed divisions.
cbs7.com
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cheno Navarrette
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Monahans Loboes Quarterback Cheno Navarrette rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another in Friday night’s win over the Fort Stockton Panthers. Watch below for a more in-depth look.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Jose Rodrigo Lane
Jose Rodrigo Lane, 50, of Lovington, N.M., passed away on Sept. 30, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the large community hall in Fort Stockton, Texas, with the rosary beginning at 11 a.m., and a memorial sharing to follow with the sharing of a meal immediately after.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
A new venture awaits Dickey’s owner Toni Espinoza
Body Toni Espinoza is venturing down a new life path. A realtor in Fort Stockton for the past year, Espinoza recently purchased the Fort Stockton Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, but she’s not giving up on real estate. “I’m going to still be doing real estate and of course managing...
How medic helicopters save lives in smaller West Texas towns
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — West Texas is far and wide. We have a lot of cities that are far apart which makes it difficult to get the proper medical care in every situation. That is where helicopters come in. "Every minute is valuable and a lot of times going...
Kermit man killed in rollover crash
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit man killed in a rollover crash Sunday has been identified as 54-year-old Rodrigo Juarez Polanco. Polanco was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a news release, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the single vehicle around 11:00 a.m. on October 16- the crash happened […]
fortstocktonpioneer.com
City of Fort Stockton to host town hall meeting
A town hall meeting was recently held on Oct. 17 to discuss the Proposed Charter that will be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 City of Fort Stockton Special Election. If you missed it, you will have the opportunity to attend the town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday,
fortstocktonpioneer.com
FSPD Resource Officer Statistics
The following is the school resource report given and provided by Fort Stockton Police Chief Robert Lujan at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting:. Officer Assigned: Rosalie Acosta Calls For Service: 20 Traffic Contacts 9 Investigations 1 Unsecured doors reported 12. FORT STOCKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL. Officer Assigned: Javier Soto Calls...
Comments / 0