Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties
Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
actionnewsnow.com
Possible PSPS could affect some NorCal counties this weekend
CALIFORNIA - Some PG&E customers in Northern California counties could have their power shut off Saturday through Monday, according to the PG&E website. Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is a safety power shutoff to help prevent wildfires. PG&E will notify customers who may be affected when the weather indicates a shutout off could be required.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E notifies customers of weekend PSPS
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - PG&E has started sending out notifications about a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) to about 5,800 PG&E customers in 13 counties and two tribal communities across California. The PSPS may be necessary as forecasted winds could still pose a wildfire threat this weekend despite forecasted rain. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - The Cooling Has Begun, And More Changes Will Come
Our northern California cooling trend began Thursday, although highs were still above average. We'll have more clouds and more cooling Friday, followed by bigger changes to our weather this weekend.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County parents facing felony child endangerment charges
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The parents of a two-year-old were arraigned in court on charges of felony child endangerment after their son was believed to have overdosed on fentanyl, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the charges stemmed from Oct. 17, 2022, when the Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Comments / 1