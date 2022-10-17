ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stockton, TX

fortstocktonpioneer.com

Fort Stockton swimmers compete against Pecos, Monahans

The Fort Stockton High School swim team competed Tuesday in a tri with Monahans and Pecos in Monahans, and several Panthers had strong showings. Sophomore Ella O’Tierney, placed fourth with her best time in the 50-yard freestyle, and Junior Zeeta Celaya placed fifth, dropping her time by another two seconds.
FORT STOCKTON, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Big Bend Open Road Race 2.0 deemed a success

The second-ever Big Bend Open Road Race 2.0 -- begun last year as a companion to the longtime annual April race between Fort Stockton and Sanderson – crowned its champions Oct. 15 at the Fort Stockton Convention Center. The first leg from Fort Stockton to Sanderson got under way at 8 a.m. Saturday and racers from 20 states competed in 13 speed divisions.
FORT STOCKTON, TX
cbs7.com

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cheno Navarrette

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Monahans Loboes Quarterback Cheno Navarrette rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another in Friday night’s win over the Fort Stockton Panthers. Watch below for a more in-depth look.
MONAHANS, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Jose Rodrigo Lane

Jose Rodrigo Lane, 50, of Lovington, N.M., passed away on Sept. 30, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the large community hall in Fort Stockton, Texas, with the rosary beginning at 11 a.m., and a memorial sharing to follow with the sharing of a meal immediately after.
LOVINGTON, NM
fortstocktonpioneer.com

A new venture awaits Dickey’s owner Toni Espinoza

Body Toni Espinoza is venturing down a new life path. A realtor in Fort Stockton for the past year, Espinoza recently purchased the Fort Stockton Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, but she’s not giving up on real estate. “I’m going to still be doing real estate and of course managing...
FORT STOCKTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Kermit man killed in rollover crash

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit man killed in a rollover crash Sunday has been identified as 54-year-old Rodrigo Juarez Polanco. Polanco was pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a news release, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the single vehicle around 11:00 a.m. on October 16- the crash happened […]
KERMIT, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

City of Fort Stockton to host town hall meeting

A town hall meeting was recently held on Oct. 17 to discuss the Proposed Charter that will be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 City of Fort Stockton Special Election. If you missed it, you will have the opportunity to attend the town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday,
FORT STOCKTON, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

FSPD Resource Officer Statistics

The following is the school resource report given and provided by Fort Stockton Police Chief Robert Lujan at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting:. Officer Assigned: Rosalie Acosta Calls For Service: 20 Traffic Contacts 9 Investigations 1 Unsecured doors reported 12. FORT STOCKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL. Officer Assigned: Javier Soto Calls...
FORT STOCKTON, TX

