ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties

Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Possible PSPS could affect some NorCal counties this weekend

CALIFORNIA - Some PG&E customers in Northern California counties could have their power shut off Saturday through Monday, according to the PG&E website. Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is a safety power shutoff to help prevent wildfires. PG&E will notify customers who may be affected when the weather indicates a shutout off could be required.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E notifies customers of weekend PSPS

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - PG&E has started sending out notifications about a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) to about 5,800 PG&E customers in 13 counties and two tribal communities across California. The PSPS may be necessary as forecasted winds could still pose a wildfire threat this weekend despite forecasted rain. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County parents facing felony child endangerment charges

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The parents of a two-year-old were arraigned in court on charges of felony child endangerment after their son was believed to have overdosed on fentanyl, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the charges stemmed from Oct. 17, 2022, when the Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded...

Comments / 0

Community Policy