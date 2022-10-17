ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

MCC presenting ‘super happy’ musical on mental health

By James Tompkins
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlwjR_0ickw3ib00

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A musical coming to the Muskegon Community College theater is providing a ‘super happy’ take on mental health.

Later this month, the college’s theater department is presenting “A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad).” It’s described as a feel-good musical comedy that touches on serious topics like mental illness and depression.

Les Rodrick, to the college’s theater instructor, spoke with News 8 about the themes of the play and why it’s so important to shine a light on this subject.

“Mental health is something that for a number of years was very taboo, people didn’t talk about it at all. Thankfully people are talking about it more,” Rodrick said. “October is actually mental health awareness month, so it paired really nicely with the Ah Fest theme, which was wellness.”

He said they didn’t want to “brow beat” the theme.

“We didn’t want to overly push it. We wanted it to be accessible, digestible and not feel like it was too heavy-handed,” he said. “Telling it in a way that is light, that is with some music, that does touch into something very honest, but is something that is along with entertainment and kind of enjoyability. It makes it something that is digestible and fun. So that makes it kind of palatable and kind of a fresh take on the topic.”

“A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad)” is being performed at the Overbrook Theater at Muskegon Community College on Oct. 27 through Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 dollars for the public and $10 for MCC students and staff.

A content warning has been issued about the show because it does contain sensitive topics such as depression and suicide. There will be a talk back about mental health issues following each performance led by MCC counselors and the cast.

More information can be found at muskegoncc.edu .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Tiny homes in Grand Rapids quickly approaching reality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month, Grand Rapids City Commission and planning committee approved rezoning for a new housing project by Mel Trotter Ministries. The project is called Hope Village, and is planned for the Madison Square neighborhood area. It will be located on Garden Street SE between Division Ave and Jefferson Ave.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids plans to continue personal storage program for those experiencing homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After a successful year-long pilot, Grand Rapids plans to continue its personal storage program for people experiencing homelessness. The program, launched as a pilot in November 2021, allows unhoused residents to store their personal belongings in a never-been-used, clean curbside trash or recycling bin cart. City officials say such receptacles were used in the majority of similar storage programs across the country that they looked at.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lions & Rabbits to close event venue

Creatively focused event venue Rosebud will close Jan. 1. The venue, which opened in 2016, is an offshoot of Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts, a Grand Rapids nonprofit with a mission to support local freelance artists. According to Lions & Rabbits Executive Director and Rosebud founder Hannah Berry,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy